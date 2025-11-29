Samsung Black Friday Weekend Deals Cut Prices

Samsung’s Black Friday weekend sale is live, and here’s the punchline: prices are reduced across its tablets, monitors, phones, wearables, and, most importantly, its truly game-changing accessories. Shoppers are encountering up to 32% off on top-of-the-line displays, triple-digit savings on flagship and foldable phones, and value-add extras that seldom show up outside big tentpoles. If you’ve been considering an upgrade, this is the window when Samsung typically has its most aggressive stackable incentives.

Deep discounts on Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors

The splashiest monitor deals center on concessions on Odyssey ultrawides — OLED models with quick 240Hz refresh, blistering response times, and inky black levels that make HDR content pop.

Certain configurations are discounted by up to 32%, and a few include a free 32-inch FHD curved secondary display — an uncommonly rich bundle that instantly arms you with a two‑display gaming or productivity rig.

You can also get huge discounts on non‑OLED Odyssey models. Those offer high peak brightness, strong color coverage, and the immersive curve that helps keep sightlines consistent when playing competitive titles.

No display company has been better positioned to deliver decent, affordable curves than Samsung (although Samsung is obviously making a huge push here after specializing in the pricier side of things through 2020). Circana’s U.S. retail tracking shows that, for several years running now, Samsung has held share leadership on curved monitor sell‑through, and the product mix shows why: wide‑gamut support; FreeSync Premium Pro approval; and well‑tuned overdrive, all blended at prices typically not seen dipping this low.

For those considering OLED burn‑in, Display Supply Chain Consultants notes that OLED monitor adoption is growing as prices come down and panel protections are enhanced. If you’re OLED‑curious, this weekend’s promos bring the price down enough to make it an obvious tie‑in for your gaming and creative workflow.

Galaxy Phones Receive Rare Weekend Discounts

Samsung’s top‑tier phones are receiving substantial discounts, as well as additional credit when you trade in and (in some instances) carrier bill‑credit offers. There are some of the steepest discounts when it comes to foldables, and that’s a savvy move considering IDC estimates those shipments will skyrocket once prices come down. And if you’ve been wanting to jump on the big‑screen multitasking boat of the Galaxy Z Fold line, you can do so at an investment level closer to that of a traditional flagship.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra also gets a discount and yet still continues to be the power user’s mainstream choice: elite‑level camera hardware, bright LTPO display, on‑device artificial intelligence for photo edits and transcription, and an S Pen for precision tasks. Samsung’s promise of seven generations of OS updates and seven years’ worth of security patches helps de‑risk shelling out for that premium tier, and it is a distinction Counterpoint Research has heralded in the premium Android category.

Tip for stackers: check Samsung.com trade‑in values, then trudge through carrier promos based on eligible plans. In a lot of instances, you can stack instant savings on top of trade‑in credits for an out‑of‑pocket decrease that beats advertised percentages.

Samsung tablets on sale for work and play this weekend

The Galaxy Tab S series is experiencing some decent weekend discounts, and the Tab S11 has caught our eye with its crisp Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, efficient silicon, and support for a stylus to aid with note‑taking and creative endeavors. Independent lab tests mentioned by reviewers put the battery life at around a full workday of mixed use, with Samsung DeX still useful for desktop‑like multitasking.

Value hunters will want to check out its FE and A‑series models, which offer big screens, decent multitasking, and long battery life at a fraction of flagship prices. Education, military, and first‑responder programs can knock a further slice off at checkout, while occasional bundles add keyboard covers or dip below standalone accessory pricing for storage upgrades.

Wearables and Ecosystem Extras Still Discounted

The Galaxy Watch Ultra makes a case for itself with a tough body, accurate GPS, and thorough health sensors, plus battery life that can push toward two days despite its always‑on display. Fall detection and SOS also make this Galaxy Watch a step above a mere pedometer, while Samsung’s Quick Button customization and safety features emerge as something of an upsell made easier by weekend sales, especially if you’re upgrading from an older watch.

Be sure to watch for earbuds, chargers, and cases — these tend to see some hushed price cuts or bundle‑add prices that only reveal themselves during major Samsung events. When paired with a discounted phone or tablet, ecosystem add‑ons are generally another 10%–20% off at checkout.

Tips for maximizing Samsung Black Friday deal value

Stack up to four deals: instant savings applied directly to the device, trade‑in credit offers, and program (education, government, or business) discounts where applicable. You’ll also be able to whittle a bit more off future purchases with Samsung Rewards points.

Scan SKUs: the steepest discounts tend to be on certain colors or storage tiers. You will get the best price if you are flexible.

Look out for bundles: you may see free secondary monitors, memory upgrades, or discounted Samsung Care+ off and on; these add‑ons can swing total value by 15% to 30%.

Think about Certified Re‑Newed: Samsung’s factory‑refurbished products often sell for double‑digit percentages less than new stock, without any corresponding drop in ecosystem support.

Employ credit card perks: certain credit cards come with extended returns or price protection, helpful during erratic holiday pricing.

Inventory turns over rapidly this time of year, and pricing can vary by region and configuration. But the trend is in place — Samsung’s Black Friday weekend deals are trimming prices across the board, and it’s a rare combo of super‑solid discounts plus smart bundles that has made this among the best times all year to buy into the Galaxy ecosystem.