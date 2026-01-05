Samsung Begins Testing “Hey Plex” Hotword With Perplexity AI

Samsung’s growing partnership with Perplexity seems to be taking a turn toward always-on voice capabilities, with fresh evidence suggesting the existence of a “Hey Plex” hotword that would call up the AI assistant on Galaxy devices — even when the screen is dark.

The app code that was reviewed in the recent Perplexity build seems to indicate Samsung-level integration, which means not just any old Android microphone permission but more of a system-wide implementation.

What the Perplexity APK Reveals About Samsung Hotword

In Perplexity’s v2.69.3 app, we notice mentions of a custom WakeWordDetectionService and some Samsung-specific hooks. The app declares Samsung services and permissions: samsung.hotword.service and samsung.hotword.service.permission.ACCESS_HOTWORD_SERVICE, and it’s handshaking with com.samsung.android.hotword.sdk.IHotwordSdk — a hint that detection might be through Samsung’s specific hotword framework, not a generic, battery-dragging audio loop.

Setup strings also show a complete enrollment flow as found in current voice assistants. Users are prompted to agree to register a voiceprint (assistant speaker verification voiceprint agreement), allow microphone access for detection, unplug external mics such as Bluetooth headsets during training, and optionally remove or re-record the wake phrase later. These details are consistent with a low-latency, device-optimized hotword pipeline — not just an in-app trigger.

The “Hey Plex” phrase is even used in app assets and intro text, suggesting that Perplexity (short for Personal Experiential Recognizer & Learning Engine, or whatever you imagine) might be activated with a call in the style of “Hey Google,” “Hi Bixby,” or “Alexa.” The Samsung SDK dependency is critical, however, because it suggests screen-off activation routed through a low-power audio path — the same class of method employed for hands-free wake words on phones and smart speakers.

What a Samsung-Level Hotword Could Mean for Galaxy Users

Real hotword support that works at the system level is a welcome advancement over app-specific workarounds. Detection typically runs on dedicated hardware when an OEM exposes a private hotword service, something akin to a vendor’s sensing hub or DSP. That carries significant advantages: reduced battery drain, faster response times, and the ability to listen when the screen is off or your device is locked.

If Perplexity and friends can use Samsung’s hotword stack, then it means the AI assistant would be at parity with incumbents on Galaxy hardware — Bixby and Google’s own offering. It also paves the way for multi-assistant cohabitation. While Android has for the most part reined in third parties’ always-on access, an OEM-implemented framework could mediate between wake words or give preference to a default assistant — or allow users the choice over who responds. How well Samsung manages “Hi Bixby” with “Hey Plex” is something to watch.

When Will Preinstall and a Wider Launch Be Possible?

Details discovered further inside the app suggest that preload preparations are being laid down for future Galaxy phones, behind Samsung-specific asset names. All of that dovetails with broader indications that it’s on a deep integration trajectory: Samsung already supplies some users with a year of Perplexity Pro through its Galaxy Store and has tested Perplexity-driven add-ons within Bixby on specific appliances; it’s also gearing up to bring Perplexity-based abilities to phones as part of an upcoming revision to the company’s One UI software.

Like clockwork, industry observers have looked ahead to the next flagship cycle. While there are no specific target devices mentioned, the dates and details certainly point toward the upcoming new Galaxy lineup. It’s worth noting nothing is final here — Samsung and Perplexity don’t have confirmed plans for “Hey Plex,” including branding or regional availability.

Privacy and Compliance Notes for a “Hey Plex” Hotword

The sign-up strings spotlight consent and voiceprint handling — positive signals in an age of tightening global guidelines. Most voiceprints store acoustic characteristics as opposed to raw audio values, which can be used for speaker verification and to protect privacy. Some major platforms now perform on-device hotword detection by default, with only the post-wake traffic sent to the cloud. Samsung and Perplexity likely will want to highlight controls around data minimization, deletion options, and clear opt-ins in order to comply with things like GDPR and U.S. state privacy laws.

One obvious question is how “Hey Plex” works alongside other wake words. Users could want to hold “Hey Google” for smart home routines and “Hi Bixby” for device controls while tapping Perplexity for research-style answers. Transparent environments, simple switches, and proposed defaults will be critical in order to prevent false positives and user frustration.

The Larger AI Assistant Race and Samsung’s Positioning

Assistants are mass-produced by making them system-wide; you wouldn’t need to do this thanks to AI copilots becoming embedded into the phone. Google is proliferating Gemini across Android and Pixel, Apple is integrating its assistant with on-device and private cloud models, while Microsoft and OpenAI are also moving fast with cross-platform apps. In this light, Samsung including a native-grade hotword for Perplexity would make it obvious that they want to offer users diversified assistant experiences and provide something researchy-holistic to Galaxy users in addition to the traditional voice trio.

If “Hey Plex” does come, speed, response, and reliability will be everything — particularly screen-off. Keep an eye out for a dedicated toggle in Galaxy settings, documentation on Samsung’s hotword SDK, and real-world tests of latency and battery impact compared to “Hi Bixby” and “Hey Google.” The tech breadcrumbs are right there in our faces; so much for official confirmation and execution.