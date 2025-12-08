Samsung Battery Pack Leak Teases Qi2 For Galaxy S26

A freshly minted Samsung-approved accessory has started the fire of hope that the Galaxy S26 series will at long last adopt Qi2 wireless charging. A listing in the Wireless Power Consortium database for a Magnet Wireless Battery Pack indicates Samsung is getting ready to introduce magnetic, Qi2-compliant wireless charging hardware into its ecosystem with 15W output.

What the certification reveals about Qi2 and 15W

Spotted by 9to5Google, the WPC listing describes a rectangular battery pack with a large magnetic ring and an unusual cut-out along its top edge. That cutaway is significant: latest Galaxy S26 dummy units show a circular area for the coil near the camera module, so it could help ensure the pack sits flush and in proper magnetic alignment.

It is important to note that the listing suggests Qi 2.1.0 compliance and a 15W power profile; however, it has not been confirmed. 15W might also sound familiar, but the jump here is standardization. Qi2 imposes magnetic alignment and a standard charging profile, so the alliance (in theory) can promise consistent “15W” performance across brands without proprietary handshakes or hit-or-miss coil placement.

Why Galaxy users want Qi2 wireless charging on S26

Qi2 is the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) next-gen spec, built upon its Magnetic Power Profile approach, inspired by Apple MagSafe.

Magnets align the coils so they’re not working at cross purposes, a factor that in turn reduces lost energy and heat. The end result: more consistent charging speeds, fewer charge drops, and improved accessory compatibility.

Real-world precedent is strong. Apple switched on Qi2 across the board for iPhone 15 and made it available to existing models, iPhone 13, through iOS 17.2 via a software update, enabling devices to be charged at up to 15W with certified Qi2 chargers from brands like Belkin and Anker. Assuming Samsung adds native Qi2 to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy owners can benefit from that same growth in options, without any vendor lock-in.

It would also make travel and daily charging less complex. Today, a number of Galaxy devices top out at 15W only with Samsung-approved pads, and the alignment can be finicky. Qi2’s magnets address that, creating a world where third-party stands, battery packs, and in-car mounts are more consistent across devices.

Clues in Samsung’s accessory strategy for Qi2 rollout

Samsung passed on phone-side Qi2 in the Galaxy S25 series but offered Qi2 cases that added magnetic alignment. That was a pretty clear tell that the company was testing the waters. An in-house Qi2 battery pack would be the next logical step—accessories tend to show up either right before or alongside phones that fully support the standard.

The pack’s physical build also suggests built-in magnets on the phone. In the event that your coil (S26) is less far down on the back plate, near where the camera cluster positioning will be, a sculpted battery pack edge is nearly required to avoid bumping into the camera island, but still keep things centered atop one another as it goes.

Power and thermal expectations for Galaxy S26 with Qi2

The 15W limitation notwithstanding, Qi2 should provide better sustained performance. Magnetic alignment reduces lateral offset, meaning less heat and fewer throttling instances. In MagSafe-style testing with other devices, the ability to stay aligned has meant the difference between holding near-peak rates and plummeting after a handful of minutes.

And the S26 will still be held back in how long it can sustain top speeds by Samsung’s thermal design—its graphite pads, gaming vapor chambers, and battery chemistry. But the standard itself eliminates much of the variability users get today, particularly when attempting to use third-party stands or power banks.

What to watch next before the Galaxy S26 launch

Watch for other licensed or regulated language that references magnetic alignment components or even mentions Qi2. If Samsung’s Magnet Wireless Battery Pack hits retail in and around the S26 launch window, that’ll be a strong indicator that we’re talking phone-side Qi2 instead of an accessory-case-only play.

Bottom line: A Qi2-certified Samsung battery pack is more than an accessory; it’s a roadmap. By switching to Qi2, the Galaxy S26 will give Galaxy owners 15W wireless charging they can count on, an ever-broadening spec-compliant accessory market that also tends to be more affordable, and a friction-free magnetic experience that finally matches up with the best of what others are doing.