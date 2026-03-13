Samsung adds Satellite-Ready apps menu to Galaxy phones

Samsung is rolling out a new settings page on Galaxy phones that flags which apps can function over a satellite link, taking the guesswork out of connectivity when you’re off the grid. The feature surfaces a list of “satellite-ready” apps under Settings > Connections > Satellite networks, as spotted by X user @theonecid, and it appears to populate based on apps already installed on the device.

What the new satellite-ready apps menu actually shows

Early screenshots highlight popular services such as WhatsApp, Google Messages, Google Maps, Facebook Messenger, X and X Lite, along with Samsung’s own apps including Samsung Health, Weather, Samsung Find, Find My Mobile, and Samsung account. Core services like Google Play Services also appear, suggesting background frameworks involved in location, authentication, and notifications are recognized as satellite-compatible.

Samsung’s description — “These apps on your phone work with a satellite connection” — implies the list is contextual rather than exhaustive. In other words, you’ll see only what’s installed and eligible on your device. Different regions, software builds, and account configurations might surface slightly different results.

Why satellite readiness matters for everyday use

Satellite connectivity is moving from novelty to necessity as non-terrestrial networks (NTN) mature. The 3GPP’s Release 17 standard formally introduced NTN support for 5G, paving the way for consumer devices to talk to satellites for messaging, emergency alerts, and eventually data. Unlike cell towers, satellite links bring higher latency, intermittent coverage, and stricter power requirements — all of which can break chatty, always-on apps that assume stable broadband.

Labeling apps as “satellite-ready” helps users pick tools that degrade gracefully. For example, messaging clients that queue texts, compress media, and retry intelligently are better suited to a sky-only connection. Navigation apps that cache maps and request location efficiently are more reliable when you can’t rely on terrestrial data. By spotlighting compatible apps, Samsung reduces friction in genuinely high-stakes moments, from backcountry trips to disaster zones.

Compatibility depends on your provider and network

The catch: not every satellite service supports the same capabilities. Some carrier offerings focus on emergency SOS or basic texting only, especially those relying on narrowband links or dedicated hardware. Apple’s system via Globalstar, for instance, prioritizes structured emergency messaging. Other initiatives, such as the direct-to-cell collaboration between T-Mobile and SpaceX’s Starlink, have demonstrated SMS from unmodified phones and are testing data services, but availability and throughput vary by market and stage of deployment, according to company announcements and FCC filings.

That means the “satellite-ready” label is necessary but not sufficient. An app might be technically able to operate over a satellite link, yet your carrier’s network may not support the specific features the app needs — like background data sync or rich media. Expect limited speeds, higher latency, and feature constraints until broader NTN integration arrives across modems, carriers, and satellite constellations.

How to check satellite-ready apps and prepare offline

On a recent Galaxy device, open Settings > Connections > Satellite networks to view the list. If you don’t see the page, ensure you’re running the latest One UI and carrier updates, as availability can depend on firmware and region. Consider preloading offline maps in Google Maps, trimming media size in messaging apps, and enabling location sharing features in Samsung Find or Google’s safety tools before heading into low-signal areas.

For best results, maintain a clear view of the sky, conserve battery by limiting background activity, and keep critical contacts favorited in your messaging app. Satellite links often require brief windows of visibility, so patience and short, text-first communication are key.

What this signals for Galaxy users and Android support

Samsung’s new menu is a small UI change with outsized practical value. It bridges the gap between fast-evolving satellite standards and day-to-day app usage, giving users a clear, device-specific view of what will actually work when terrestrial networks drop. As Android continues to add native satellite indicators and APIs, and as carriers expand direct-to-cell pilots, expect the “satellite-ready” roster to grow and become more granular about capabilities.

For now, Galaxy owners get a simple, confidence-boosting checklist. If WhatsApp, Google Messages, and Maps show up as ready on your phone, you’ll know exactly which tools to lean on the next time your only bar is the sky.