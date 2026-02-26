Samsung Adds 24MP Mode to Galaxy S26 Then Hides It

Samsung quietly added a 24MP photo option to the Galaxy S26 series, positioning it as a sweet spot between the speedy 12MP default and the ultra-detailed 50MP mode. The twist: it’s off by default and only appears if you enable it through Samsung’s Camera Assistant app, a Good Lock module that unlocks advanced camera behaviors.

What the New 24MP Option Delivers for Galaxy S26

According to a post from a Samsung Community moderator, the 24MP setting uses an “AI Fusion” approach that blends fine detail akin to 50MP with the multi-frame processing pipeline of 12MP. In practice, that means the phone stacks and merges several exposures for cleaner shadows and highlights while retaining more texture than a typical 12MP shot.

The S26 family, like many modern flagships, shoots at a lower resolution by default despite boasting high-megapixel sensors. That’s because pixel binning (for example, 4-in-1 or 16-in-1) improves low-light performance and reduces noise. With 24MP—roughly 6,000 x 4,000 pixels—you gain extra latitude for cropping and large prints without the processing heft or shutter lag that can come with 50MP or higher.

On paper, 24MP is a practical middle ground: more detail for landscapes, pets, and travel scenes; faster shot-to-shot times than full-resolution modes; and file sizes that don’t balloon as quickly.

Why Samsung Keeps It Off by Default on S26 Phones

Samsung typically defaults to 12MP across its camera stack to keep imaging fast, consistent across lenses, and predictable for most users. Tuning algorithms for one baseline output simplifies HDR behavior, skin tones, shutter latency, and power use—especially in bursty scenarios like kids or sports. Hiding 24MP behind Camera Assistant suggests Samsung views it as an enthusiast option that’s still maturing or best suited to users comfortable tweaking capture pipelines.

There’s also a UX angle: fewer choices in the main Camera app reduces friction. Apple, for instance, moved in the opposite direction by making 24MP the default on iPhone 15 and later, but that decision arrived after Apple reworked its entire computational imaging stack around that output. Samsung may be testing demand and real-world reliability before elevating 24MP to a front-and-center toggle.

How to Enable 24MP on Galaxy S26 with Camera Assistant

To switch it on, install Samsung’s Camera Assistant from the Galaxy Store. Open Camera Assistant, navigate to Photos, then find Advanced resolution options and enable the 24MP mode. Once active, your S26 series phone can capture at 24MP in standard Photo mode without jumping to the 50MP setting.

The feature is currently limited to the Galaxy S26 lineup. Given the shared hardware DNA across recent Galaxy flagships, it’s plausible older models could see it via a future One UI release, but Samsung has not announced a timeline.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals from Apple and Google

Apple standardized 24MP output on recent iPhones by fusing data from their 48MP sensors with multi-frame processing, striking a similar balance of speed and detail. Reviewers and photography educators have noted that 24MP is often a “just right” resolution for everyday shooting: big enough for serious editing and prints, small enough to keep workflows nimble.

Google’s Pixels, by contrast, still default to 12MP from 50MP sensors and offer a high-resolution mode for purists. Samsung’s new 24MP lane aligns more closely with Apple’s strategy, hinting at an industry consensus around mid-resolution computational photography for mainstream capture.

Real-World Trade-Offs to Expect with 24MP Photos

File sizes typically scale with resolution. A standard 12MP photo often ranges around 3–5MB, while 50MP can jump to 12–20MB or more depending on scene complexity and JPEG/HEIF compression. Expect 24MP to land roughly in the middle—often 6–10MB—helping you save storage and speed up sharing without sacrificing too much detail. Your mileage will vary with lighting, subject texture, and whether additional processing like Night mode kicks in.

For output, 24MP gives you comfortable headroom: printing at 300 dpi, you’re in the ballpark of a 20 x 13-inch print without upscaling. It also provides more flexibility for cropping social posts or reframing portraits while retaining crisp edges and fine textures like hair and fabric.

What Comes Next for Samsung’s 24MP Galaxy S26 Option

Samsung has a track record of pushing camera upgrades via software—features such as Expert RAW integration and 2x lossless-like crops have reached older models post-launch. If the 24MP option tests well through Camera Assistant, it wouldn’t be surprising to see broader rollout or even a shift in default behavior later in the S26 cycle.

For now, Galaxy S26 owners who want faster-than-50MP shooting with more detail than 12MP have a new “just right” button to press—assuming they know where Samsung hid it.