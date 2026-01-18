Samsung 77‑Inch S90F OLED Drops Below $2,000

The best big-screen OLED deal right now is back: the 77‑inch Samsung S90F has dropped under $2,000, matching its record low and shaving a huge chunk off its original list price. For shoppers eyeing a premium home theater upgrade, this QD‑OLED at sub‑$2K is the rare mix of size, picture quality, and value that usually only appears around major sales events.

Why This Sub‑$2,000 Price on the 77‑Inch S90F Stands Out

Samsung set the 77‑inch S90F’s MSRP at $3,499.99 according to the company’s product listings, so a sale price around $1,997.99 represents a $1,500 drop. That’s not only a meaningful discount in absolute dollars; it undercuts many 65‑inch OLEDs from last year and even rivals what buyers were paying for 55‑inch sets a cycle ago. Price trackers and retailer promo history indicate this is the lowest tier the 77‑inch S90F has hit, typically reserved for limited windows tied to inventory clearances.

What You’re Getting with Samsung’s 77‑Inch S90F QD‑OLED TV

The S90F uses a QD‑OLED panel from Samsung Display, known for high color volume and strong HDR punch compared with conventional WRGB OLED. Independent testing outfits like RTINGS and FlatpanelsHD have consistently measured QD‑OLED peak highlights in the 1,000–1,500‑nit range on small windows, which contributes to specular detail in HDR movies and games. In practice, the S90F’s contrast and color saturation deliver the kind of “ink‑black plus neon pop” image that makes OLED the reference for cinematic viewing.

Gaming chops are equally compelling. The S90F supports a 144 Hz refresh rate with VRR across its HDMI 2.1 inputs, along with ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. That combination enables ultra‑smooth 4K gaming on capable PCs and excellent performance with PS5 and Xbox Series X at 120 Hz. Input lag is competitive in Game Mode, landing in the single‑digit millisecond range in third‑party tests, which is exactly what competitive players want on a giant screen.

Smart features are handled by Samsung’s Tizen platform, which covers all major streaming apps and adds gaming extras like cloud services integration. The set supports HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+, and while it skips Dolby Vision (as all Samsung TVs do), HDR10+ dynamic metadata is widely supported across Prime Video and other services. Filmmaker Mode is available for more accurate out‑of‑the‑box movie playback.

How the Samsung S90F Compares to LG and Sony OLED Rivals

In the mid‑premium tier, the S90F’s closest competitors are LG’s C‑series and Sony’s mainstream OLEDs. Reviewers who have measured both note that the S90F tends to pull ahead in brightness and color volume against comparable LG sets in this bracket, particularly in HDR highlights. Sony often retains an edge in motion processing and tone mapping nuance, but at this sale price the Samsung’s performance‑per‑dollar quotient is hard to match.

If you’re weighing Dolby Vision vs. HDR10+, the debate often narrows to content library and tone mapping behavior. Dolby Vision remains more ubiquitous, but Samsung’s HDR10+ and strong static HDR implementation, paired with the panel’s inherent luminance, still produce top‑tier results. Calibration—professional or via community‑recommended settings—can close the gap further for accuracy‑minded viewers.

Who Should Jump on This 77‑Inch S90F Deal Under $2,000

This is a sweet spot for first‑time OLED buyers who want a legitimately theater‑sized screen without crossing into flagship pricing. It’s also a clear upgrade for gamers moving up from 60 Hz LCDs, thanks to 4K/120–144 Hz support and near‑instant pixel response. If you have a light‑controlled room or can manage reflections, the S90F’s contrast and color will be noticeable even coming from high‑end LED sets.

For sports and mixed daytime viewing, QD‑OLED’s added brightness headroom helps maintain punch in brighter spaces, though any OLED will benefit from basic light control. Burn‑in protections like pixel shifting and logo dimming run in the background, and organizations such as Consumer Reports have noted that normal varied use makes image retention unlikely for most households.

Key Buying Notes Before Purchasing the 77‑Inch Samsung S90F

At 77 inches, double‑check stand width and VESA mounting compatibility before delivery. Plan for a two‑person setup; the panel is thin and fragile at the edges. Consider adding an extended warranty that includes screen coverage; several major retailers offer plans tailored to OLED ownership.

If you can live without Dolby Vision and want maximum big‑screen impact per dollar, this sale hits the sweet spot. With $1,500 off MSRP and performance that holds up against pricier sets, the 77‑inch Samsung S90F at under $2,000 is the rare deal that justifies buying now instead of waiting for the next model cycle.