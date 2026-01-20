Sam’s Club Membership Now $20 For New Members

Sam’s Club is running a limited-time promotion that drops its standard Club membership to $20 for new members, a 60% cut from the usual $50 price. The warehouse chain is also trimming the cost of its Plus tier by 45% for first-time signups, bringing the $110 plan down to roughly $60.50. For anyone curious about club shopping but hesitant about the fee, this is one of the most aggressive entry points Sam’s Club offers.

The deal arrives as warehouse clubs continue to gain traction with budget-conscious households. Company filings note roughly 600 Sam’s Club locations across the U.S., and the brand’s digital tools—curbside pickup, delivery, and the Scan & Go app—have turned bulk runs into a faster, more predictable routine. With food-at-home costs still elevated versus pre-2020 levels according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, locking in lower per-unit pricing on staples is an obvious draw.

What the $20 Sam’s Club membership deal includes

The $20 entry price buys a full year of Club-level access: shopping in-store and online, member-only pricing across groceries, household goods, and seasonal items, and access to Member’s Mark private-label products. You can also use fuel stations where available, pharmacy and optical services, and pickup options that save a trip down the aisles.

Club members can check out with Scan & Go in the app—scan items as you shop, pay on your phone, and skip the register line. It’s a small feature that makes a big difference on weekends or before holidays when warehouse traffic spikes.

Sam’s Club Plus membership is also discounted now

If you’re weighing the upgrade, the Plus promotion is notable: new members get about 45% off the $110 plan. Plus adds 2% back in rewards on qualifying purchases (capped annually), free shipping on many online items, early shopping hours at most clubs, and enhanced pharmacy and optical savings. If your household spends heavily on recurring staples—think diapers, coffee, paper goods, and pet food—the rewards alone can often offset the fee.

One practical rule of thumb: If your annual in-club spend would generate rewards that meet or exceed the price difference between Club and Plus, the upgrade is worth it; otherwise, locking in the $20 Club rate is the smarter test drive.

How Sam’s Club pricing compares to Costco and BJ’s

Costco’s base membership runs $60, while its Executive tier is $120 with 2% rewards up to a yearly cap. BJ’s Wholesale lists its Inner Circle at $55 and its higher-tier plan at $110 with rewards. All three chains run occasional promotions for new members, but a drop to $20 is an unusually low on-ramp for a national club.

Price leaders vary by category and geography, yet industry analyses from firms like Consumer Reports and Numerator routinely highlight warehouse clubs’ per-unit advantage on pantry goods, cleaning supplies, batteries, over-the-counter medicine, and bulk proteins. Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark often undercuts national brands, and frequent “Instant Savings” events stack additional discounts at checkout.

Who will benefit most from a Sam’s Club membership

Families, roommate households, and anyone hosting frequent gatherings typically capture the biggest gains, especially if they have freezer space and a predictable list of staples. Small-business owners—caterers, daycare operators, property managers—also find value in bulk paper goods, snacks, beverages, and cleaning supplies.

Location still matters. If you live within a reasonable drive of a club or have reliable delivery coverage, the $20 trial makes sense. If the nearest warehouse is a long haul and you don’t plan to consolidate trips, savings can evaporate in fuel and time.

Fine print to check before joining Sam’s Club now

Most new-member promos exclude renewals and may require enrollment in auto-renew; you can usually manage or cancel that from your account. Taxes and fees can apply, some services vary by club, and fuel discounts depend on local regulations. Free shipping with Plus covers many items but not all oversize or freight-delivered products. Always review the promotional terms at checkout before you commit.

Ways to maximize your $20 Sam’s Club trial membership

Create a short shopping plan before your first visit—focus on high-velocity items with long shelf lives, compare unit prices, and start with Member’s Mark alternatives to national brands. Use the app for Scan & Go, check Instant Savings before you shop, and time bulk buys around seasonal events when clubs expand promotions. If you upgrade to Plus, track your 2% reward accrual so you know when the membership has paid for itself.

Bottom line: At $20, the risk is low and the potential savings are very real. If you’ve been warehouse-curious, this is an opportune moment to see whether Sam’s Club fits your routine and budget.