SAG Actor Awards Nominations 2026 Revealed

SAG-AFTRA announces the nominations for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards, and two juggernauts dominate the field out of the gate. One Battle After Another boasts a record seven nods, while Sinners follows with five, the front-runner pair of awards season remaining locked in its duel. The SAG Awards — still referred to by the old name, even by its own logo — remains an imposing barometer in the sprint for Oscars.

Hot on the heels of a Critics’ Choice Best Picture win, One Battle After Another picked up noms for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor as well as ensemble and stunt ensemble. Sinners equaled that width with acting attention for Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton and Wunmi Mosaku, as well as nods for ensemble and stunt work. On the TV side, The Studio leads the field with five nominations, while The White Lotus and Adolescence each received four.

SAG-AFTRA and its voting membership ballast has about 160,000 members with scale and industry reach. The actors branch, historically the Academy’s largest faction, makes today an especially impactful snapshot of this race; SAG winners can also serve as much-needed wind under the potential best picture nominees that could use a push (by which we mean wins for ensemble cast).

Complete List of Film Nominations for the 2026 SAG Awards

Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Complete List of Television Nominations for the 2026 SAG Awards

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Key Takeaways and Notable Trends From the 2026 Nominee Slate

The Studio’s five TV nods highlight its across-the-board strength: ensemble plus standout comedy acting entries by Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen. The White Lotus combines ensemble heat with individual acknowledgment for Walton Goggins, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood; Adolescence breaks out in limited series across four acting nominations in a rare showing from a freshman title.

On the film front, the ensemble and stunt mentions for Bank Thornfield’s “One Battle After Another” and Earp’s “Sinners” promise large casts and technical heft — two things that usually translate to late-season victories. See if Frankenstein and Hamnet can parlay their ensemble and supporting nominations into wider momentum with guild voters.

How to Watch the 2026 SAG Awards Ceremony and Stream

SAG-AFTRA members will now hand them out on Netflix, as the union is taking its biggest peer-voted acting awards around the world.