SAG Actor Awards Nominations 2026 Revealed

SAG-AFTRA announces the nominations for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards, and two juggernauts dominate the field out of the gate. One Battle After Another boasts a record seven nods, while Sinners follows with five, the front-runner pair of awards season remaining locked in its duel. The SAG Awards — still referred to by the old name, even by its own logo — remains an imposing barometer in the sprint for Oscars.
Hot on the heels of a Critics’ Choice Best Picture win, One Battle After Another picked up noms for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor as well as ensemble and stunt ensemble. Sinners equaled that width with acting attention for Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton and Wunmi Mosaku, as well as nods for ensemble and stunt work. On the TV side, The Studio leads the field with five nominations, while The White Lotus and Adolescence each received four.
- Complete List of Film Nominations for the 2026 SAG Awards
- Cast in a Motion Picture
- Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Complete List of Television Nominations for the 2026 SAG Awards
- Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Key Takeaways and Notable Trends From the 2026 Nominee Slate
- How to Watch the 2026 SAG Awards Ceremony and Stream
SAG-AFTRA and its voting membership ballast has about 160,000 members with scale and industry reach. The actors branch, historically the Academy’s largest faction, makes today an especially impactful snapshot of this race; SAG winners can also serve as much-needed wind under the potential best picture nominees that could use a push (by which we mean wins for ensemble cast).
Complete List of Film Nominations for the 2026 SAG Awards
Cast in a Motion Picture
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Miles Caton, Sinners
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Complete List of Television Nominations for the 2026 SAG Awards
Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- The Pitt
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- Landman
- The Last of Us
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
Key Takeaways and Notable Trends From the 2026 Nominee Slate
The Studio’s five TV nods highlight its across-the-board strength: ensemble plus standout comedy acting entries by Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen. The White Lotus combines ensemble heat with individual acknowledgment for Walton Goggins, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood; Adolescence breaks out in limited series across four acting nominations in a rare showing from a freshman title.
On the film front, the ensemble and stunt mentions for Bank Thornfield’s “One Battle After Another” and Earp’s “Sinners” promise large casts and technical heft — two things that usually translate to late-season victories. See if Frankenstein and Hamnet can parlay their ensemble and supporting nominations into wider momentum with guild voters.
How to Watch the 2026 SAG Awards Ceremony and Stream
SAG-AFTRA members will now hand them out on Netflix, as the union is taking its biggest peer-voted acting awards around the world.