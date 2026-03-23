Russia Blocks Access to Archive.today and Mirrors

Russia’s internet regulator has ordered nationwide blocking of Archive.today and several related domains, cutting off a widely used tool for saving web pages, including content normally hidden behind subscription paywalls. Users inside the country now see a standard notice stating access is restricted by decision of public authorities, attributed to Roskomnadzor.

Error pages observed by users and independent network monitors indicate multiple Archive.today mirrors, including common alternative domains, are affected. The breadth of the block suggests enforcement via Russia’s centralized filtering infrastructure, with internet service providers implementing domain- and protocol-level restrictions.

What Was Blocked and Why This Move Matters in Russia

Archive.today is a long-standing web archiving service that lets anyone create permanent snapshots of online pages, preserving articles, social posts, and official statements that might later be edited or deleted. Its appeal has also stemmed from the ability to view saved copies of pages that sit behind paywalls.

The site has drawn controversy in recent weeks. In a community decision, Wikipedia editors moved to deprecate and remove a large number of Archive.today links after developers alleged the service’s code commandeered visitors’ browsers to bombard a critic’s blog with junk traffic. That debate sharpened scrutiny around the service’s practices even before this ban.

For journalists, researchers, and open-source investigators, the block removes a common workflow for verifying quotes, tracking changes to state media pages, and combating link rot. In fast-moving news cycles and information operations, archived captures are often the only way to prove what appeared online at a specific moment.

Legal And Technical Levers Behind The Ban

Roskomnadzor maintains the Unified Register of Prohibited Information under Federal Law 149-FZ, which compels providers to restrict access to listed resources. Since the 2019 sovereign internet law, regulators also wield deep packet inspection to centrally throttle or block services across Russian networks.

Authorities did not publicly state a precise legal basis for this specific restriction. In comparable actions, regulators have cited provisions related to illegal content distribution, copyright infringement, circumvention of technical protection measures, or dissemination of prohibited information. Without a published order, the grounds remain opaque.

Russia has a track record of expansive platform enforcement. LinkedIn was blocked in 2016 over data localization. Facebook and Instagram became inaccessible in 2022 after being labeled extremist. The Tor network and many VPN services have faced domain-level bans and throttling as regulators refined DPI-driven blocking tactics.

Digital rights group Roskomsvoboda reports that the blacklist encompasses a vast and growing corpus of domains and URLs. Freedom House’s Freedom on the Net assessment continues to rate Russia as Not Free, highlighting pervasive filtering, vague legal standards, and pressure on intermediaries to police content.

Ripple Effects For Access To Information

Newsrooms and researchers may pivot to alternatives like the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine and national or institutional archives. However, some of these services do not capture paywalled material, and publishers can opt out, reducing coverage of the very content most likely to change or disappear.

Circumvention is likely to rise. Analysis from Top10VPN documented VPN demand surging by more than 2,000% in Russia after major social platforms were blocked in 2022. Network measurement projects such as OONI have similarly recorded broad interference alongside rapid adoption of workarounds by users.

For publishers, the block may marginally stem unauthorized access to paid content from Russian IP addresses. For the broader information ecosystem, it removes a widely used preservation layer that helps detect quiet edits and safeguards public accountability—an issue repeatedly flagged in academic studies on link rot and reference decay.

What We Know So Far About the Blocking Decision

The restriction notice credits Roskomnadzor, but no publicly visible order number or court ruling accompanied the landing pages seen by users. Operators of the archiving service did not respond to requests for comment circulated among reporters and researchers.

Russia’s enforcement historically proceeds iteratively, adding mirrors and new domains to the registry as they appear. Providers typically block via DNS and SNI-based filtering, while DPI systems attempt to catch circumvention at scale. Users in Russia should expect further instability when trying to reach any remaining mirrors.

The Bigger Picture: Archiving Access and Information Control

The move sits at the intersection of two global debates: intensifying state control over domestic information spaces and the contested ethics of paywall circumvention and mass web scraping. Whatever the stated rationale, the immediate effect inside Russia is clear—reduced access to archived records at a time when preserving the historical web has never mattered more.