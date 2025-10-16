Roomba Plus 405 Combo Hits All-Time Low Price at $398.99

If you’ve been hoping to change up your cleaning routine, now is the time: the iRobot Roomba Plus 405 Combo (pictured here) is on sale for $398.99 from a list price of $665, a 40% discount that bests recent sale lows at major retailers.

That’s the infrequent sub-$400 price that makes skipping a well-specced robot able to vacuum and mop difficult to justify.

That deep discount doesn’t merely shave dollars; it meaningfully changes the value calculus. You’re getting automated floor cleaning, smart mapping and hands-free app control in one purchase, all from the brand that’s defined the category.

Why This Roomba Deal Is So Great Right Now

At this price, the Roomba Plus 405 Combo delivers features that were once reserved for premium tiers.

It does both vacuuming and mopping, it can memorize your floor plan and allows you to establish targeted “Clean Zones” and “Keep Out Zones,” meaning that a robot cleaner will focus on the messiest areas of the house while avoiding no-go spots like nests of cables or pet bowls.

Independent testing outlets including Consumer Reports have long driven home the value of precise mapping and zone controls in both reducing wasted passes and keeping robots out of trouble. In actual home use, that means fewer saves and more reliable coverage with less babysitting.

Productive features that will save you money

It’s designed to be a “Combo,” which is just another way of saying it can carry out dry pickup as well as wet mopping on hard floors, doubling the chore and eliminating some elbow grease in one go. Combine that with app scheduling so you can send basic maintenance over to daily or room-specific automations. Voice assistant integration via Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri Shortcuts allows you to start a cleaning whenever a spill occurs between cycles.

Smart navigation and obstacle avoidance assist the robot in devising an efficient path through rooms. iRobot’s software is able to understand what room labels look like; it can learn how furniture will change over time and refine its routes with multiple runs. For families with pets — 66 percent of American homes contain at least one, the American Pet Products Association said — regular and automated poop pickup can be a distinction between shedding and sanity.

How It Compares at This Price Against Rivals

In the sub-$400 range, there are usually compromises in play: one competitor might offer superior suction but lack mopping; another may have a mop, but underinvest in software polish or parts availability. The Roomba Plus 405 Combo relies on a mature app, iRobot’s robust ecosystem of replacement parts and a record of long-term support — and those things matter once the unboxing buzz fades.

Competing models from Roborock and Shark are solid alternatives, especially if you want raw suction or more advanced obstacle detection with LiDAR. But comparative reviews from sources like Wirecutter and TechRadar consistently tout iRobot’s mapping refinement and hands-off reliability, and those aspects matter more the longer you cohabit with a robot vacuum.

Who Will Benefit Most from This Roomba 405 Combo Deal

It’ll most benefit busy homes, pet owners and those with hard flooring and low- to medium-pile rugs.

Schedule runs in kitchens and entryways, unleash a “Clean Zone” under the dining table after meals and keep the robot out of kids’ play corners with a few taps in the app. The time you gain builds up every week.

Buying Advice and Caveats Before You Hit Purchase

Robot mops are designed for routine maintenance cleaning, not a deep scrubbing. For sticky spills, or grout lines, you’re still going to want to do a manual mopping session. Expect to rinse the mop pad and empty the dust bin periodically; automations help, but they still don’t remove maintenance entirely. If you have lots of thick, high-pile carpets to clean, there’s no robot — at any price — that will provide as deep a cleaning as running a full-size upright over it, something Consumer Reports’ lab testing routinely reiterates.

That said, the day-to-day luxury is real. Owners commonly report reducing manual vacuuming to a weekly or twice-weekly touch-up once a nice robot is on the job. With the pricing today, a Roomba Plus 405 Combo provides that convenience for less than many stand-alone vacuums.

Bottom Line: Should You Buy the Roomba Plus 405 Combo

Available now for $398.99, the iRobot Roomba Plus 405 Combo is one of the best robot vacuum deals you’ll find this week. Despite costing less than those more expensive hubs, you still get reliable mapping and dual cleaning modes, plus a proven app — and at a true lowest-to-date price. If you’ve been waiting for the excuse to delegate floors to a robot, here it is.