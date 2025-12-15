Roomba Maker iRobot Files for Bankruptcy

Picea Group, which already controls 50 percent of Bedford, Mass.-based iRobot subsidiary MicroRobotic Systems, is the proposed buyer in a court-supervised bankruptcy sale that would position Picea to take over all of the assets and operations of iRobot. The deal, which is detailed in court filings and statements from the company, allows the business to continue running while wiping out a significant amount of debt and taking iRobot private — putting an end to its days as a publicly traded innovator in consumer robotics.

Picea, already iRobot’s senior secured lender and primary contract manufacturer, will convert its claims into an ownership stake and provide the financing necessary to keep products shipping and support running. Management portrayed the move as a reset that would stabilize cash flow and preserve the global footprint of the Roomba brand. Shareholders, though, figure to be wiped out, with the company admitting that current equity holders should not anticipate any recovery.

Inside the bankruptcy plan and court-supervised sale

The Chapter 11 petition allows iRobot to operate day-to-day as it negotiates terms with creditors and completes the sale through the court to Picea. The deal, the company said in a statement, would help eliminate a heavy debt load and take manufacturing off of its balance sheet to one with scale — a classic strategy for troubled hardware businesses, where cost structure and inventory cycles can swamp shrinking margins.

Executives indicated that warranties, software updates and customer support will remain in place.

That’s in addition to app connectivity, mapping features and subscription programs like replacement parts and extended service. The company also is promising to pay its employees and vendors on time even through the process — essential in keeping channel relationships with retailer and distributor partners.

How the Collapse of the Amazon Deal Paved the Way

iRobot’s march toward bankruptcy kicked into higher gear after its proposed $1.4 billion sale to Amazon collapsed amid antitrust criticism from European regulators. That having failed, the deal to exit has just left the company holding a very heavy cost base in a market where prices have been skidding swiftly. A massive reorganization ensued, with drastic cuts to marketing and the workforce overall — more than half of all employees — in order to conserve cash but ultimately not enough to restore growth.

The numbers tell the story. In a recent fourth quarter, revenue was down 44% from the previous year. Full-year sales fell to $681.8 million, from $890.6 million, a drop of over 23%, and the company said there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue without an infusion of new cash. Management had banked on a blockbuster product slate — internally dubbed as iRobot’s largest launch ever — but channel sell-through and profitability couldn’t keep up with the competition in a market driven by race to the bottom pricing.

A Market Squeezed by Cheaper Rivals and Heavy Discounting

The robot vacuum market has matured into a commodity. IDC and Canalys analysts have pointed to growing share for Chinese brands like Roborock and Ecovacs, while SharkNinja and others undertook aggressive promotions in North America. Average selling prices in its core segments have declined, particularly at the lower end of mid-tier models where iRobot had been dominant, squeezing gross margins and driving deeper discounting during peak retail seasons.

iRobot’s key differentiators — navigation and mapping technology; cleaning performance — hold up well by the standards of lab tests from organizations like Consumer Reports. But once commanding features became “good enough” across price ranges, lower-cost models enjoyed greater demand among buyers. Supply chain volatility and a strengthening U.S. dollar added pressure on a company that has relied on premium positioning and brand loyalty throughout its history, analysts said.

What It Means For Customers And Partners

For current Roomba owners, the company says the experience will go on as before — apps don’t go away, maps and automations persist and spare parts and accessories remain available via retail partners as well as direct channels. Continuity of shipment and support is critical to retailers, and the company said it will transact with vendors in the ordinary course and make payments to them in a timely manner throughout the case.

Picea’s more integrated role as owner and manufacturer could mean shorter product development cycles and better pricing, particularly in connected devices that combine hardware, firmware and cloud services. The tie-up will also raise questions about data and privacy practices. iRobot’s robots create detailed maps of homes, and regulators in the U.S. and EU have made it clear that consumer IoT companies have to follow strong privacy and security standards. Those obligations do not disappear in bankruptcy.

Creditors Take Those Shares, Leaving Shareholders With Losses

Equity holders are set to be wiped out — a result that is in line with the prioritization rules recently emphasized in Chapter 11 proceedings, under which secured lenders get paid before everyone else. Picea’s debt-for-ownership swap, paired with additional financing, effectively hands the keys to the company’s biggest creditor while also clearing iRobot of onerous obligations that made its turnaround a heavy lift.

For consumers and for the category at large, the reorganization is a lesson that market makers can always be outflanked when technology spreads and price becomes the main battleground. If the plan succeeds, the Roomba brand would have a second act under an unencumbered balance sheet and with a manufacturing player with global scale. If not, the smart home floor will continue getting reshaped by a crowded field — one robot pass at a time.