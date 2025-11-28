Roomba Black Friday Deals Drop Top Models to $149

Crumbs and holiday traffic have finally met their match. iRobot is lowering prices across a range of current Roomba models, reducing the entry point for a feature-rich model to $149 and cutting hundreds off higher-end options. The sale includes a flagship auto-empty model, a vacuum-and-mop hybrid with pad washing, and a solid LiDAR-guided starter bot, which makes it one of the most aggressive linewide sales we’ve seen on new-gen Roombas yet this season.

Most important, all three are built on the latest technology rather than just bumping around like old Roombas, with app-based mapping and room-by-room targeting and keep-out zones. That’s not only so you get cheaper vacuuming (obviously), but also better cleaning routines, coverage, and less babysitting.

Top Roomba Deals and What You Get Right Now

Roomba Max 705 Vac for $549 ($350 off): Homes that are set-it-and-forget-it should grab this model, which has the full stack of features. Pairing strong suction and anti-tangle rubber brushes to tackle long hair, it maneuvers using ClearView LiDAR and onboard object recognition that sidesteps sleeves, cords, socks, and pet waste. An Auto-Empty Dock holds debris for weeks at a time, and the robot can automatically increase suction on carpets and high-traffic zones to work more dirt out of fibers.

Roomba Plus 405 Combo (G185) for $399 ($400 off): This vacuum-and-mop combo is made to clean all floor types. Dual spinning pads and a SmartScrub mode address sticky spills with downforce instead of just pushing a wet cloth around the floor. When finished, the AutoWash Dock rinses and dries the pads for your next run. You also receive LiDAR-based mapping, zone cleaning, and carpet detection, which raises the mops or avoids mats to prevent wet patches.

Roomba 105 Vac for $149 ($150 off): Our budget pick still has serious brains. It has the same ClearView LiDAR for mapping, maps just as faithfully, provides 70x suction versus previous 600-series bots, and features room scheduling, keep-out zones, and recharge-and-resume. If you don’t require a large docking tower or mopping function, this is an easy way to handle daily dust without the expensive extras.

How to Pick The Right Model for Your Home

Pick the Max 705 Vac if you have plenty of carpet, pets that shed, or a busy house where the auto-empty base removes midweek maintenance. It comes with a sealed bag in which fine dust and dander are captured more hygienically than during bin dumps (which is convenient if you have allergies).

If you are so inclined, use the Plus 405 Combo in a home that is a mix of tile, vinyl, and hardwood — with some rugs thrown in occasionally. Its scrubbing pads have a noticeable impact on dried kitchen spills, and automatic pad rinsing cuts down the post-clean chore list. Pad washing and drying at this price is high-value compared with a lot of hybrids.

Select the 105 Vac for apartments, second floors, roommates, or anyone who wants dependable daily pickup without additional hardware. It’s minimal on bells and whistles but heavy on the basics: accurate mapping, reliable pathing, and sufficient suction to maintain low-pile carpets and hard flooring between deep cleans.

Quick aside about navigation: LiDAR mapping, which is used throughout this lineup, creates a room map with laser scans in addition to using cameras. Independent testing by outlets such as Consumer Reports has shown for years that organized mapping systems tend to result in faster, more thorough coverage than moving randomly or via bumps. LiDAR may also confer privacy benefits, as it does not require imaging to work out the details of your space.

How These Roomba Sale Prices Compare in Context

$350 and $400 discounts on current-gen models are the type of discounts you usually only see during the biggest sales events, and they bring Roomba’s powerhouse features into reach for midrange budgets. Among the features, the $399 hybrid with pad washing is worth noting — competitors that have similar capabilities from brands like Roborock and Ecovacs are often at higher dollar amounts, particularly once you tack on docking systems to clean and dry mop pads.

Look past sticker prices to long-term costs. Auto-empty bases work with replaceable bags, and mopping systems must be replenished with pads and have their tanks cleaned at regular intervals. The trade-off is time: you’ll empty bins and wash pads much less frequently, a fact many users consider true value. Owners repeatedly tell us that automation — auto-emptying, pad care, and smart mapping — is what makes a robot vacuum capable of running daily instead of collecting dust in your hall closet.

Bottom Line on This Season’s Best Roomba Discounts

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to automate floor-scrubbing care, this sale is like three open lanes: one with a premium auto-empty workhorse, a mop-capable hybrid that actually scrubs, and a budget LiDAR bot that nails the basics. Seasonally speaking, Roomba sales don’t get much more appealing than with prices starting at $149 — and they’re your best bet to enjoy the holidays with cleaner floors and rid yourself of some chores.