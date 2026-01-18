Roku Adds Six New Free Channels on The Roku Channel

Your Roku lineup just expanded without costing you a cent. The Roku Channel has rolled out six additional live channels, adding fresh options across sports, game shows, romance, and classic TV. There’s nothing to install, no subscription to manage, and the channels are available right now inside the existing Roku Channel app.

The update builds on an already sizable roster of live, free, ad-supported programming. With the latest additions, The Roku Channel now features more than 300 live channels alongside a deep on-demand library, offering a cable-like guide experience that’s easy to drop into and browse.

What’s New On The Roku Channel: Six Live Additions

Roku’s new slate includes three single-series channels and three genre-focused offerings. The single-show feeds are devoted to round-the-clock marathons, including a beloved classic game show and a classic Western, giving fans a dedicated home for comfort TV that’s always on.

On the genre side, viewers get a romance channel designed for easy, lean-back viewing and a sports-focused channel aimed at fans who want highlights, analysis, and live-look programming without juggling subscription paywalls. As with other FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels, these are live, scheduled feeds—think broadcast-style curation, with ad breaks and limited pause or rewind during live playback.

How To Find The New Live Channels Inside Roku’s Guide

Open The Roku Channel on your Roku device and scroll to the Live TV guide to see the new listings, or use search to jump straight to a channel by name. No separate download is required, and the channels populate automatically in the guide lineup.

You don’t need a Roku TV to watch. The Roku Channel is preinstalled on most Roku players and is also available via the Roku mobile app and on many non-Roku smart TVs. Live channels run like traditional TV, so expect scheduled programming with commercial breaks. When available, on-demand episodes of the same shows can be found in the app if you prefer to watch from the beginning.

Why Free Ad-Supported TV Adoption Keeps Growing

Roku’s expansion comes as FAST viewership continues to climb. Industry researchers at Omdia project global FAST revenues to surpass $12 billion within a few years, and Nielsen has reported double-digit growth in time spent with free streaming channels year over year as households look to trim subscription costs while keeping a “live TV” experience.

Roku’s scale gives these free channels an immediate audience. The company has publicly reported more than 80 million active accounts and over 100 billion hours streamed in a recent year, and it has consistently noted that The Roku Channel ranks among its top destinations by reach. More free, recognizable channels help Roku deepen engagement without adding friction—viewers simply click and watch.

What It Means For Sports And Games Fans On Roku Devices

For sports fans, the new lineup means easier access to studio commentary, classic match replays, and daily highlight packages—useful complements to big-ticket games that may live behind premium rights deals. FAST sports channels also tend to spin up themed blocks around major events, giving cord-cutters timely coverage without extra fees.

Game show devotees benefit from single-series channels that run back-to-back episodes all day. These feeds are perfect for background viewing, and they reduce choice paralysis—no need to decide what to play next. In practice, these channels function like curated marathons, with the satisfaction of dropping in any time and immediately recognizing the format.

Quick Tips To Get The Most From Live Channels

Use the Live TV guide’s “recent” or “favorites” features to pin new channels near the top, so you don’t scroll endlessly through the full grid. Voice search on compatible remotes can also jump straight to a channel or show.

If you share the TV, consider setting a PIN and parental controls in Roku settings to manage what appears in the guide. And when you find a show you love on a live feed, check its show page in The Roku Channel—many series also have on-demand seasons available, making it easy to pick up episodes from the start.

The bottom line: six more free channels make Roku’s live guide stronger, especially for sports and game show fans. With no setup and no added cost, this is the kind of small update that quietly makes cord-cutting feel a lot more like TV—just with a lighter bill.