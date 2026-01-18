Roku Adds New Free Channels With Sports And Games

What Just Landed On The Roku Channel This Week

Your Roku just picked up six more free live channels on The Roku Channel, expanding a lineup that already includes more than 300 ad-supported options. The additions blend single-show feeds and genre hubs, including a classic game show channel, an all-time Western series channel, plus new destinations for romance and sports.

There is nothing to install and nothing to pay. If you use a Roku player or Roku TV, The Roku Channel is preloaded. Open it, head to the Live TV Guide, and you will find the newcomers slotted alongside news, movies, reality, and kids programming. These are linear FAST channels, so expect scheduled programming with ad breaks, and as with classic cable, live feeds typically do not allow pausing or rewinding.

Why It Matters In The FAST Boom For Viewers

Free ad-supported streaming television, often called FAST, has become one of the most watched slices of the streaming pie. Nielsen’s The Gauge has consistently shown streaming as the largest share of total TV usage in the U.S., and FAST has grown faster than many subscription tiers thanks to its lean-back, channel-surfing simplicity.

Roku’s scale amplifies those gains. Company filings point to more than 80 million active accounts and tens of billions of hours streamed in recent quarters, making any expansion on The Roku Channel instantly visible to a massive audience. Analysts at Omdia and Deloitte have noted that single-series channels and nostalgia-heavy lineups punch above their weight in engagement, which explains the focus on classic game shows and Westerns. They are easy to sample, and audiences stay for longer marathons.

Sports And Game Shows: What To Expect On Roku

The new sports-focused channel leans into studio shows, highlights, analysis, and replays where rights allow rather than premium live league action. That makes it useful background viewing on game days and a solid catch-up option for cord-cutters who want context, commentary, and classic matchups without paying for a bundle.

On the game show side, single-series channels stream round-the-clock episodes from one beloved title, while genre feeds rotate quiz formats, trivia battles, and audience favorites. The appeal is straightforward. You can drop in any time, enjoy familiar formats, and pick up energy quickly without needing to follow a plot. For families or casual viewers, it is high-replay comfort TV.

How To Find The New Channels On Roku Devices

From a Roku device, launch The Roku Channel, then navigate to Live TV. Use the search tool to look up specific shows or browse by category. You can add channels to Favorites for quicker access in the grid. Remember that live channels run on a schedule. If you prefer on-demand, many of the same shows also appear in The Roku Channel’s on-demand library, which does support pause and resume.

You do not need a Roku-branded TV to watch. The Roku Channel is also accessible on the web and via Android and iOS apps, and it is available on select partner platforms such as Amazon Fire TV and certain Samsung smart TVs. Features and channel availability can vary slightly by device, so the Live TV Guide is the most reliable way to confirm what you get where you watch.

Tips To Improve Your Streaming Experience

Curate your grid. Add Favorites, turn on the Recent channels row, and use Roku’s universal voice search to jump straight to shows, not just channels. If you watch with captions, enable Closed Captions Always On in settings, which typically applies to both live and on-demand programming inside The Roku Channel.

Mind your bandwidth. FAST channels are adaptive, but smooth HD usually benefits from at least 5 Mbps per stream, with more headroom if multiple devices are active. Roku OS will auto-adjust video quality to preserve stability, and Ethernet or a modern dual-band Wi-Fi router can help reduce buffering during peak hours.

The Bottom Line On Roku’s New Free Channel Additions

Roku’s six new additions are small individually but meaningful in aggregate. They broaden a free lineup that already functions like a virtual cable service, with the familiar comforts of sports talk, classic competitions, and genre marathons. If you have not checked The Roku Channel lately, now is a smart time to revisit the Live TV Guide and refresh your Favorites list. It costs nothing, takes minutes, and might replace a chunk of your paid viewing with free, easy-to-surf channels.