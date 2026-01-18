Roku Adds New Free Channels Including Sports And Games

Roku just expanded its free lineup again, adding six new live channels to The Roku Channel with fresh options for sports fans, game-show devotees, and comfort-TV seekers. The new additions slot into Roku’s growing free ad-supported TV slate and require no paid subscription, no sign-in, and no Roku TV—any recent Roku player or compatible device running The Roku Channel will do.

These channels arrive alongside an existing catalog of more than 300 live options on The Roku Channel, which also features on-demand movies, series, and curated hubs. It’s a straightforward win for viewers: more to watch right now, without opening your wallet.

What’s New On The Roku Channel’s Live Lineup Today

The latest drop includes three single-show channels that run dedicated marathons—think classic staples built for lean-back viewing. Roku is leaning into nostalgia here, with one channel centered on a beloved game show and another celebrating a vintage Western, a mix that has consistently performed in free channel lineups across the industry.

Rounding out the update are three genre-driven channels, including a romance-focused feed and a sports offering designed for highlight reels, analysis blocks, and evergreen programming. These thematic channels make it easy to tune into exactly what you’re in the mood for without hunting across multiple apps or services.

Single-show and genre feeds have become a backbone of free streaming because they mimic the simplicity of cable while tapping deep libraries. Roku’s latest additions stay true to that formula, giving viewers more 24/7 destinations that “just play” when you click in.

How To Watch And Where To Find These New Free Channels

No extra downloads are required. Open The Roku Channel on your device, head to Live TV, and scroll the channel guide to find the newcomers alongside your existing favorites. You can also use voice search or the on-screen keyboard to jump straight to a channel by name.

As with classic cable, these free live channels include ad breaks and typically don’t support pause or rewind. If you prefer on-demand, The Roku Channel’s catalog offers a wealth of movies and series—use search to see whether a given show is available outside the live feed.

You don’t need a Roku-branded TV to watch. The Roku Channel comes preinstalled on Roku streaming players and many Roku TVs, and it’s also available on a range of supported devices and mobile platforms, so you can pick up where you left off across screens.

Why Roku Is Expanding Its Free Live TV Offerings Now

Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) continues to surge as households trim subscriptions and rediscover channel surfing. Industry trackers like Nielsen and eMarketer have documented a steady shift toward streaming time and ad-supported options, with free services drawing larger shares of viewing as budgets tighten.

Roku has said The Roku Channel ranks among the most-watched destinations on its platform by hours streamed, and expanding live feeds keeps viewers engaged for longer sessions. For advertisers, dedicated channels built around sports, romance, or a single classic show offer clear targets; for viewers, it’s frictionless entertainment that feels familiar.

What This Means For Sports And Games Fans

Sports-focused free channels thrive on highlights, studio shows, classic matchups, and league-adjacent coverage that pairs well with live scores on your phone. If you want quick hits without juggling logins, these feeds are ideal between big-game windows.

Game-show marathons, meanwhile, are perfect background TV—easy to drop into for a few questions or an entire afternoon. Pair that with a romance channel for comfort viewing, and this update covers three of the most reliable crowd-pleasers in free streaming.

The Bottom Line: More Free Live TV Options On Roku

Six new channels just landed on The Roku Channel, and they cost nothing to watch. With more than 300 live options now in the guide, plus on-demand movies and shows, Roku’s free tier keeps gaining depth—especially for sports fans, classic TV devotees, and anyone who misses the simplicity of channel surfing.