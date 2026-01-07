Robotin R2 Pro deep cleans carpets but requires tons of space

The R2 Pro from Robotin comes with an unusual claim for a robot cleaner: real carpet deep cleaning at a hands-off robotic level. The modular bot from the startup doesn’t just vacuum; it sprays, shampoos and dries as it goes. The tradeoff, however, is hard to ignore. This beastie is a giant dock with swappable modules that requires some floor space and elbow grease put into it.

Why the Robotin R2 Pro’s carpet cleaning is special

Many of the high-end robots specialize in hard floors, using powerful suction combined with mop pads — and a dock that rinses them. Carpets are either confined to superficial vacuum cleaning or side-stepped when the mop comes out. Robotin flips that with a modular construction by which the drive base takes care of navigation and locomotion, and whatever body for the job fits in place. One body is intended to deep clean carpet, a first for a mainstream robot platform looking to bring automation to what has always been the manual extractor job.

How the Robotin R2 Pro deep carpet cleaning works

The carpet tool applies solution, loosens up the mat and extracts moisture, then uses onboard air flow to dry. Robotin claims it can clean and dry about 300–400 square feet in three hours or so, which comes out to approximately 1.7–2.2 square feet per minute. That’s much slower than vacuuming (even with a good vacuum), but similar to public-use carpet extractors, without you pushing the machine or arranging for it to be delivered to your house.

Trade bodies, including the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification, have acknowledged that full-fiber cleaning leads to damp carpets with drying times subject to air flow and humidity. If Robotin’s technique consistently leaves behind low residual moisture, it might eliminate some of the hours-long wait time that can follow a deep clean. That’s huge if you have allergens, pets or encounter frequent spills.

If you were for some reason expecting to get away with magic blocks scot-free, it’ll cost you in terms of footprint. The modules make up the bulk of the robot’s body, so storage isn’t a small job; still, even by premium dock standards, it takes up a massive amount of real estate. You’ll need a sizable area with space behind the dock for its water management system, as well as some nearby room for storing the modules you aren’t using. In cramped apartments, that might be a deal killer.

There’s also the workflow tax. Swapping modules on the prototype was a fiddly process and added friction to the promise of set-and-forget autonomy. The early-stage hardware situation might improve before release, but, as always, we have to be patient. For a robot that is supposed to save time, every little bit counts.

Pricing and availability for Robotin’s R2 Pro system

Robotin is aiming for a summer launch with an approximate price range of $1,000–$1,500. The package comes with the Drive base, a carpet deep-clean body, a second body with two spinning mop pads, a standard vacuuming system and a dock that refills onboard reservoirs during washing and drying of the mop pads. That’s a premium price tag for sure, up there with the best AIOs from Roborock, Ecovacs and Dreame — all of which tend to emphasize hard-floor mopping over carpet shampooing.

Context and competition in home carpet cleaning robots

The final frontier for home robots is deep-cleaning carpets. Flagship units by big brands now boast suction ratings of well over 8,000 Pa (up from the 2,500 to 4,000 that was common a few years ago), object avoidance with 3D sensors or weight shifts, and docks that wash mop pads and deal with wastewater. But in cases when carpets require more than just debris pickup, owners still rent or own extractors — or call pros. Robotin is working to plug that gap with automation, not just suction.

The company also teased a coming module with a little robot arm to pick up clutter, following the recent surge in interest around manipulator-equipped home robots like the Roborock Saros Z70. This is an ambitious add-on, and the first efforts across the industry have been more slick in theory than daily practice. Reliability rather than show appears to be the measure of potential success.

Who should consider the Robotin R2 Pro carpet cleaner

For those with wall-to-wall carpeting, pets or regular allergy challenges like dust and pollen, the R2 Pro’s ability to automate periodic deep cleans could be life-changing. Rentals, nurseries, filthy family rooms with lots of traffic where cleanliness is important come to mind. It’s best if you have a single-family home that has a utility room or a big hallway, since you’re going to need to park the dock and store modules from prying eyes — meaning they simply sit there in their little stands until you trip over them.

The other questions are much more predictable but equally important: how wet the extractor leaves the carpet, how well it cleans edges and around furniture, how noisy it is while drying a carpet, and how frequently you’ll be asked to switch modules or refill solution.

Independent lab tests and long-term reliability data will ultimately determine whether Robotin’s big idea — and its even bigger base — achieves a permanent home in today’s homes.