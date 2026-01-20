Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow Launches With $150 Off

Roborock has kicked off its CES lineup with a crowd-pleaser: the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is officially on sale with a $150 launch discount, dropping the price to $849.99 from a $999.99 MSRP. It’s a notable early-bird deal on a brand-new robot vacuum and mop that puts advanced hardware in a more accessible bracket.

This model leans into 2026’s defining floor-care trend—the self-cleaning roller mop—while keeping suction strong and adding a built-in livestream camera for pet owners and home check-ins. For shoppers who’ve been waiting for premium features without a flagship price, this is the kind of CES offer that moves the needle.

A Strong CES Value Play With Aggressive Launch Pricing

At $849.99, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow undercuts other fresh roller-mop rivals by hundreds. Eufy’s new Omni S2 lands at about $1,599.99, and Narwal’s upcoming Flow 2 is expected to sit in a similar ballpark based on prior-gen pricing. That’s a $500+ gulf for shoppers prioritizing overall value.

Suction specs tell part of the story. Roborock rates the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow at 20,000 Pa versus the 30,000 Pa figures touted by some competitors. In practice, those pressure numbers aren’t standardized across brands. Cleaning results depend on airflow design, brush contact, and sealing as much as peak Pa. For mixed floors with area rugs and low- to medium-pile carpet, 20,000 Pa paired with a well-designed brushroll remains more than capable. Notably, Roborock’s own top-tier releases with similar suction were priced around the $1,600 mark last cycle, so seeing this performance tier under $900 is significant.

Roller Mop Tech Cleans as It Goes, Reducing Redeposits

The headline feature is the real-time self-rinsing roller mop. Traditional pad systems can smear grime once saturated; a continuously rinsed roller reduces that risk and helps keep detergent and debris from redepositing. The result is more consistent shine on sealed hardwoods and tile without the “clean-but-sticky” aftermath that plagues cheaper combos.

Roborock also tackles a common pain point: corners and baseboards. When the bot senses a wall or tight edge, the roller extends outward to scrub along trim where circular housings usually miss. That edge reach stood out in recent category comparisons—earlier roller designs like the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller struggled to fully clear debris at boundaries—so the mechanical extension is a practical upgrade, not just a spec-sheet flourish.

Pet Owners Will Like the Built-In Camera for Check-Ins

The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow includes a livestream camera, a convenience feature that’s quietly become indispensable for many households. Beyond checking on cleaning progress, owners can peek in on pets and steer the robot for quick spot passes in high-traffic zones. It’s a differentiator versus more affordable roller-mop entrants like the Eufy E28, which skip onboard video.

As with any connected camera, sensible privacy habits apply. Use app-level controls to disable streaming when you’re home, set no-go zones for bedrooms, and lock the feed behind strong credentials. Consumer Reports has long emphasized that ease of maintenance and thoughtful controls often matter more than headline suction in day-to-day satisfaction; a camera you can manage confidently fits that theme.

What You Get for $849.99 Right Now at Launch

In this launch configuration, you’re buying into a self-cleaning roller mop system, 20,000 Pa suction for solid carpet pickup, extended edge scrubbing, and app-based controls for room-by-room routines and no-go areas typical of the brand’s ecosystem. It’s a feature mix aimed squarely at homes with mostly hard floors, scattered rugs, and pets that shed.

The broader context is clear: CES 2026 is the moment roller mops go mainstream. Real-time rinse cycles reduce the maintenance overhead that once made combo bots feel fussy. If you’ve been resisting because of sticky floors or constant pad washing, this design directly addresses those pain points.

Buy Now or Wait for Higher Suction at Higher Prices

Launch discounts tend to be short-lived, and stock can tighten after the show buzz fades. If your checklist reads hard floors, baseboards, pets, and a budget below $1,000, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is a well-judged pick. If you want maximum headline suction or plan to clean plush carpet daily, premium 30,000 Pa competitors like Eufy’s Omni S2 will push performance further—but at a steep cost premium.

Bottom line: this is one of the most aggressive introductory prices on a roller-mop robot with a camera this season. The $150 cut brings robust, real-world capability into a friendlier price tier, and it arrives early enough in the cycle to feel genuinely new—not last year’s tech with a new sticker.