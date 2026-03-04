RoboForm Tops Keeper in Password Manager Tests

Password managers are no longer optional. With credential theft still one of the most common breach vectors, the tool you choose matters as much as the passwords you generate. After hands-on testing across platforms and reviewing security documentation and pricing, RoboForm and Keeper both impress—but they excel in different ways. For most individuals and families, RoboForm’s mix of essentials and price wins the day. Power users and regulated teams may find Keeper’s enterprise muscle hard to beat.

Security Architecture and Encryption Models Compared

Both vendors use a zero-knowledge model with client-side encryption, so your master password never leaves your devices and the vault is encrypted end to end. Each relies on AES‑256 and modern key derivation, and both support multi-factor authentication, including app-based one-time codes and biometrics. Keeper also supports FIDO2/WebAuthn security keys, a plus for those standardizing on hardware tokens.

If you prefer to keep data off the cloud entirely, both offer offline options. RoboForm lets you turn off automatic sync so your vault lives locally; Keeper’s Offline Mode creates an encrypted local cache with MFA gating. That flexibility is increasingly important as privacy-conscious users reassess where sensitive data is stored.

Passkeys Support and Reliable Autofill Performance

Passkeys are the headline act in authentication, and both services now support them. Keeper offers robust passkey management across its mobile and desktop apps alongside traditional passwords. RoboForm supports creating and using passkeys in its extensions and apps, and continues to lean on its veteran strength: sophisticated web form filling. Identities, multi-field profiles, and reliable autofill make tedious checkout pages and account registrations faster and more accurate.

The security upside is real: industry groups such as the FIDO Alliance highlight that passkeys are inherently phishing-resistant because there’s no shared secret to steal. If you’re beginning to mix passkeys into your daily logins, either manager will carry you forward without friction.

Pricing, Plans, and Overall Value for Both Services

RoboForm undercuts many rivals on price. The Premium plan typically runs about $29.88 per year, with a Family plan (five accounts) around $47.76. Crucially, RoboForm bakes in data breach monitoring for multiple email addresses and emergency access at no extra cost. There is also a free tier for single-device use, helpful for testing the waters.

Keeper’s individual plan is about $39.99 annually, while its Family bundle is roughly $84.99 and adds 10GB of secure file storage and flexible sharing. Dark web monitoring (BreachWatch) is a paid add-on for most accounts rather than included, typically costing an additional annual fee. You’re paying more, but you’re also getting niceties like secure file attachments that RoboForm doesn’t offer.

Sharing Options and Everyday Use in Real Scenarios

Day-to-day, both apps are intuitive. RoboForm’s interface guides newcomers through importing credentials, creating identities, and enabling sync—a friendlier on-ramp if this is your first password manager. Password health reports and alerts are straightforward, and form-filling remains best-in-class.

Keeper shines with customization and sharing flexibility. Its One-Time Share feature makes it simple to send a credential to a non-user with time-limited access; you can also share folders with fine-grained controls. And because Keeper supports file attachments, you can lock away scans of IDs, software licenses, or recovery keys alongside passwords in your vault.

Business Features, Compliance, and Enterprise Needs

RoboForm Business offers the essentials SMBs expect—role-based permissions, security policies, SSO integration, vault sharing, and reporting—at about $39.96 per user annually, often with aggressive discounts. It’s easy to deploy and manage without heavy overhead.

Keeper goes deeper for enterprises. Beyond Business and Enterprise tiers (roughly $24 and $45–$60 per user annually, depending on features), Keeper provides Privileged Access Management and a developer-focused Secrets Manager. It backs this with third-party attestations like SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001, plus a FedRAMP Moderate authorization for its government offering. For organizations chasing audit trails, SCIM provisioning, AD/LDAP sync, SIEM integrations, and hardware key enforcement, Keeper’s ecosystem is notably comprehensive—even if the PAM product, priced around $1,020 per user annually, targets customers with complex needs.

Real-World Risk Context and Why Managers Matter

Why does all this matter? IBM’s most recent Cost of a Data Breach Report pegs the global average breach at roughly $4.88 million. Meanwhile, the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report continues to show that compromised credentials dominate attack patterns. A capable manager that strengthens password hygiene, speeds up unique password creation, and flags exposed accounts isn’t just convenience—it’s risk reduction.

The Verdict: Which Password Manager Fits You Best

If you want the best balance of price, polish, and must-have features, RoboForm comes out on top for individuals and families. You get cross-device syncing, excellent form filling, breach alerts, and emergency access without stacking add-ons—exactly what most people need to boost security fast.

Choose Keeper if you need advanced sharing, secure file storage, hardware key support, or enterprise-grade integrations and compliance. It’s a superb platform for teams that will use those extras. For everyone else, RoboForm is the smarter, more economical pick you can trust with your passwords today.