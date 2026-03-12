Rivian Launches R2 Performance SUV At $57,990

Rivian’s long-awaited R2 arrives with a clear statement of intent: broaden the brand beyond adventure-loving early adopters without dulling the edge. The first model to hit driveways is the R2 Performance with Launch Package at $57,990, and it sets the template for a mid-size electric SUV that blends punchy acceleration, meaningful range, and a cabin that feels carefully considered rather than stripped for cost.

What $57,990 buys in Rivian’s R2 Performance Launch

The R2 Performance Launch is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive SUV rated at 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque. Rivian says it sprints from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and carries an EPA-estimated 330 miles of range—numbers that put it squarely in fast-lane EV territory while preserving the road-trip credibility buyers increasingly demand.

Standard equipment is heavy on comfort and capability. You get heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, a heated steering wheel, 12-way power front chairs, a 9-speaker audio system with dual midwoofers, and a new interior theme with birch wood accents. Rivian even keeps a brand signature: a rechargeable torch flashlight tucked into the driver’s door.

Every R2 uses Rivian’s in-house motors, an 87.9 kWh battery, and a native North American Charging Standard port for the widest DC fast-charging access. Driver assistance features are standard, and the Performance Launch includes Rivian Autonomy+, enabling hands-free driving on select highways. For other trims, Autonomy+ is a one-time $2,500 add-on or $49.99 per month.

Paint choices start with Esker Silver as standard. A special Launch Green is on the menu for the Performance Launch, alongside two new hues—Catalina Cove (metallic blue) and Half Moon Grey—with additional legacy Rivian colors available. As ever, non-standard paints add to the bottom line.

Rivian R2 trim walk and delivery timing across models

Rivian’s rollout staggers content and price across several models. The first to arrive is the $57,990 Performance Launch. A “premium” dual-motor AWD variant with 450 hp, 537 lb-ft, and the same 330-mile range follows later this year at $53,990, trading outright speed for value while staying well-equipped.

Early next year brings the standard long-range R2, a rear-wheel-drive model with 350 hp, 355 lb-ft, and 345 miles of range, starting at $48,490. The most affordable version is planned for later next year at $45,000 with an estimated 275 miles of range, though Rivian has not disclosed full specs or guaranteed production for that configuration yet.

Crucially, all trims share the same mid-size platform, battery capacity, charging interface, and core safety tech, which should keep configuration anxiety low. The primary differences are performance, driven axle count, and equipment tiers.

How the R2’s performance and range stack up in context

The R2 Performance’s 3.6-second 0-60 mph time places it among the quickest mid-size SUVs of any fuel, while the 330-mile estimate aligns with what many EV shoppers now consider the minimum for a single-car household. The rear-drive long-range version’s 345-mile rating highlights an interesting trade: more miles with fewer motors and a calmer 5.9-second 0-60 time.

Range parity across the dual-motor models comes from careful powertrain calibration rather than differing battery sizes. That consistency should simplify real-world planning: buyers can pick their performance level without feeling penalized at the plug.

Autonomy hardware caveat for early R2 production units

There is a nuance to the R2’s driver-assistance roadmap. Vehicles delivered later this year are slated to add Rivian’s third-generation autonomy computer (ACM3), which the company has described as processing 5 billion pixels per second, along with lidar. That pairing underpins Rivian’s vision for “personal L4” capability in defined operating domains, a reference to the Society of Automotive Engineers’ Level 4 framework.

The initial Performance Launch models arriving first will not include the Gen 3 hardware suite. As Barclays analyst Dan Levy has noted, some tech-forward buyers may wait for the upgraded sensor and compute package, potentially shifting early demand toward later builds or lower trims if pricing creeps up alongside capability.

Interior choices, pricing realities, and ownership math

Rivian’s cabin strategy balances durability with warmth—think wipeable surfaces dressed up by real-wood touchpoints—while bundling the comfort features shoppers actually notice in daily use. The approach mirrors learnings from Rivian’s R1 line, where small touches like the integrated flashlight became brand lore.

Pricing will be scrutinized. Kelley Blue Book reported the average new-vehicle transaction at $49,191 in January. The R2 Performance Launch lands above that, even before options like premium paint. That said, the step-down trims aim squarely at the heart of the market, with the long-range RWD model’s 345-mile rating likely to resonate with buyers who equate range with flexibility.

Bottom line for early R2 buyers weighing timing and tech

The $57,990 R2 Performance Launch delivers sports-sedan acceleration, 330 miles of estimated range, AWD traction, a well-equipped interior, native NACS charging, and Rivian’s top driver-assist package included. The trade-off is timing: early adopters get the thrill first but miss the incoming Gen 3 autonomy hardware and lidar arriving later this year.

If you want the quickest R2 with a full feature deck today, the Performance Launch checks the boxes. If you prioritize maximum driver-assist headroom, patience could pay off when Rivian’s sensor and compute upgrades phase in across the lineup.