Rivian Delays 2027 Profit Goal Amid Autonomy Drive

Rivian no longer expects to hit EBITDA profitability in 2027, telling investors that rising autonomy spend will outweigh near‑term gains. The disclosure, buried in a new company filing, accompanied news of a strategic partnership with Uber to develop robotaxi variants of Rivian’s upcoming R2 SUV.

Autonomy Takes Budget Priority as Rivian Boosts R&D

Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has made clear that autonomy is now the company’s heaviest R&D line item. Rivian is building a “large driving model,” a custom processor, and an in‑house autonomy computer to deliver eyes‑off, hands‑off driving targets next year, with a longer‑term ambition for “personal L4” capability as defined by SAE International.

The investment is material. Rivian reported $1.7 billion in R&D spend in 2025, up from $1.6 billion in 2024, driven by engineering, prototyping, and software costs tied to the R2 launch and AI initiatives. That trajectory reflects a broader industry reality: advanced driver systems demand vast data pipelines, simulation fleets, and silicon—costly assets that depress margins before software revenue scales.

Uber Pact Offers Volume But Is Backloaded

Rivian’s new pact with Uber envisions up to $1.25 billion of investment and potential purchases of as many as 50,000 R2 SUVs for a future robotaxi network. The catch is timing: Uber is committing $300 million initially and 10,000 vehicles up front, with much of the volume and capital backloaded closer to 2030, limiting near‑term cash relief.

Still, the agreement could unlock critical scale for the R2 platform and generate autonomy training data from ride‑hail duty cycles. The flip side is integration cost—validating safety, aligning telematics, and adapting interiors for fleet operations—work that rarely contributes to EBITDA early on.

Mounting Headwinds to Profitability Challenge Rivian

Even before the autonomy surge, Rivian’s path to the black had narrowed. The company cites the discontinuation of the federal EV tax credit, fewer opportunities to sell regulatory credits, and higher import costs under expanded tariffs. Cumulative net losses reached $27 billion through the end of 2025, and Rivian forecast $1.95–$2.05 billion in spending this year as it readies R2 and breaks ground on a Georgia factory.

Market dynamics aren’t helping. Price cuts by leaders like Tesla reset EV affordability but compressed margins across the segment. UBS analyst Joseph Spak recently warned that Rivian may be “a number of years” from positive EBITDA, citing scale and cost hurdles that autonomy alone won’t immediately offset.

Why the Autonomy Bet Might Pay Off for Rivian

Rivian’s thesis is that vertically integrated autonomy—custom compute, a unified software stack, and over‑the‑air updates—can unlock high‑margin software revenue. Consider a simple example: a $125 monthly advanced driving subscription with a 25% attach rate across 300,000 vehicles would yield about $112.5 million in annual recurring revenue. Not transformative alone, but meaningful when layered on vehicle gross profits and fleet services.

The robotaxi angle is potentially larger. Per‑mile revenue from commercial operations, fueled by Uber’s demand and Rivian’s own fleet tools, could outstrip consumer subscriptions if autonomy performance and regulatory approvals converge. But recent scrutiny by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of automated driving systems underscores the risk: safety validation and incident response can reset timelines overnight.

Execution Milestones to Watch for Rivian and R2

Investors should track several markers: the first release of eyes‑off, hands‑off capability and its operational design domain; real‑world safety metrics and disengagement trends; progress on Rivian’s custom autonomy computer and supplier readiness; clarity on Georgia plant financing and buildout; and the pace of R2 production ramp without quality spillovers.

Rivian’s decision to cede its 2027 EBITDA target is a high‑conviction wager that autonomy will define EV differentiation—and monetization—in the next cycle. The payoff could be durable software and fleet income streams; the cost is time, capital, and near‑term financial pain. For a growth‑stage automaker, that calculus now sits at the center of the story.