Rising RAM prices are squeezing $500 smartphones

Mid-range smartphones built around the $500 sweet spot are running into a wall, and that wall is memory. As DRAM prices climb and supply tightens, manufacturers are quietly reshaping what $500 buys — holding RAM flat, trimming cheaper configs, and nudging buyers toward pricier tiers without calling it a price hike.

Why smartphone memory costs keep climbing today

The squeeze starts upstream. According to TrendForce and other supply chain trackers, DRAM prices swung sharply higher over the past year as chipmakers diverted capacity to feed booming AI demand. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI accelerators delivers far better margins than phone-grade DRAM, so suppliers from Samsung to SK hynix and Micron reoriented output toward data centers. With HBM lines sold out and advanced packaging in short supply, knock-on effects hit commodity DRAM and LPDDR5/LPDDR5X used in phones.

That realignment leaves handset makers bidding for a smaller pool of mobile memory at higher prices. It’s not just the chips themselves — controller costs, testing, and logistics all tick up when supply is tight. For mid-range phones where every dollar matters, rising memory bills quickly become the difference between hitting a $499 sticker and missing it.

How the mid-range smartphone playbook is shifting

Flagships can absorb higher bill-of-materials costs with broader margins or by bundling larger storage to move customers up a tier. The $500 class doesn’t have that cushion. So we’re seeing three defensive tactics:

First, stalled RAM upgrades. Many mainstream models that might have jumped from 8GB to 12GB are staying put at 8GB, even as software and on-device AI features push memory needs higher. Look across recent mid-range launches and you’ll spot 8GB holding firm, while 12GB increasingly sits behind a higher trim level.

Second, quiet price inflation. Cheaper base variants vanish, replaced by “new” base models with more storage at a higher ticket — effectively lifting entry prices without rewriting the price tag of the hero SKU. It’s the same trick premium phones used when 128GB options started disappearing; now the mid-range is learning it, too.

Third, older memory where possible. Brands targeting value seekers are mixing in LPDDR4X on entry trims or pairing modest DRAM with aggressive virtual RAM marketing. It helps the spec sheet, but swap files on slower storage won’t match real RAM for multitasking under load.

AI ambitions collide with the $500 smartphone reality

On-device AI is the year’s headline feature, but it’s memory hungry. Running larger language and vision models locally pulls hard on RAM and bandwidth, and the most responsive experiences typically arrive on devices with 12GB or more. That’s a tough fit when LPDDR5X modules cost more and supply is tight.

Expect a forked path: mid-range phones will keep touting AI, but many headline features will lean on the cloud where server-side costs are amortized across users. Premium tiers with bigger memory pools will showcase the faster, offline versions. The result isn’t the death of the $500 phone, but a reset of expectations about which AI tricks feel instant and which need a connection.

Evidence in the numbers as mid-range phones face pressure

Counterpoint Research has noted that global smartphone average selling prices have climbed while premium devices capture a growing share of revenue. That shift gives suppliers more reason to chase top-end margins, leaving the mid-range to fight for value. Meanwhile, DRAMeXchange data shows mobile DRAM contract prices moving up alongside broader DRAM markets — an unusual headwind for a category that typically rides annual cost declines to add features.

Combine those forces and the math is unforgiving: a double-digit rise in memory cost can wipe out much of the slim margin in a $500 handset. To hold the line, something else must give — RAM upgrades slip a cycle, storage options consolidate, or the sticker inches higher by $20–$50.

What savvy smartphone buyers should watch right now

RAM type and capacity: 8GB of LPDDR5/5X will usually outperform more “virtual RAM” bolted onto slower storage. If you multitask heavily, prioritize real RAM and faster memory types.

Storage tiers and pricing: If the 256GB model suddenly becomes the “base,” check last year’s pricing — you may be paying more in practice, even if the headline price looks familiar.

AI feature fine print: Offline versus online can be the difference between instant and laggy. Mid-range models may advertise the same features as flagships, but performance and limits can differ.

Long-term value: With hardware progress slowing, extended OS support, efficient chips, and reliable cameras may matter more than chasing the highest RAM number.

The road ahead for $500 phones amid volatile memory costs

Memory makers are racing to expand HBM capacity, but new lines and advanced packaging don’t materialize overnight. Analysts expect DRAM pricing to remain volatile as AI demand stays red hot. Until supply normalizes, the mid-range will likely prioritize stability over leaps — holding at 8GB, spacing out bigger upgrades, and reshuffling trims to protect the $500 bracket.

The affordable phone isn’t going away. But the era when $500 routinely bought generous RAM, fast storage, and flagship-adjacent features all at once is under strain. For now, the quiet story of 2024’s and 2025’s mid-range is steadier prices on paper, slower spec sheets in practice — and a growing gap between what AI promises and what $500 can afford to run locally.