Ring Wired Doorbell Plus: Black Friday Price Cut

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus is receiving an unusual Black Friday deal, with its price dipping down to $143.99 from the usual list price of $179.99. That 20% discount represents one of the first significant markdowns on Ring’s latest wired model, and it comes with you know, imaging and motion tech that sort of actually do help you capture every last detail at your front door.

Details of the Black Friday offer on Ring Wired Doorbell Plus

At $143.99, this is a competitive deal for a recently launched wired doorbell coming into the mid-tier pricing range that battery-operated units have frequently ruled over.

It’s a flat discount on the hardware, no bundle requirements. Consider how rarely right-after-launch brand-new smart doorbells ever see discounts: This is a deal for now if you’ve been waiting to upgrade.

The value case cuts to the bone: It’s a doorbell for $150 that records in Ring’s Retinal 2K quality, is powered by Wi‑Fi 6 and includes radar-assisted motion detection previously only available at premium tiers. That package is rare at this price, even with holiday sales.

Why Retinal 2K video quality matters at your front door

At the threshold of clarity lies the difference between a helpful clip and a worthless blur. The Wired Doorbell Plus covers square 1:1 aspect ratio, wide 140-degree view from side-to-side and top-to-bottom, ensuring you see a head-to-toe view of your guests and parcels alike without awkward cropping. The 4x digital zoom allows you to view larger text such as a package label or an ID badge without going outside.

Adaptive night vision, which helps preserve color at low light levels (when many doorbells turn to gray), further enhances performance. More practically, footage from dusk would actually look like day, which hopefully increases the chances that important details don’t get lost at the very moment deliveries are spiking.

More intelligent alerts with radar-powered 3D Motion

Radar-activated 3D Motion Detection lines up objects and motion levels, stripping street cars from the doorbell’s sights, but flagging someone that’s actually heading toward your steps. It’s the exact process that higher-end models were praised for in cutting down false alerts versus cameras looking at just pixel changes, too.

Customizable motion zones and minimum motion thresholds also help minimize false alerts. For a home on a busy sidewalk, for example, you won’t get pestered by every passing pedestrian but can still tell when your package was dropped off or someone enters view.

Wired installation and Wi‑Fi 6 connectivity assurance

Being a wired device, it connects to the existing doorbell wiring and draws always-on power—no charging cycles, no worry about battery levels. The needed low-voltage AC can be provided to most North American doorbell systems, although you might want to glance at the transformer during install if you’re in an older home.

On the connectivity front, Wi‑Fi 6 also helps stabilize live view and uploads in crowded connected environments, where multiple phones, TVs and cameras are all vying for bandwidth. For a machine whose task is to smoothly stream and save video, that radio upgrade isn’t just a spec-sheet flex — it’s an actual reliability booster.

How Ring Wired Doorbell Plus compares with competitors

In the $150-to-$200 range, other options like Arlo’s Essential Wired and Eufy’s 2K wired doorbells have crisp video footage with smart alerts, while Google’s wired Nest model features tight app integration along with familiar notifications. The Ring Wired Doorbell Plus is unique in offering that tall 1:1 view combined with color-leaning night vision and radar-based motion features that you’ll usually find a rung up the price ladder.

If local storage (without an ongoing cloud plan) is your priority, some competitors may be a better fit. If you already have Ring cameras or Alexa displays, keeping it in the same ecosystem doesn’t just make using live view and two-way talk easier; it also lets you set up more types of routines, such as turning on your porch light when motion is detected.

Subscriptions, cloud features, and essential security notes

Live view and instant alerts work out of the box. Ring’s cloud plan (available for a small monthly fee per device or household, like all other brands) grants access to saved recordings, smart alerts and the timeline. Independent reviews often note that a plan is what enables the doorbell’s full functionality, so factor that into overall cost of ownership.

On the security front, the system is compatible with two-factor authentication and encrypted video transit. As always, check your sharing settings and motion “zones” to minimize oversharing past the property line — a best practice urged not just by the groups I noted above but also by Consumer Reports for any connected camera.

Is now the right time to buy Ring Wired Doorbell Plus?

Coming with a 4.4-star customer rating across major retailers and a significant 20% reduction, the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus is a great buy for homes that are looking for reliable wired power and crisper square-framed video.

If your porch is a drop point for the UPS truck, then Retinal 2K imaging, color-friendly night footage and radar-backed motion detection serve up exactly what you want in a smart doorbell: clear evidence when it counts.

The bottom line is this — if you’ve been waiting for newly minted wired cameras with the perennially smart price of $160 to drop below, then this Black Friday deal is the time to seal it.