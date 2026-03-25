Ring Unveils Four New Video Doorbells With 4K Battery Model

Ring is rolling out four new video doorbells, headlined by its first battery-powered model with 4K video. The refreshed lineup covers premium, midrange, entry-level, and wired buyers, and arrives alongside new solar accessories designed to cut down on charging.

Flagship Battery Doorbell Pro Goes 4K In Second Generation

At the top of the range is the Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen), a fully wireless 4K camera designed for sharper detail without a hardwired install. Ring says it’s the company’s most powerful battery model yet, pairing higher resolution with up to 10x enhanced zoom and upgraded security features.

Why 4K matters at the front door is straightforward: more pixels can reveal finer textures on clothing, clearer facial characteristics, and better readability of small print on packages when lighting and distance cooperate. It also gives the app more data for digital zoom, which helps during incident review without physically moving the camera closer to the action.

Three New 2K Options For Every Home Entryway

Below the flagship, Ring is introducing three 2K doorbells. The Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) slots into the midrange with up to 6x enhanced zoom and a Quick Release Battery Pack for faster swaps. Standard features such as Motion Detection and Color Night Vision carry over, aiming to make it a sensible upgrade for households that want better clarity without stepping up to 4K.

The new Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen) targets budget buyers with the same 2K resolution and core smart alerts but omits the quick-change battery mechanism to keep costs down. For homes already wired for a chime, the Wired Doorbell (2nd Gen) delivers 2K video at the lowest price in the line, though it represents a notable jump over the prior generation’s entry ticket.

Rounded Designs And New Solar Charging Options

The entire family adopts a softer, more rounded silhouette while retaining Ring’s recognizable two-tone finish, top-mounted camera module, and illuminated button. The refresh is subtle but practical—rounded edges tend to look more at home on varied trim styles and can be easier to mount neatly on narrow door frames.

To keep battery doorbells online longer, Ring is adding two solar accessories. A new Solar Charger integrates directly into the doorbell mount to top up the battery throughout the day. A separate Solar Panel accessory, designed with higher power output and flexible mounting angles (including roof placement), aims to further minimize charging interruptions for higher-demand setups.

Competitive Landscape And Why 4K Matters

Among mainstream brands, battery models have typically topped out at 2K, with rivals like Arlo and Eufy prioritizing higher-than-1080p video while balancing power draw. Google’s Nest doorbells, for example, emphasize HDR and vertical fields of view but do not reach 4K on battery units. By bringing 4K to a battery form factor, Ring is attempting to leapfrog on image detail without forcing a wired install.

Adoption trends suggest there’s room to grow at the front door. Parks Associates reports roughly one in five US internet households owned a video doorbell in recent years, with battery models often driving first-time purchases due to simpler DIY installs. Historically, NPD Group has credited Ring with leading US unit sales in the category, and the brand’s push to 4K aligns with a broader move toward higher-resolution capture across home security devices.

Considerations On Bandwidth Battery And Subscriptions

Higher resolution brings trade-offs. Streaming and uploading 4K clips can tax weaker Wi-Fi networks; households will see the best results with solid signal strength at the door and ample upstream bandwidth. Battery endurance can also vary based on factors like motion activity, temperature, and alert frequency—4K sensors and more aggressive recording settings may require more frequent charging without solar assistance.

As with prior models, a paid Ring Protect plan is required for cloud video history and certain advanced alerts, while basic live view and notifications remain free. Privacy-minded buyers should review Ring’s opt-in features such as end-to-end encryption for videos, along with familiar controls like motion zones and privacy zones. Integration with Alexa-enabled displays and chimes continues to be a key convenience for the ecosystem.

Preorders are open now from the company, with shipments beginning in the coming weeks depending on the model and accessory selected.