Retro Console Power Bank Available on a $49 Price Cut

A pocketable contraption that’s half retro gaming handheld and half speedy-charging power bank just got a hefty price cut. The PowerBoy 2‑in‑1 Retro Gaming Console & Fast‑Charging Power Bank is $79.99 (reduced from $129 list price), offering an unusually potent combination of entertainment and practicality for travelers, commuters, or anyone who panics over dead batteries.

What This Hybrid Gaming Power Bank Is Designed For

Magnetically snap it onto your phone, and you can play more than 1,500 classic-style games through a library on a full-color screen that’s three inches in size, all while your handset charges. The dedicated media player can also be used for MP4/MP3s, photos, and e‑books to make your downtime another instance of playtime all on one device.

It even has built-in cables so you can charge three devices at once on the charger side to keep your phone, earbuds, and a smartwatch powered for extended hotspot sessions. It’s also that adaptability that distinguishes it from the usual bunch of battery bricks or standalone pucks out there.

Charging Specs You Can Count On for Everyday Use

The power bank supports up to 22.5W of fast charging, along with magnetic wireless charging for compatible phones. Real-world speeds do depend in part on your device’s charging profile—iPhones will charge at higher rates with MagSafe or Qi2 than standard Qi, but cap out on traditional Qi at 7.5W; and Android devices likely feel comfortable between 10W–15W on Qi and also charge at higher rates by wire for most models (confirmed by the Wireless Power Consortium guidance and major OEM specs).

As is typical with any multi-device charger, total output will be distributed across the ports when you charge two or three devices at once. Yet, for rapid mobility top-ups during meetings or while boarding fully booked flights, the PowerBoy’s adaptability is its ace.

How Many Charges 5,000mAh Really Gets You

At 5,000mAh the pack stores about 18.5Wh (5,000mAh at 3.7V nominal). After conversion losses—usually around 20–30% in real‑world use per Battery University—most modern smartphones, with a 4,000–5,000mAh battery, should get somewhere closer to one full recharge by cable at least; less via wireless.

For air travel, it’s well under the limit: The FAA permits power banks of up to 100Wh in carry-on baggage. That makes this combo device an easy toss-in for weekends away, conferences, and long commutes.

Details Matter When It Comes to Retro Gaming

The 3‑inch screen is a sweet spot for quick sessions—big enough that older platformers and puzzlers don’t squint your eyes out, small enough to keep the overall form factor pocket‑friendly. It has buttons arranged for typical directional action control, and also an internal speaker to keep things minimal without hunting for compatible earphones.

Although makers commonly include a large library of classic‑style titles and homebrew, gameplay of easy 8‑ and 16‑bit games runs great on just about any basic hardware. Nostalgia remains a powerful draw—and market research from the Entertainment Software Association reveals that players are multigenerational, with the average age of a gamer being in the mid‑30s, people who came of age playing games that this device calls to mind.

Value Compared With Alternative Options and Bundles

For reference, regular 5,000mAh magnetic standalone power banks from popular charging brands typically hover around $50–$70 (sans entertainment features). On the other hand, you can get retro handhelds for the budget tier starting at about $80–$120 that don’t also charge your phone. Priced at $79.99, this bundle is lower than purchasing both separately yet covers those “just in case” use cases that allow you to rationalize carrying a gadget each and every day.

If you’re particular about peak wireless speeds, make sure to check your phone’s charging standard (Qi, MagSafe, or Qi2) and consider using the included cable for faster top-ups. The fact that you can keep playing games while your phone slurps down power is a useful treat over and above your average brick.

Deal Details and Buying Advice for Interested Shoppers

The deal represents a 37 percent discount—$79.99, down from $129—with shipping usually extra at checkout (it’s listed as $5.99 in current promos). Inventory for seasonal packs can move fast, so be sure to check estimated delivery windows and return policies before you order.

Who benefits most? Travelers, commuters, students, and parents who don’t want a backup battery that’s boring. If you’ve ever found yourself eyeing a low battery warning as you stare down a delay, this 2‑in‑1 makes a case for living in your everyday carry.