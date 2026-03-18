reMarkable Launches Send to Miro Integration

reMarkable is rolling out Send to Miro, a native integration that moves handwritten notes and sketches from its paper tablets directly onto a Miro board, converting scrawls into editable text and shapes along the way. It’s a small button with outsized impact, collapsing the gap between pen-on-paper thinking and collaborative digital workflows.

What Send to Miro Does on reMarkable Tablets

Write on a reMarkable, tap Send to Miro, and your page appears on a Miro board where handwriting becomes typed text, hand-drawn boxes snap into clean shapes, and rough flows can be turned into structured diagrams. From there, users can drop content into mind maps, flowcharts, and slide-like frames using Miro’s familiar toolset.

This is more than a PDF dump. The pipeline leans on reMarkable’s handwriting conversion and Miro’s diagramming to keep ideas live and malleable—no retyping, no redrawing. In practice, it means the whiteboard sketch you made in a meeting can turn into a team-ready process diagram before you even dock your laptop.

Why It Matters for Hybrid Work and Team Collaboration

Handwriting is still the fastest way for many people to capture ideas, and research backs its value: a well-cited Princeton and UCLA study found students taking notes by hand demonstrated stronger conceptual understanding than those typing. The problem has always been getting those ideas into a shared digital system without friction.

Miro has become the de facto canvas for many distributed teams, with the company reporting tens of millions of users across product, design, and operations. Pairing reMarkable’s low-latency E Ink writing experience with Miro’s collaborative boards meets teams where they actually work. It also chips away at the copy-paste grind that’s ballooned as meetings moved online; Microsoft’s Work Trend Index has documented a sharp rise in meeting hours since 2020, meaning every minute saved in capture-to-collaboration matters.

How It Works and Who Gets It with Connect Access

Send to Miro arrives with reMarkable OS 3.26 for customers on the company’s Connect subscription. After updating, users can open a notebook page, tap Share, choose Send to Miro, and select a target board. The system converts legible handwriting into text and cleans up common shapes; sketches can be placed as images when that’s preferable.

Accuracy will still track with penmanship and page complexity, but reMarkable’s conversion engine supports dozens of languages, and Miro’s tooling excels at snapping rough content into structured artifacts. You’ll need a Miro account, and certain advanced features depend on your Miro plan, but the core value—speed from analog capture to digital collaboration—works out of the box for Connect users.

Built for Teams and IT with Enterprise Security Controls

For organizations, the integration plugs into established governance. Miro offers enterprise controls such as SSO, granular permissions, and widely recognized security attestations like SOC 2 Type II, while reMarkable routes content through its encrypted services. That means handwritten notes can land in the same secure boards teams already use for roadmaps, retros, and stakeholder reviews.

Where It Stands Against Rivals in the E-paper Tablet Field

The e-paper field has grown fast—think Kindle Scribe, Kobo Elipsa 2E, Supernote, and Onyx Boox—but most devices still rely on exports to email, cloud drives, or PDFs for collaboration. A direct bridge to a mainstream whiteboard platform is rare. By skipping the detour through static files, reMarkable positions itself less as a digital notebook and more as the front end of a live, iterative workflow.

Real-world use cases for product, design, and ops teams

Product managers can capture a backlog triage in a stand-up and ship it straight into a Miro user story map. Designers can iterate wireframes on the tablet and instantly refine them in Miro’s diagramming tools. Operations teams can turn a photographed whiteboard into a clean swimlane diagram in minutes. In each case, Send to Miro cuts out manual transcription and preserves momentum.

Bottom line: a faster path from handwriting to teamwork

Send to Miro is a precise fix for a widespread pain point: analog ideation that stalls at the digital doorstep. By letting handwriting flow directly into a collaborative canvas—with structure, not just pixels—reMarkable tightens the loop from thought to team action. For Connect subscribers on OS 3.26, this is the most consequential quality-of-life upgrade the tablet has seen in years.