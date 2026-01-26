Refurbished iPad Pro M4 Price Drops To $899.99

A near-mint iPad Pro with Apple’s M4 chip has surfaced at $899.99 for the 13-inch, 256GB Wi-Fi model, representing roughly 30% off its $1,299 MSRP. For anyone who’s been waiting to jump into Apple’s top-tier tablet without paying full freight, this is the kind of price that changes the math.

Why This Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Deal Stands Out

The 2024 iPad Pro moved to Apple’s M4 silicon, a chip built for intensive creative workloads and high-efficiency multitasking. Apple’s own disclosures tout major gains over prior generations, and early third-party app benchmarks in tools like LumaFusion and DaVinci Resolve for iPad have shown smoother timelines and faster exports at 4K. Getting that class of performance under $900 is unusual this soon after launch.

Display quality is a major part of the appeal. The 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR panel uses a tandem OLED system capable of deep blacks and high peak brightness (Apple quotes up to 1,600 nits for HDR highlights), paired with ProMotion up to 120Hz. For illustrators in Procreate or animators in Procreate Dreams, the combination of color accuracy and latency-free pen input is the difference between a capable tablet and a professional canvas.

Connectivity checks the right boxes: Wi-Fi 6E for high-throughput networks, Bluetooth 5.3 for low-latency peripherals, and a front landscape 12MP camera that finally aligns with how most people actually video chat. The M4 also integrates Apple’s latest Neural Engine, designed to accelerate on-device effects in apps like Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for iPad 2.

The Refurbished Reality Check: Warranty, Returns, and Battery Health

This listing is advertised as grade “A,” which typically means near-mint cosmetics with full functionality. That still leaves a few smart questions to ask before you buy:

What’s the warranty term?

Is there a no-questions return window?

Has the battery been evaluated or replaced?

Apple’s own Certified Refurbished units ship with new batteries and shells, but third-party refurbishers vary—clarity here is key.

Industry data suggests the stigma is fading. IDC reported that refurbished device demand continues to rise as consumers seek premium hardware without premium prices, and tablets are riding the same trend as phones. The critical difference is quality control: top refurbishers perform multi-point inspections, reseal the chassis, and wipe/verify storage. Look for that language—and proof of it—before committing.

Spec Nuance and Performance Expectations

The 256GB configuration here pairs M4 with ample headroom for multitasking and creative apps. Higher-capacity models step up memory and the chip bin, but for most photo editors, note-takers, and video hobbyists, this spec is already overkill. In real workflows, you notice the gains in faster RAW imports in Affinity Photo, more layers before you hit limits in Procreate, and reduced render times in Resolve when color grading HDR footage.

Creators should remember the accessory calculus. Apple Pencil Pro unlocks haptics and squeeze-to-modifier shortcuts for illustration, while the new Magic Keyboard tightens the “laptop replacement” pitch with a sturdier deck and function row. Even with those add-ons, this refurbished price keeps the total well below what you’d spend buying new.

How It Stacks Up on Value Versus Laptops and Tablets

At $899.99, the M4 iPad Pro undercuts many ultraportable laptops on sheer responsiveness in creative apps, though macOS remains better for traditional desktop workflows. The closest tablet competitors, like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series, offer compelling AMOLED displays and strong Snapdragon performance, but Apple’s app ecosystem—especially pro-grade titles and Pencil-first tools—still tips the scales for many artists and videographers.

Market watchers like Canalys continue to track Apple as the tablet share leader, and this kind of discount helps explain why: when top hardware slips under four figures, upgrade cycles accelerate. For students in design programs, field photographers who want HDR review on location, or professionals consolidating sketchbook and laptop, the price-to-performance ratio here is genuinely difficult to ignore.

Buying Tips Before You Click: What to Confirm

Confirm what’s in the box—charging brick and cable are not always included with refurb units.

Ask for cosmetic grade details in writing, warranty length, and whether any parts were replaced.

If possible, verify serial numbers for Apple’s coverage status on receipt.

Immediately run your essential apps to test performance during the return window.

Bottom line: A grade “A” refurbished iPad Pro M4 at $899.99 is the rare blend of cutting-edge silicon, best-in-class display tech, and meaningful savings. If you’ve been waiting on the Pro experience for drawing, editing, or simply the fastest iPadOS multitasking available, this is the moment to move—before the stock dries up.