OpenAI’s decision to wind down access to its GPT‑4o model has triggered a furious backlash on Reddit, where longtime users say the company is retiring a chatbot that felt uniquely personable. Threads in r/ChatGPTComplaints have filled with vows to cancel subscriptions, emotional testimonies about losing a “companion,” and calls for collective action aimed at reversing the move.

Why GPT‑4o Inspired Fierce Loyalty Among Users

GPT‑4o earned a following not just for competence but for its tone. Users describe it as warmer, more encouraging, and less confrontational than newer systems. OpenAI has said its latest models are designed to curb sycophancy and provide firmer, healthier pushback when conversations veer into problematic territory. For many power users, that shift reads as clinical—and it breaks a vibe they had come to rely on.

Some of that attachment edges into parasocial territory. OpenAI’s chief executive has previously warned about unhealthy bonds with chatbots, estimating the share of users experiencing this to be well under 1%. Scroll Reddit, though, and you’ll see posts framing GPT‑4o’s removal as a genuine loss: users speak about grief, trust erosion, and a two‑year relationship they don’t want to abandon.

What OpenAI Says And The Numbers It Cites

OpenAI has announced a broader retirement of older models from ChatGPT, with GPT‑4o among them. The company actually tried to sunset 4o once before, then reinstated it after a community outcry to give people more time to transition. This time, it’s framing the exit as part of a standard lifecycle in which capabilities, safety tooling, and cost efficiency move forward together.

To soften the blow, OpenAI points to newer options—such as GPT‑5.1 and GPT‑5.2—that it says incorporate user feedback on personality, provide stronger creative ideation, and offer more controls for tone and warmth. The company highlights selectable styles like “Friendly” and tunable attributes including enthusiasm, with the goal of letting people adjust how ChatGPT feels, not just what it can do.

There’s a stark disagreement over usage. OpenAI says only 0.1% of its daily users still rely on GPT‑4o. Redditors insist that figure understates reality, arguing the model remains a daily driver in specific communities—especially for those who want a gentler conversational partner.

How Redditors Are Fighting Back Against the Move

Anger on r/ChatGPTComplaints escalated quickly into action planning. Posters are urging mass cancellations of paid plans, organizing a two‑day “save 4o” protest, and circulating etiquette for how to make feedback visible without harassing front-line support staff. The rhetoric ranges from practical migration tips to raw, expletive‑laced condemnations of OpenAI leadership.

A Change.org petition calling on OpenAI to keep GPT‑4o has surpassed 13,600 signatures. Whether that translates into meaningful business pressure is unclear, but it demonstrates the intensity of a niche, highly engaged cohort—a group that often shapes product perception far beyond its size.

The Product Lesson Behind The Outrage Over GPT‑4o

Under the hood, model retirement is rational: consolidating infrastructure, focusing safety work, and nudging users toward better performing, cheaper‑to‑serve systems. The risk is emotional. People didn’t just adopt GPT‑4o’s capabilities; they adopted its personality. When a model’s “feel” changes, users perceive identity loss, not just an update.

Other platforms have learned this the hard way. When game studios rebalance beloved mechanics or social apps deprecate legacy feeds, small but vocal communities can dominate the narrative. The durable fix isn’t platitudes; it’s migration paths that preserve continuity. For AI, that could mean model pinning windows, high‑fidelity style cloning, and transparent knobs that reliably reproduce an earlier conversational cadence.

OpenAI’s bet is that improved customization can capture GPT‑4o’s warmth without carrying forward its quirks. Reddit’s reaction suggests that for a subset of users, “good enough” won’t be good enough unless they can make the new models feel like the old friend they’re losing. The next few weeks will reveal whether controls for tone and enthusiasm can bridge that gap—or whether OpenAI underestimates how much personality, not horsepower, keeps some people coming back.