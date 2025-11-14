Red Dead Redemption hits PS5, Xbox, iOS and Android

Rockstar Games’ open-world pioneer is galloping onto current-gen consoles and smartphones in a remastered edition that will take Red Dead Redemption as far as PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Android, complete with fan-favorite Undead Nightmare. Here’s how to get it on every platform, what you get, and why this is a momentous occasion for both console and mobile gaming.

What’s new: enhanced visuals, save carryover, Undead Nightmare

Rockstar claims this new release includes enhanced visuals and packages in the well-received zombie-themed expansion, Undead Nightmare. Existing players won’t be too put out by the upgrade — save data carryover will be allowed when moving to the next-gen console client, according to the studio.

Red Dead Redemption is still one of the most award-laden games of the 2010s, receiving Metacritic scores in the mid-90s and a reputation for obsessive world-building. Bundling the campaign with the Undead Nightmare DLC gives new players the definitive single-player experience.

How to get Red Dead Redemption on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

If you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, you’ll receive Red Dead Redemption through the usual digital storefronts: PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. If you already own the existing console version, this upgrade will be free (the entire game won’t be, however). These updates should apply the new edition to your library automatically or via an upgrade prompt, and existing save data should transfer over.

For physical owners, you should see entitlement once registered and if you are on the correct account. Digital owners should just redownload or update. As always with platform leaps, make sure your console is running the latest firmware and that cloud saves have been synchronized before migrating.

How to play Red Dead Redemption on iOS and Android

Mobile players have two paths. One option is to purchase Red Dead Redemption directly through the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Rockstar adds that the launch includes mobile-optimized controls designed for touchscreens.

Second, by subscribing you can play the game on Netflix. Open the Netflix app on your phone or tablet, go to the Games tab and look for Red Dead Redemption, then download as directed. Like other Netflix titles, the game is downloaded as a standalone app and is authenticated using your Netflix login (no extra charge beyond standard membership applies).

Netflix’s move into premium games has been gaining steam, with the company having previously brought Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to its mobile library. Red Dead Redemption is arguably its highest-profile add-on yet, and is the latest sign of a broader push toward console experiences on phones.

Availability and expectations for Red Dead Redemption on Switch 2

Rockstar also included the Nintendo Switch 2 in its list of compatible platforms. As with other consoles, you’ll likely need to purchase the game through that hardware’s digital storefront when that hardware is available. Performance targets and feature parity details are still coming from Rockstar closer to the release date on that platform.

Save transfers, pricing expectations, and other fine print

Rockstar said save transfers will function when moving from the current console version, which generally means staying in the same platform family (PlayStation-to-PlayStation, Xbox-to-Xbox). To play it safe, back up cloud saves and make sure to start the new version at least once before uninstalling any previous edition.

Rockstar has not announced pricing for the new mobile or console versions. Netflix subscribers in the mobile tier will not be charged more within Netflix, but App Store and Google Play purchases will reflect current pricing when they are available. Regional rollout timing and local pricing may vary, so make sure to check your storefront at launch.

Why this release matters for console and mobile gaming

None of this even accounts for the convenience of a slick modern reissue. This is one of the best console epics landing on mobile in a way that doesn’t feel compromised.

For Rockstar, it’s a reimagining of a classic that helped shape the studio’s open-world storytelling. For Netflix, that fortifies a games strategy that’s built not around small experiments but rather recognizable, high-quality IP.

For those who have never ridden with John Marston, this is the easiest way to play across devices you already own. If you have, the visual improvements and inclusion of Undead Nightmare, plus your save file carrying over from last-gen versions, mean jumping back into the frontier is an easy pitch.