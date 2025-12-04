Record Low Prices For Google Pixel 10 Phones On Amazon

All the other members of Google’s Pixel 10 family are also at all-time low prices, with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL still on sale at Amazon. The headline numbers are hard to argue with: Pixel 10 for $549 (a $250 discount), Pixel 10 Pro for $699 ($300 off) and Pixel 10 Pro XL for $849 ($350 off). There’s a catch — the steepest discounts are only available on certain colors — but even the other finishes are still discounted.

Lowest Prices Ever On All Three Pixel 10 Models

These are the biggest price drops we’ve seen for current-generation Pixels, following cuts of roughly 30% across the board from launch MSRPs. In practice, that means the base Pixel 10 has slid down into upper-midrange pricing without actually sacrificing flagship silicon; its still (very) high-end cousin floats closer to $700 as a bargain buy and Google’s largest-screened XL would appear to offer a pretty solid amount of battery for well below four figures.

What You Get At Each Price Point For Pixel 10

Pixel 10 at $549 is the “no-compromise essentials” pick. It’s powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chip, comes with 12GB of RAM and a 6.3-inch OLED display at 120Hz which features a Full HD+ panel that is sharp. The 4,970mAh battery is optimized for a full day and the triple camera array incorporates an ultrawide and telephoto in addition to the main shooter — all backed by Google’s computational photography abilities that provide consistently natural results.

Pixel 10 Pro, $699: This is an updated formula for power users without being unwieldy. You’re still looking at a 6.3-inch display, but it’s now an LTPO OLED model for adaptive refresh rates, as well as a sharper 2,856 x 1,280 resolution. RAM also gets a bump to 16GB and the rear cameras leap to higher-resolution sensors for improved detail and low-light images. With 30W wired and 15W wireless charging on offer, the battery stands a chance of hitting that full-day mark with its 4,870mAh capacity.

Everything: Pixel 10 Pro XL, $849. A 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen, with a resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 takes care of video, gaming and productivity duties while the Tensor G5 with 16GB RAM powers lag-free multitasking. The 5,200mAh battery is made for long-haul use on a single charge and it refills quicker at up to 45W wired and 25W wirelessly. Camera gear remains identical to the Pro’s high-end setup, but having the more spacious chassis means that there is thermal headroom for longer shooting or heavy AI tasks.

Color Availability Matters For The Best Pixel 10 Deals

The largest savings correspond to particular finishes. The Full Monty comes in Obsidian and Lemongrass for the Pixel 10. For the Pixel 10 Pro, you’ll want to aim for the Starlight model to get it at its cheapest. The Pixel 10 Pro XL reaches the lowest price yet in Obsidian and Moonstone. The other colors are still on sale but a little further up there. Such color-based pricing is typical for large retailers trying to move inventory, so expect those prices to bounce around as stock moves.

Why These Pixel 10 Deals Are Exceptional Right Now

Value is not just a sticker price. You get Google’s latest Tensor G5 silicon for on-device AI features in the Pixel 10 series, like more advanced photo editing features, smarter call tools, and voice processing, without having to downgrade to last year’s processor. You’re also purchasing into Google’s years of long-term software support, which has been a foundational part of the Pixel pitch. Opponents’ flagships frequently hover near or above four figures, so these sub-$900 and sub-$700 reference points are unusually aggressive for current-gen models.

Market watchers continually point out how spikes in premium Android sales also seem tied to strong promotions. Estimates vary from quarter to quarter, but IDC and Counterpoint Research have noted how large a role deep discounts are playing in speeding up flagship uptake. In other words, these prices aren’t low — they’re the moments that shape the market.

How To Pick The Right Pixel 10 For Your Needs

If you want a manageable size but refuse to sacrifice speed or camera quality, the Pixel 10 is just right. If you Photoshop images, and have a lot of apps open at the same time, and care about an LTPO display as well as more RAM for future-proofing, go with the Pixel 10 Pro. If you are a person who sits and watches a lot of video, games hardcore, and needs the best battery life with faster-speed charging, then the Pixel 10 Pro XL is your no-brainer choice. All three are unlocked, support eSIM and all the big carriers, and have the same core software experience.

The Bottom Line On These Record Pixel 10 Discounts

Current-gen Pixel record-low prices are not eternal and color-specific deals tend to ebb and flow as inventory levels fluctuate. If you find yourself liking any of the eligible finishes, however, these are some standout opportunities to score Google’s newest hardware at surprisingly low prices — without skimping on all the little features that have made Pixels so appealing in the first place.