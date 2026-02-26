Read AI Launches Ada, Its Email Digital Twin

Read AI has introduced Ada, an email-first “digital twin” designed to manage scheduling, field questions from company knowledge, and handle routine messages so workers can reclaim time. The assistant lives where business already happens—in your inbox—and can be activated by emailing “Get me started” to ada@read.ai.

What Read AI Launched with Its Email Twin Ada

Ada is pitched as a round-the-clock proxy that reads the room in email threads, proposes meeting times, and drafts responses you can approve. It pulls context from your calendar, prior meetings captured by Read AI, connected knowledge bases, and targeted web searches to answer operational questions like “How are we tracking toward Q1 goals?” without making you hunt through docs and transcripts.

How Ada Works Over Email to Schedule and Reply

Ask Ada to find time with a contact and it replies in the same thread with options based on your availability. If the other party declines, it negotiates alternative slots until agreement, without exposing the nature of your existing meetings. When someone asks a question in a thread, Ada drafts a reply for you to review, and it won’t share sensitive information without your explicit go-ahead.

Under the Hood: Knowledge Graphs and Proactive Nudges

According to Read AI’s VP of Product, Justin Farris, the system does not rely on Model Context Protocols. Instead, it builds a knowledge graph from meeting intelligence and connected services to ground answers in your organization’s actual history and terminology. The roadmap includes more proactive behavior—if you promise a follow-up in a meeting, expect Ada to nudge you with the right context and a prewritten note ready to send.

Why Email Still Matters for Workflows and Scheduling

Email remains the backbone of work. The Radicati Group estimates hundreds of billions of emails are sent daily worldwide, and Microsoft’s Work Trend Index reports that knowledge workers spend a majority of their time communicating across email, chat, and meetings. By meeting users in the inbox, Ada reduces the “app tax” of switching contexts and turns scheduling, status checks, and FAQ-style requests into near-zero-effort tasks.

Business Context and Rollout: Markets, Funding, and Apps

Read AI says Ada is available to all users via email now, with Slack and Teams support on the way. The company notes the U.S. is its largest market by footprint, even as 60% of users are outside the U.S., and revenue is split roughly evenly. Backed by more than $81 million in funding, Read AI has been layering on AI features, from Search Copilot for knowledge discovery to tools that update CRMs, generate bespoke emails from meeting reports, and track topics across internal and public sources.

The Competitive Set: Meeting AI and Automation Rivals

The AI meeting space is racing to convert raw notes into actions. Granola introduced “recipes” to surface insights from recurring prompts, while Quill emerged with funding and integrations to automate tasks across tools like Linear, Notion, and CRMs. Read AI’s differentiator is its agent that acts directly in email threads, closing the loop from capture to execution without forcing a new workflow.

Privacy Safeguards and Limits for an Email-First Agent

Agentic email can be powerful—and risky—without tight guardrails. Read AI emphasizes that Ada keeps calendar details private, drafts replies for approval, and respects organizational permissions. Large customers will still probe data retention, access controls, and auditability; expect security reviews to focus on how Ada stores meeting content, governs its knowledge graph, and prevents cross-tenant leakage. The promise is speed without sacrificing confidentiality.

What to Watch Next as Ada Expands Beyond Email

If Ada convincingly offloads scheduling and routine Q&A, the next test is breadth: Can it drive measurable reductions in email back-and-forth, cut time-to-meeting, and return accurate, source-grounded answers across teams? With Slack and Teams integration pending, adoption will hinge on how gracefully Ada coordinates across channels and how well it earns trust as a reliable stand-in—an assistant that behaves like you would, only faster.