Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses at a 20% discount

Style and smart tech combine with a rare discount: the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses are now 20% off at $262.99, on sale down from their previous list price of $329. For camera-enabled eyewear that does a credible impression of classic sunglasses, this is one of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on a premium set.

Why this 20% discount matters for buyers today

Designer smart glasses tend to offer only modest discounts, and the latest generation will often stay close to full MSRP for months on end. Yes, there are newer versions out there, but they’re not discounted in the same way, and this deal is for a configuration that’s still more than capable for your everyday creator or commuter. And as market trackers are quick to note, when it comes to premium wearables, you don’t often see them getting discounted down into the double digits outside major sales windows, so a 20% cut is worth noting.

This price brings these frames into the same range as premium audio sunglasses, but you get a full camera system, multi-mic capture, and a tightly integrated voice assistant. In short, you’re stepping into true smart eyewear and not just music-enabled frames.

What you get in the frames and core features

Hidden inside the classic Wayfarer frame sits a 12MP ultrawide camera for those on-the-go, hands-free moments at their best. Five microphones and a beamforming radio are fine-tuned to isolate your voice during calls, and the open-ear audio design maintains ambient sound levels that let you flow through the world naturally. Using the “Hey Meta” hotword, you can take photos, shoot video, call a contact, or send messages without needing to grab your handset — useful when your hands are full or you’re on the go.

A recent firmware update increased the stability of video recordings, leaving older units feeling fresher than you might think. That’s important whether you’re shooting walk-and-talk reels or cycling POVs, as jitter can destroy otherwise excellent footage. There’s a front-facing capture LED to indicate that it’s recording — a small but meaningful privacy touch in public settings, always advocated by activists.

With options for lenses and finishes that vary among retailers, the build maintains an unmistakably Ray-Ban look.

The noise cancellation works impressively well if you’d rather not hear anything but your music. Though they’re not specifically designed for the pool or heavy rain, an IPX4 splash resistance rating means they can shake off a surprise drizzle or a sweaty commute.

Battery life and the charging case in real-world use

Look for about four hours of active use on a charge, in line with most smart eyewear at this level. It’s the included charging case that makes up for it, increasing total runtime to an estimated 32 to 36 hours. In practical terms, that’s a day or two of casual shooting/calls/music with top-ups from the case in between. For creators who shoot in short snaps — a few moments of a coffee run, street performance, or family time — the pace will be familiar.

If you’re intending long, uninterrupted recordings, you’ll want to act like a real videographer: rotate toward the case during brief breaks and maintain modest brightness and volume. The case itself operates like a phone’s battery pack, so stash it in your bag and don’t think about it until you need a charge.

Older versus newer models: how big is the gap?

Yes, there are newer models, but they’re not on sale, and the functional difference is less vast than you might think. The discounted version already nails the core experience: hands-free capture, clear calls, social-ready clips, and slick integration with your phone. Recent software enhancements help bridge that gap even more, and it’s the reason most people will not see a huge difference in day-to-day use.

It’s the usual rhythm of wearables: hardware makes modest strides, while software and AI refinements provide the bulk of gains over time. That pattern has been repeated across industries, according to industry trackers, and smart eyewear is no different.

Who should take advantage of this smart glasses deal

These glasses are perfect for creators who appreciate spontaneity — a mom capturing moments at the park, a cyclist recording the ride and narrating the route, or a traveler reciting their walk through a new city. Commuters will enjoy being able to listen to podcasts and calls with open-ear audio that doesn’t isolate you from traffic, and anyone who hates fishing for a phone will adore the voice-first control.

Keep in mind the trade-offs: that battery is rated for occasional use, not all-day shooting, and public capture comes with obligations too. The recording LED and audio cues are helpful, but the best practice is to let people know you’re filming — advice that echoes from digital rights groups and privacy researchers.

Bottom line: a notable 20% drop on Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer

At $262.99, the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer is one of the more interesting entry points into genuinely useful smart glasses. You get a well-rounded combination of design, camera prowess, and voice-activated convenience — including a robust battery case — at a price seldom seen for an upper-tier chassis. If you’ve been curious about trying camera sunglasses that don’t look like gadgets, this 20% drop is the time to strike.