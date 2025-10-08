Rare Apple AirPods 4 Deal Cuts Price to $89

A juicy discount has been applied to the latest entry-level Apple earbuds, taking AirPods 4 down to only $89. That’s a 31 percent discount from the $129 list price and ties the lowest we’ve ever seen for this model, an unusual occurrence when it comes to Apple hardware so soon after launch.

The deal is popping up at a time when a big retail promotion is running, so it’s a perfect choice for anyone eyeing one of the most reliable pairs of true-wireless earbuds that slot neatly into the Apple ecosystem.

If you’ve been hoping for a substantial discount, rather than a token $10 or $20 off, this is the one.

Why This AirPods 4 Price Drop Is Different From Usual

Apple’s new audio gear often retains value well, with only fleeting dips below the psychological $100 price point. Discounts of $40 down to $89 are relatively rare and significant—especially when you consider that third-party trackers tend to reflect Apple’s earbuds being sold right around MSRP during non-marquee sales periods.

It’s also competitive against the most popular midrange rivals. In the $80–$100 range, you have serviceable contenders from Samsung, Jabra, and Google, but only a handful offer Apple’s chip-level integration and Spatial Audio stack. For iPhone users, this is a particularly tempting discount.

What AirPods 4 Deliver in Features and Daily Use

AirPods 4 are next level with Apple’s H2 chip on board, which allows for quick pairing and an ultra-reliable connection, as well as audio processing that supports Personalized Spatial Audio complete with dynamic head tracking. That pairing results in a soundstage with good immersion and solid sync performance for gaming and video that most budget buds can’t touch.

Call quality is a strong suit. Voice Isolation focuses on your voice in loud environments, and with Siri interactions you can control playback, volume, or even reply to messages without touching your phone. When it comes to daily habits—commutes, workouts, video chat—those convenience add-ups are perceptible.

The new USB-C charging case is over 10 percent smaller than the previous entry-level generation and provides up to 30 hours of total listening time, so users can keep on jamming without having to top off midweek.

Apple is also pushing sustainability here, with more recycled materials, including recycled rare-earth elements in magnets.

Two AirPods 4 versions explained: standard and ANC model

There are two versions of the AirPods 4—a standard model and one with Active Noise Cancellation. The $89 discount is for the standard version, which doesn’t have ANC but retains other H2-powered features, such as Spatial Audio and the new case. The non-ANC pair should be sufficient if most of your listening is in quiet offices or at home.

For frequent flyers and subway riders, the ANC model may be more appealing for keeping outside rumble at bay. That version usually costs more, but otherwise the tuning and features are the same, so it really comes down to how often you need isolation.

Real-world performance and fit across Apple devices

In practice, the H2 platform delivers fewer Bluetooth hiccups and faster device switching when you bounce between iPhone, iPad, and Mac signed into iCloud. On Android or Windows, AirPods act like regular Bluetooth earbuds, since features such as Personalized Spatial Audio setup and Siri support are Apple-first.

Comfort remains a hallmark. The new design prioritizes a secure, low-pressure fit that many users can wear for extended periods. The passive isolation is not as strong as in-ear silicone seals, but the lighter feel can be a plus for long calls and podcasts.

How AirPods 4 stack up in the market against rivals

“Apple continues to be a hit because of its integrated hardware-and-software product strategy, which may help them build more usage by leveraging content and services,” said analysts at Counterpoint Research. “Another reason for this success in China is the effort they have put into building their ecosystem.” In the sub-$100 category, rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE, Jabra’s Elite 4, and Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series offer great sound and reliable mics, but they often give up ground in seamless iOS integration and Spatial Audio with head tracking.

If you’re an iPhone user, that integration is the differentiator—automatic switching, easy setup, and Find My support can be as important as raw sound quality in everyday use.

Charging and sustainability notes for AirPods 4 buyers

A USB-C port on the case brings the earbuds in line with the rest of the tech world and plays into a wider trend that European Commission policy has pushed for. For buyers, it’s one less cable to travel with and an easy charging mix with newer iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

On materials, Apple’s environmental reports tout a higher reliance on recycled content and tighter energy-efficiency standards for audio products. While these changes make no difference to the sound, they do matter for shoppers who factor in sustainability when making a purchase.

Buying advice before you click checkout on AirPods 4

Make sure you’re being offered the standard AirPods 4 at that $89 price, and that the seller is either the store itself or an authorized retailer so as not to void warranty coverage. If you’re rough on earbuds, that might be a consideration: Accident and battery service charges add up over the long term.

Pair with a compatible iPhone for the best experience.

Spatial Audio or Siri interactions may require an Apple device from 2018 or later.

Try them on as soon as they arrive—comfort and seal determine sound more than any spec sheet.

Bottom line: AirPods 4 offer top-drawer ecosystem features at a midrange price, and you don’t often see that combination. If you are in the Apple ecosystem and want some everyday earbuds, now’s your chance to strike.