Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series is 53% off at Amazon

All six e-books in Rachel Reid’s “Game Changers” series (about gay hockey players and the men they fall for) are on sale for $8.99 each, putting the entire set at $53.94, which is 53 percent off the $18.99 per-book list price in print.

For fans who just found Ilya and Shane by way of the buzzy screen adaptation Heated Rivalry, which is on both Max and Crave, this is an affordable, reader-friendly entry point into a whole hockey romance universe.

Deal highlights for Rachel Reid’s Game Changers set

The current price brings the price of each title to just under $9, or $53.94 for all six—a savings of about $60 off the combined regular print list prices. That is some bang for your buck on a contemporary romance series that includes multiple interlinked couples, familiar side characters, and a fan-favorite rivals-to-lovers arc anchoring the franchise.

The discount is for Kindle editions. Digital pricing is anything but reliable, but by all accounts, this makes for one of the least expensive full-series sets available at the moment to cold start a new e-reader, pre-emptively filling out winter reading queues.

What you get with the discounted Game Changers bundle

Game Changer starts with a closeted star forward and flirty civilian love interest, establishing the series’ blend of high-chemistry romance and locker-room stakes, as well as a sensitive view of fame, privacy, and identity. Heated Rivalry, the breakout book that spawned the TV adaptation, tracks rivals Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander through years of secret competition-turned-connection — catnip for lovers of slow-burn intensity and banter so scathing it could slice like a skate.

Later entries expand the universe with tropes that romance readers order by name: an enforcer’s (welcome) vulnerability, an experienced player smack in the middle of a last-chance season of love, and a redemption arc for an infamous caddish friend share more than enough friends-to-lovers beats that land with real emotional payoff. Book six, The Long Game, returns to Ilya and Shane ten years later for what may just be the happiest, most satisfying HEA yet — and a series-ending resolution you only get by following the reading order.

If you are tracking quality signals, these books have strong reader sentiment on major platforms, well above four stars on Goodreads (with tens of thousands of ratings) and other places collected here. Libraries also have them in rotation, but waitlists for the most popular titles can get lengthy during peak viewing buzz.

Why this limited-time price matters for romance readers

Value here isn’t just the sticker markdown; it’s continuity. Bundle offers immersive connected romance series, and this six-book arc of stories provides approximately 2,000+ pages for the price of less than three of her trade romances. For context, Circana BookScan has been clocking double-digit growth in print romance for years now, thanks in part to BookTok discovery and TV tie-ins — which means that deals even on complete, screen-adjacent sets are harder to come by than random price drops.

Digital also reflects how many fans read romance today. On the contrary, it appears that e-books continue to occupy a significant piece of the adult trade revenue pie, according to Association of American Publishers StatShot reports (which highlights the appeal of portability and instant access associated with this format). For those who binged the show and want to maintain momentum, the opportunity to start reading Ilya and Shane’s origin story within minutes of finishing the final episode has real value.

Reading order and where to begin in the series

Publishing order:

Game Changer

Heated Rivalry

Tough Guy

Common Goal

Role Model

The Long Game

You can jump in with Heated Rivalry and still have a grand time, but The Long Game — Book 6 — does land the emotional beats of book two and later cameos, so it lands best after you’ve met the wider cast.

If time is of the essence and it’s the TV storyline you’re most interested in, read Heated Rivalry first and then jump to The Long Game for that decade-later crescendo. Then, return to the middle books and fill in your understanding of the ensemble arcs and Easter eggs that the show lacks enough screen time to fully explore.

Who should grab this Game Changers deal now, and who shouldn’t

New Kindle owners looking for a bingeable winter stack, romance readers pursuing complete-series deals, and fans newly out from the adaptation flame who want unfettered Ilya-and-Shane action are among those who will derive outsized value. At $53.94 for six books, you are effectively looking at paying paperback money for the entire run — and saving 53% off the standard print list price in the process.

Bottom line: if you’ve been eagerly awaiting Game Changers, this is the most direct way to set yourself up with the full series in one tap and read it how it was meant to be read — straight through, with every rivalry, redemption, and reunion included.