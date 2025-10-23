PS5 Slim And Controller Bundle Is $60 Off

Shoppers scouring sites for a console deal just hit pay dirt. A PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition bundled with an additional DualSense controller is $519.98 at Walmart, about $60 off its usual bundle price. For those who’ve been waiting to get into current-gen gaming — or for anyone who needs a second gamepad for the next co-op night — it’s a nice, high-value offering.

Why This Product Is a Smart Buy Right Now

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition keeps the horsepower of the launch PS5 but pulls it into a smaller box housing a 1TB SSD, so you still get online faster and can play all your titles in 4K with a footprint smaller than its predecessor. The extra DualSense controller is another factor: its full MSRP is usually $69.99 and a $60 or so discount that comes out to nearly free if we’re factoring in standard street prices.

Practically, two controllers do unlock local multiplayer without extra outlay, and a second pad you’ll appreciate during charge rotations or while sharing a system in a frenetic household.

What’s Included in the PS5 Slim Digital Bundle Box

Its highlights include a 1TB internal SSD, HDMI 2.1 output for gaming in up to 4K at 120Hz on compatible TVs, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Tempest 3D AudioTech for immersive sound through supported headsets or speakers.

The DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and refined haptics are still one of the standout features of this generation, bringing tactile feedback that alters the way shooters, racers, and platform games feel in your hand.

This is the Slim Digital Edition, so there’s no integrated disc drive installed inside, but this newest Slim chassis does support an external Ultra HD Blu-ray drive that can be attached to it (sold separately). That gives buyers flexibility to get all-digital now and add discs later if they want to buy physical games or play Blu-ray movies.

Performance and library highlights for PS5 gaming

PS5’s first-party lineup is stacked, with monsters like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and Horizon Forbidden West leading the charge alongside PS5-native The Last of Us Part I. On the third-party side, Helldivers 2 took people by storm in a down year, while Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (pictured), Baldur’s Gate 3, and EA Sports FC 24 make for quite an interesting slate at minimum.

Backwards compatibility takes advantage of the existing PlayStation 4 library, as you’ll be able to play select PS4 games on your new console, too.

Demand hasn’t been a fluke. Sony’s financial filings indicate that it shipped more than 59 million PS5s by the beginning of 2024, a sign of robust developer support and a wide berth for future games. Market research firm Circana named the PS5 “the best-selling console in the US for 2023 by dollar sales,” which highlights continued momentum and strong ecosystem investment.

Key digital edition considerations before you buy

As with the Xbox Series, the notes that I have about controllers and physical media apply here as well.

Going digital also means all purchases are made from the PlayStation Store, which has regular seasonal sales and subscription discounts through PlayStation Plus.

Managing your storage is also super simple — the PS5 allows you to store games on a PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, which can be expanded up to 8TB in size and takes only minutes to install with nothing more than a small Phillips screwdriver. If you’re expecting a significant catalog of live-service games and 4K textures, budgeting for an extra 1TB–2TB drive later is a smart bet.

If you care about physical discs for resale value or collector’s editions, look at the attachable disc drive you can opt into when purchasing a Slim or the Disc Edition console. Other than that, the Digital Edition is still the most affordable way in here, even more so when combined with a deal like this bundle.

How this PS5 Slim bundle compares on value

A full-price PS5 Slim Digital along with a second DualSense frequently ends up in the mid-$570s depending on colorways and promos available. At $519.98, this bundle cuts about $60 off that aggregate expense. Put another way, in value terms you’re buying the console at something close to list price and snagging a heavily discounted (or free if you want) second controller in the process versus purchasing them separately.

As a rule, the best PS5 deals tend to coalesce around major retail events, although bundles that significantly undercut the price of an extra controller don’t come along every day. If you do plan on adding a second pad anyway — for your couch co-op sessions of games like It Takes Two, Mortal Kombat 1, or EA Sports NHL — that cost is easy to justify.

What to Know Before You Add to Your Cart

Verify the specific bundle SKU — to check the controller color and if it’s the newest Slim model with a 1TB SSD, click through on those pages. Note the retailer’s return window, and whether or not you need to return the console with an extra controller. New PS5 owners will want to keep an eye out for PlayStation Plus intro offers and deals on M.2 SSDs from trusted brands that meet Sony’s speed and heatsink requirements.

If you have a 4K TV with HDMI 2.1, turn on 120Hz output and VRR in the PS5 settings to make use of faster play in supported games. Even if 60Hz rigs are hefty, the Slim’s quick loading times and DualSense features feel like a real upgrade over last-gen hardware.

Bottom line: With a bonus DualSense in the box and roughly $60 off of what you’d normally pay for this bundle, it’s hitting just right for those new to the console or looking to make an upgrade. If it suits your setup and play style, it’s a smart purchase before stock or prices change.