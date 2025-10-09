Prime Day tech deals still live under $100 right now

Prime Big Deal Days may be over, but some incredible gadgets are still going for less than $100. If you missed out on the frenzy, this is your second swing at crowd-pleasing tech — streaming boxes with Wi-Fi 6, ANC earbuds that are smarter than they look, rugged speakers for park expeditions, clever security and gaming gear that used to cost way more. Inventory is fluid: plan for limited colors, variable prices (and rare lightning deals that disappear quickly).

Why it’s worth it: Aftermarket events usually see last-gen flagships or best-in-class midrange gear slashed to impulsive-buy pricing. Industry trackers have observed for some time that sub-$100 devices carry the bulk of unit sales during larger retail moments, and a cursory look at price histories from popular trackers has some of these prices within earshot of 52-week lows. Translation: it really is a value, not sticker theater.

Why these sub-$100 tech deals are still special today

What were features that used to be paywalled $150–$200 options are now table stakes under $100. We’re talking Wi-Fi 6 streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos support on popular boxes, active noise cancellation in earbuds, IP-rated portable speakers and 2K color night vision in outdoor cams. The Consumer Technology Association says American households are currently managing around 20 connected devices on average; upgrading the “everyday” devices in that stack without overspending is where these deals really flutter.

Portable audio speakers and gear priced under $100

The return of the Beats Pill to sub-$100 pricing is a win for anybody who wants a small Bluetooth speaker that packs real bass and an all-day battery. With a 20-hour battery life and IP67 rating (which means dust-tight and safe in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes — perfect for pool decks or unexpected spills), you can enjoy around-the-clock playtime. As with pretty much all compact speakers, the sound is more fun than flat; if you want studio-neutral, look elsewhere. No further comments… Pros: none. Cons: entertaining, on the go; put it in your purse/carryall sample.

Streaming devices that future-proof your TV for less

If you’ve been clinging to an old streaming stick, the Roku Ultra dropping to about $69 is the “fix it once” upgrade. It supports 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos passthrough, and its newer chip and Wi-Fi 6 support speeds app loads and reduces buffering. The rechargeable, backlit remote control with USB-C charging is a little quality-of-life improvement that adds up over time during movie nights. Prefer Amazon’s ecosystem? The Fire TV Stick 4K tends to sell for something closer to $30 and it’s still a great little streamer to put in a secondary room, which offers robust app coverage on top of tight Alexa integration.

And with more services now supporting high-bitrate 4K and sports streams in HDR, the jump from a 1080p stick is one of the most noticeable picture quality upgrades you can make for under $100.

Noise-cancelling earbuds that cost less than $100

The Galaxy Buds FE are Samsung’s play for value that doesn’t feel compromised: serviceable ANC, low end that is more punchy than boomy and call clarity decent by true wireless standards. App-based features, such as on-device control customization and live-translation access, are genuinely useful; auto-switching between compatible Galaxy devices is snappy. The caveat is the one we outline for any ecosystem-leaning product: you get the best experience if using a Samsung phone or tablet. For mixed-platform households, they’re still appealing for the audio quality alone at the sub-$70 sale price.

Affordable smart home security cameras under $100

It’s notable at all to witness a 2K outdoor camera like the Arlo Pro 5S drop below $100. You also receive clear 2K HDR video, color night vision and up to 12x digital zoom for getting a closer look at faces and plates. Wire-free design makes installation simple and motion alerts come in fast. A couple of practical notes: some extra trickery may be behind a subscription, and HomeKit support hasn’t been added yet. Even then, for a single-camera solution covering a crucial entrance or driveway, the price remains compelling.

Gaming gear that punches above its price under $100

For a keyboard, the Corsair K55 RGB Pro around $60 provides dependable membrane switches, per-zone RGB lighting, macro controls and a spill-resistant design that’s more forgiving of coffee than most budget boards. It’s not a mechanical deck, but latency is low enough for casual competitive play and the software suite is well developed.

Mice are an even greater sweet spot. The Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed for under $70 gets MMO players interchangeable side plates, 1,000Hz polling out of the box (and even higher with an optional dongle) and battery life that spans into absurdity — hundreds of hours. If you want something lightweight that’s even less of a hassle to throw into your laptop bag or tote, the Logitech G305 is also frequently on sale for under $30 and sets the standard for budget-friendly performance with a reliable HERO sensor and the same low-latency wireless tech found in more expensive models.

How to shop the remaining sub-$100 tech deals wisely

Price-check against a couple of reliable deal trackers to make sure you’re in the genuine vicinity of a low, and beware third-party listings that look like official stores. Clip on-page coupons, as many of these promos are stackable. Keep an eye out for older-gen models — sometimes that’s not a problem, but make sure key features (such as Dolby Vision or ANC) are included before you bite.

If you’re replacing daily drivers — streamers, earbuds, a porch cam — these under-$100 finds offer immediate and considerable enhancement without big outlay. As device counts continue to grow and services roll out capabilities faster than you can keep replacing aging gear, these lingering Prime Day prices are a savvy way to modernize even the gear you touch every day.