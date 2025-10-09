Prime Day Monitor Deals You Can Still Get

Prime Big Deal Days may be over, but plenty of the best monitor deals are still available. If you missed the rush, there are still deals to be had on serious 4K productivity panels, esports-ready 240Hz displays, ultrawide OLEDs and featherweight portable screens. And these lingering deals are usually restricted in quantity — they’re just left over from stock that didn’t sell out earlier or, in some cases, were placed by a seller (as opposed to Amazon) who still has inventory available at the special Prime Day price.

Standout monitor discounts still available to grab

One of the all-time favorite, perennial sweet spots is the 27-inch-and-up, high-refresh 1440p category. Models such as LG’s UltraGear 27-inch 1440p 240Hz IPS have been hanging around aggressive post-event pricing, several hundred less than list. You’re also getting super-fast 240Hz response, VRR support (G-Sync Compatible/FreeSync Premium), and color coverage that is more than good enough for content creation in sRGB. For serious gamers, the move from 144Hz to 240Hz matters, at least in titles that push high frame rates on today’s GPUs.

If you’re hoping to score the fastest motion clarity possible, 24.5- to 25-inch 1080p esports panels (such as popular models clocked between 360Hz and 500Hz from Alienware and the like) continue to see substantial discounts.

These displays sacrifice pixels for speed, but low input lag and smooth VRR make them competitively viable on the desktop. Independent lab and enthusiast-group testing has repeatedly shown measurable advantages in tracking and flick-shot consistency as the refresh rate soars, assuming your system can feed it frames.

OLED and ultrawide monitor deals that dazzle the eyes

Ultrawide OLED deals are the biggest holdovers. Consider Samsung’s 49-inch dual-QHD OLEDs, which have been sitting several hundred dollars below their original MSRPs; and that’s game-changing for sim racing, flight, and productivity workflows. A 49-inch 32:9 panel is essentially like getting two 27-inchers at 1440p without bezels, and OLED technology offers nearly instant pixel response times and deep blacks to deliver more cinematic contrast. Many of these panels can also hit 240Hz, delivering crisp, fast-moving scenes without overdrive artifacts.

Big, curved gaming monitors like the Samsung 55-inch 4K Ark have also received four-figure discounts from their initial launch price. They’re niche — desk depth, cable management, and mounting all require forethought — but multitasking features such as multi-input display control and robust picture-in-picture are uniquely persuasive to streamers and workers. Do keep in mind, however, that OLEDs require a little extra tending: Make sure to enable pixel-shift and screen-saver features and vary content regularly to reduce the chance of image retention. Industry-wide testing by multiple labs reports that modern OLED protections are also effective for mixed-use users.

Affordable 4K monitor panels well-suited for work

If you’re after text clarity and workspace rather than esports, 27-inch 4K IPS monitors by mainstream brands like Dell and HP have stayed attractively priced even after the sale. The cream of these feature a sharp 163 ppi resolution, high 99% sRGB coverage, height-and-pivot stands, and a smooth 60–75Hz refresh for scrolling. Panel oversupply has become a staple of this cycle, as have particularly aggressive launch prices, according to analysts at industry trackers, which is why these office-friendly displays are undercutting their usual averages.

For creators, target a panel with DCI-P3 coverage in the mid-90-percent range and an included factory calibration report. HDR monikers can be marketing-heavy at this price, so focus instead on sustained brightness numbers and local-dimming zones over that badge alone. Eye comfort during long sessions requires an anti-glare coating and a flicker-free backlight, which is a must-have for spreadsheet-heavy workflows.

Portable screens remain a smart buy with big savings

Portable monitors were sleeper hits of the show, and there are still plenty of deals to be had. 15.6-inch, USB-C models from brands like Arzopa continue to see significant price cuts on a regular basis, and there are two solid ways to go: a version with 1080p resolution at 144Hz that’s good for pairing up with gaming laptops or handheld/console hybrids, and a lighter, more travel- and productivity-friendly 1080p model at 60Hz. Easy setup thanks to a single USB-C cable (DP Alt Mode) for power and video transmission. Consider brightness (between 250 nits and 300 nits as a minimum for bright offices), as well, and confirm that your laptop’s USB-C port can output display video.

How to quickly vet a monitor deal before you buy

Match refresh rate to use: 240Hz for competitive games, 120–165Hz for general gaming, 60–75Hz for office work.

Ensure VRR compatibility (FreeSync Premium or G-Sync Compatible) to eliminate tearing.

Panel type matters: IPS for color accuracy and viewing angles; VA for superior native contrast; OLED for speed and deep blacks.

For creators, look for at least 95% DCI-P3 or 100% sRGB with a delta-E calibration target under 2.

USB-C with 65W–96W power delivery enables one-cable laptop charging and docking.

A built-in KVM lets one keyboard and mouse switch between two PCs.

HDMI 2.1 is required for 4K 120Hz on current consoles.

Seek VESA mount compatibility and an adjustable stand to support ergonomics.

Independent reviewers/certifiers (such as TÜV Rheinland) are useful references for validation.

Price patterns and availability after Prime Big Deal Days

Generally, the top Prime Day monitor deals hang around for a few days as sellers dump surplus stock. Price trackers and retailer data reveal that a lot of Black Friday models hit the same low price points again, but not all — niche SKUs and top-tier OLEDs vary with panel supply. If a current price matches recent all-time lows, there’s no reason not to lock it in versus gambling on stock and shipping windows later into the season.

Just before you buy, see whether the seller has verified its authenticity, confirm return windows, and inquire about manufacturer-backed warranties that cover pixel defects and burn-in protection for OLEDs. With a good pick, this late window can deliver an upgrade with big impact — more frames, better color, and sharper text — for less than you’d think outside of the big sale days.