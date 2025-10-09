Prime Day Is Over, but 40 Apple Deals Are Still Live

Prime Day has come and gone, but an assortment of Apple discounts are still available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. We’re following around 40 notable deals on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, AirPods and accessories that haven’t flipped back to full price yet. If you missed the two-day rush, there’s still plenty of significant value — especially on prior-generation models and bundles that retailers are using to clear inventory ahead of holiday arrivals.

Where The Best Apple Discounts Are Holding

Carrier credits, not straight cash discounts, power iPhone deals for the most part. Anticipate bill credits over 24 to 36 months, enhanced by trade-ins and higher storage levels. And these offers frequently extend beyond Prime Day because carriers work together with retailers to plan longer windows. The demand for high-end phones reportedly remains strong well into the end of the year, and carriers offer holdover promos to carry upgrade momentum.

Discounts on Apple Watch and AirPods usually hang around the longest. The routine cash-strapped mainstream Watch generally gets a small snip, and the cheapie edition may drop remarkably as retailers push families or first-time buyers into the ecosystem. AirPods Pro and over-ear models usually maintain discounts in the double-digit percentages while stock thins. And, monitoring deals through services like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa, audio price floors typically hold even for a few days following these headline-multiplying events.

iPad and Mac deals are breaking down like this: big discounts on expanded or more recent configurations (though you tend to see these at Amazon all the time) and Prime Day prices holding for 48–72 hours. Circana’s retail analytics have long indicated that PC and tablet promotions cluster through tentpole events; however, clearance-focused SKUs remain at lower prices for slightly more time as stores jockey for shelf space ahead of the holidays.

Best Apple Deals to Shop Now Across Major Retailers

iPhone upgrades: The best value is usually a carrier promo that effectively makes the phone free when trading in an eligible device. Be sure to read the fine print — credits are typically monthly and are dependent on staying on an eligible plan. And if you prefer unlocked, as always, there are smaller retailer rebates on prior-gen models (those often hang out through the weekend after Prime Day).

Apple Watch: The flagship version usually experiences smaller price cuts at most, whereas the basic Watch offers bigger percentage savings and is a sensible purchase for fitness tracking, Family Setup and new Verizon customers alike. Adventure-oriented models see intermittent discounts, but the steepest price cuts come on the mainstream configurations.

iPad: The base and mini options hit great price points, especially when you’re purchasing a Wi‑Fi one. On prosumer tablets, things fall off a bit less, but when it happens you tend to see it more in mid-to-mid-storage tiers. If you require a stylus, look out for bundle-friendly pricing on Apple Pencil — the accessory premium may soften in tandem.

Mac: The price-to-performance champion remains the MacBook Air, with discounts that often outlive the event.

Desktop shoppers should look at the small form-factor desktops and 24‑inch all-in-one; entry configurations often run on persisting discounts that could be worth it to students, novice creators or home offices.

Audio and accessories: AirPods Pro tend to hold meaningful discounts after Prime Day. On-ear styles vary but can be down for a couple of days when multiple colorways are available. Item trackers, first-party chargers, and keyboard cases in multipacks frequently stick near their lows as retailers lean into accessory upsell.

Why Post-Prime Discounts Are Lingering This Week

Retailers schedule “halo” pricing for big events. Electronics discounts tend to cluster in the low double digits on big sales days, with carryover promos extending for a few days while sellers reconcile stock and ad campaigns, according to Adobe Digital Insights. And for Apple in particular, the supply picture comes into play: Once you have a new generation, old-gen becomes your price anchor and stores keep it looking pretty until new inventory entirely elbows out old.

There’s also a psychological angle. By double-dipping on a subset of deals, late shoppers get an opportunity at a second chance without reinventing the entire event. It filters traffic predictably and maintains conversion, hence why you’ll find “still live” Apple offers at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart when the banners come down.

How To Confirm A Real Deal And Avoid FOMO

Compare against historical lows. Price-history tools can tell you whether a “sale” is for real or simply back to a previous promo. Watch for all-time-low labels or multi-month lows on the specific configuration you want — storage and color can alter the baseline.

Be mindful of the total cost of ownership. Carrier offers can be great, but the trade-in offer, length of installment plan and what plans cost are how you get to the real savings. For Macs and iPads, weigh memory and storage increases very carefully; stepping up one rung during a bargain day (like Friday) is often cheaper than moving up later.

Stick to authorized sellers. Apple has a warranty on new devices from authorized retailers and there is greater clarity around return windows. If you’re OK buying renewed or refurbished, Apple’s own certified-refurbished store and well-respected third parties can match or beat seasonal pricing while keeping the warranty in place.

What To Expect Next For Apple Pricing This Year

The next big step-downs have typically come before early holiday promotions. According to Adobe and Circana data, some will hit equal or better lows for the Thanksgiving-to-Cyber week period, though stock may be difficult to come by in the most popular Apple configs. If you see a present price that has reached some established low, it’s smarter to make the move now rather than gamble on a rerun at peak season.

Bottom line: While Prime Day is in the books, Apple deals still abound. Focus on last-gen models, check if the sale price matches good discounts we’ve seen in the past and act fast with deals you already know about. The best values do not announce themselves twice.