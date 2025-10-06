Prime Big Deal Days Live Deals Start From $24

Prime Big Deal Days started early with discounts as low as $24, and we’re keeping tabs on the standouts in real time. The headline: Even Amazon’s devices are getting deep discounts, and lightning deals on TVs, power stations, and other home essentials are selling fast.

Best early deals from $24 we’re tracking today

Highlights of what we’ve confirmed so far in the way of pricing include:

Echo Pop — $24.99

Echo Buds with ANC — $34.99

Fire HD 10 tablet (64GB) — $79.99

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series — $259.99

Kindle Scribe — $299.99

Amazon’s Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series and Kindle Scribe are both respectable when you’ve been eyeing meaningful reductions.

Notable TV deals include:

Hisense 55-inch E6 QLED 4K Fire TV — $259.99

Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini‑LED — $569.99 (a good value for a set that includes quantum dots and full-array local dimming)

On the front of high-end backup power, the EcoFlow Delta Pro 3600Wh is now $1,399.99, which is a huge drop for this flagship portable power station.

Household and kitchen deals are sprouting too:

Duracell Coppertop AAA 24-pack — $18.63

SodaStream Art bundle — $129.99

As always, stock on these doorbusters might move fast once mass shoppers pounce.

Amazon Devices Expected to Hit Their Lowest Prices

(Amazon historically uses the occasion to push its hardware ecosystem, and typically matches or betters midsummer price lows.) More cuts can be expected on Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, Ring doorbells, and Blink cameras. We’re also on the lookout for any price drops on the Omni series of Fire TVs and Kindle Paperwhite; both frequently hit best-ever or near-best pricing during this sale.

If you’re shopping smart home first, the move is to prioritize first‑party gear now — big discounts on Amazon-made products like Echo speakers or Fire TVs tend to last through the event but rarely get better significantly after day one unless for a limited lightning deal.

Lightning deals and the sellout risk to watch

Lightning deals, which are struck as quick, limited-time offers — and not available for all time zones or members — can evaporate in minutes, especially for most mainstream TV sizes, the slickest premium headphones, and certain kitchen bundles. To be sure, add-to-cart speed counts, but prep does too: confirm the list price (and recent sale history) before buying, and watch out for no‑name brands that ride on inflated “was” pricing. Set notifications on things you’re chasing and, above all: be willing to walk if the discount is paltry.

Pro tip: If you miss out on a lightning deal that has expired, don’t assume the window has slammed shut. Amazon frequently rotates similar SKUs, or re‑stocks quantities later in the day — particularly for in‑house devices and high-velocity categories.

Competing retailer events to watch during this sale

Major retailers are offering competing promotions. Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot tend to introduce overlapping sales that match — or sometimes undercut — Amazon on popular models. We’re cross‑checking top picks on those stores to help you out by flagging when a non‑Amazon price is truly better after shipping and returns.

Prime membership and trial options explained

A Prime membership is required for the best Amazon deals. New shoppers can begin with a 30‑day free trial, and standard monthly pricing is $14.99 following the trial. Youthful consumers may prefer Prime for Young Adults, which has an extended trial and a $7.49 monthly price tag thereafter. If that’s how you want it, mark a reminder on your calendar to review and decide whether or not to keep it before the trial ends.

How We Vet Prices And Why You Should Care

We rely on historical sale baselines and third‑party price histories to discern true deals from recycled discounts. The types of retailer behavior we’ve been highlighting are fairly common in today’s retail environment, and it would be interesting to see whether they take place every day, or if the Friday–Monday period is simply a reflection of those four days having the ability to serve as an adequate proxy for being indicative of wider promotional intensity. I reached out to Adobe Digital Insights, where their latest research tells us that electronics consistently drop lowest during large hoops‑to‑jump‑through events like Prime Day; with peak holiday discounting for them around 30% over at least the past three years. The National Retail Federation also points out that value‑shopping customers react to distinct, transparent savings — so we flag all‑time lows and call out mediocre cuts that you might as well wait on.

Quick buying advice for getting the best deals

Start with the proven crowd-pleasing big purchases: TVs, Amazon devices, laptops, and e-readers. Then move on to wraps, cases, and covers.

Compare at least two retailers, look for return windows, and scan recent user reviews for firmware or quality‑control red flags. If you don’t spot a compelling dip today, hold your fire; the best offers tend to come back during the event window, and some categories receive second waves of markdowns once the initial stock has been cleared.

We’ll continue to watch for prices and availability and will update this page with verified discounts that meet our standards. If we find a better price from another retailer, we will include it here so you can make the purchase with confidence.