Preorders Open For New Heated Rivalry Book

Rachel Reid is taking fans back to the ice. The next Game Changers novel, Unrivaled, continues the story that began with Heated Rivalry, reuniting hockey superstars and fan-favorite couple Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander. Preorders are live now, and early details point to a high-stakes, emotionally layered sequel designed squarely for “Hollanov” devotees.

The cover reveal debuted via People, and the book arrives from Harlequin’s romance imprints, signaling a mainstream push for one of hockey romance’s most beloved pairings. Reid has hinted the new chapter was written with both longtime readers and newcomers who discovered the couple through recent screen buzz in mind.

What Unrivaled Is About: Marriage, Media, and Hockey

Unrivaled catches Ilya and Shane in a new era: out, married, and no longer forced to compartmentalize their lives. For the first time, the two are teammates as well as partners, and that shift brings fresh pressures to their marriage and their locker room.

While the fan response inside arenas is largely supportive, the novel takes a clear-eyed look at pushback within hockey culture. A popular podcast called Top Shelf becomes a megaphone for detractors, and an online campaign dubbed #TakeBackHockey gathers steam, testing the couple’s resolve and the league’s tolerance for change.

Expect a story about visibility, media cycles, and the everyday work of staying married under a spotlight. Reid’s previous books balanced sharp banter with game-day realism; here, she doubles down on what comes after the fairy-tale finish, exploring how two elite athletes protect their bond when the world is finally watching.

Release Window And Formats for the New Sequel

Unrivaled is slated for a late-year release, and preorders are open across major retailers. The book will be available in paperback, e-book, and audiobook on day one, continuing the format parity that helped earlier Game Changers entries find broad audiences.

Collectors can look for a retailer-exclusive edition at Barnes & Noble featuring a unique cover treatment, sprayed edges, and bonus content. That special run has become a hallmark for high-demand romance titles and typically sells out quickly, so early ordering is wise.

Audiobook listeners can expect a full-cast production style consistent with prior entries in the series, with performance choices that lean into locker-room rhythms and on-ice momentum—an approach that has boosted engagement and repeat listens for sports romance titles.

Why This Sequel Matters to Hockey Romance Fans

Heated Rivalry stands as a modern sports-romance touchpoint, buoyed by strong word of mouth and tens of thousands of reader ratings on platforms like Goodreads. It’s the book many fans hand to newcomers as proof that hockey romance can be both tender and technically convincing about the sport.

Industry data underscores the moment: Circana BookScan has tracked double-digit growth for romance, with sports romance enjoying sustained lift thanks to BookTok. In other words, Unrivaled isn’t just fan service—it’s arriving in a category expanding by well over 50% since the late 2010s.

Thematically, the book also lands amid real-world debates about inclusion in hockey. Reporting from outlets such as the Associated Press and The Athletic has chronicled how Pride initiatives and player statements can ignite league-wide conversations. Reid channels that tension into narrative fuel, using Ilya and Shane’s marriage to examine what support—and backlash—actually looks like in practice.

How To Preorder Unrivaled Across Major Retailers

Preorders are available via major booksellers, independent bookstores, and audiobook platforms. Readers seeking the Barnes & Noble exclusive should select that edition specifically to secure the alternate cover, sprayed edges, and bonus material.

Library patrons can also place early hold requests through local systems, which helps libraries gauge demand and order additional copies. For gift givers, pairing the new book with Heated Rivalry or The Long Game makes a tidy starter set for first-time readers.

Where It Fits In the Game Changers Series Timeline

Unrivaled is the seventh entry in Game Changers and follows the events of The Long Game. While it’s engineered to be welcoming to new readers, the emotional payoff increases if you’ve tracked Ilya and Shane’s evolution from rivals to secret lovers to partners who refuse to hide.

For fans who crave romance that respects the rigor of professional sport, Reid’s playbook remains the same: edge-of-ice authenticity, banter with bite, and conflicts that reflect the headlines. With preorders open and anticipation peaking, the stage is set for a return to the league’s most compelling love story.