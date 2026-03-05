PPSSPP 1.20 Rolls Out With Major Upgrades

The leading PSP emulator just delivered a meaningful refresh. PPSSPP 1.20 is rolling out across platforms with performance polish, smarter controls, easier file management, and a notable boost to ad hoc multiplayer reliability—welcome changes for anyone replaying classics on phones, PCs, or handheld gaming PCs.

What’s New in PPSSPP 1.20: Features and Changes

This release focuses on usability and connectivity as much as raw speed. Headline additions include full portrait mode support on mobile, a server-assisted relay system to stabilize ad hoc multiplayer, the ability to upload files to the emulator over HTTP on your local network, and expanded flexibility for save states.

Portrait Mode Comes Into Its Own on Mobile Devices

PPSSPP has long been optimized for landscape, mirroring the PSP’s widescreen. Version 1.20 finally treats portrait as a first-class citizen: menus, overlays, and on-screen controls now reflow cleanly when you rotate your phone. Crucially, you can maintain separate touch layouts for portrait and landscape, letting you design a one-handed setup for quick sessions and a more precise layout for extended play.

Ad Hoc Multiplayer Gets a Significant Reliability Lift

Ad hoc multiplayer has historically been fragile over home networks due to strict NATs and inconsistent peer-to-peer links. PPSSPP 1.20 introduces a server-provided packet relay system that routes traffic through a relay host, smoothing over those networking hurdles. In practice, that means fewer dropped sessions and easier matchmaking in titles built around local play, such as Monster Hunter Freedom Unite or Dissidia Final Fantasy.

Easier File Transfers Over Wi‑Fi with Local HTTP Uploads

Another quality-of-life win: you can now upload games, saves, and assets to the emulator via HTTP from devices on the same network. Instead of digging through folders or plugging in cables, you point a browser on your laptop or desktop to the provided address and send files directly to the target device. It’s faster, cleaner, and ideal for multi-device setups. As with any local server feature, stick to trusted networks to keep your library secure.

More Flexible Save States and Customizable Controls

Save state management gets room to breathe, with configurable slots that now scale up to 30. For RPGs or challenge runs, that extra headroom makes experimentation safer. Combined with per-orientation touch profiles and the emulator’s existing support for controllers, shaders, and resolution scaling, 1.20 tightens the day-to-day experience without adding complexity.

Why These Changes Matter for Today’s Modern Devices

PPSSPP remains a staple for retro fans because it reliably enhances the PSP catalog—think sharper visuals and smoother frame pacing versus the original hardware—while running on nearly anything. On Android alone, the app has surpassed 100M installs according to Google Play, and it’s a popular pick on handheld PCs like Steam Deck and Windows-based portables. Features like portrait mode and Wi‑Fi uploads speak directly to how people play now: on the go, across multiple devices, and often without a cable in sight.

Compatibility, Open‑Source Status, and Ongoing Support

PPSSPP is open source under the GPL and maintained by a highly active community led by original author Henrik Rydgård. The 1.20 changelog highlights ongoing bug fixes and performance tweaks across platforms including Android, Windows, Linux, macOS, and iOS. If you already use PPSSPP, the update should be available through your usual channel; new users can expect an approachable setup with robust documentation and a track record of steady improvements.

From action showpieces like God of War: Ghost of Sparta to portable favorites such as Persona 3 Portable, the library shines when upscaled and fine-tuned. With 1.20, PPSSPP doubles down on the little things that keep those classics accessible—and that’s exactly what keeps this emulator at the top of the stack.