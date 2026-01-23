PowerBoy Retro Power Bank With 1,500 Games Gets 37% Off

A charger that doubles as a handheld console sounds like a gimmick until you hold one. The PowerBoy, a 5,000mAh power bank with a 3-inch color screen and 1,500 built-in games, is now 37% off its list price, dropping to $79.99 from $129. For travelers, commuters, or anyone who hates waiting while their phone sips power, it’s a clever mashup of utility and fun.

Magnetically snap it to the back of a compatible phone, top up at fast-charge speeds, and play retro-style titles while you wait. It’s a compact antidote to dead batteries and dead time.

What You Get in One Pocket: Power and Play Combined

At its core, the PowerBoy is two products stitched together thoughtfully: a slim power bank and a self-contained gaming device. The 3-inch display is big enough for pixel art and classic arcade visuals without turning the unit into a brick. A magnetic ring helps it stay put on phones with built-in magnets or compatible cases, while integrated cables mean you can leave the extra cords at home.

Beyond games, the device can also play MP4 videos, MP3s, show photos, and even handle e-books—handy when you want to save your phone’s battery for calls and navigation. It’s the sort of multipurpose gadget that earns a permanent spot in a backpack or carry-on.

Power and Charging Performance for Daily Use

The 5,000mAh capacity sits in the sweet spot for portability. In real-world terms, expect roughly one full recharge for many flagship phones or a substantial top-off for larger batteries. As with any power bank, conversion losses apply—typically 20–30%—so planning for about 3,500–4,000mAh of effective output is sensible.

The company cites up to 22.5W fast charging via its magnetic connection, and the built-in cables allow charging multiple devices at once (up to three concurrently). At around 20W, many modern phones can hit 0–50% in roughly 30 minutes depending on device and conditions, according to manufacturer charging guidelines and USB-IF fast-charge standards. That’s the difference between making it through a flight or fighting for an outlet.

If you fly frequently, there’s another plus: the Federal Aviation Administration permits batteries up to 100Wh in carry-ons. A 5,000mAh pack is around 18–19Wh, comfortably within limits, making this a travel-friendly backup.

Retro Gaming on Tap: Quick Sessions, Big Nostalgia

The headline number—1,500 games—signals breadth, not blockbuster franchises. Think quick-hit, retro-style titles ideal for short sessions in waiting rooms or on subways. The compact screen and on-device controls emphasize pick-up-and-play simplicity rather than marathon sessions. That’s arguably the point: you’re gaming while your phone recharges, not choosing between the two.

Mobile play remains the most common way people engage with games, a trend highlighted in the Entertainment Software Association’s recent annual reports. A dedicated mini-console inside your charger turns downtime into playtime without burning precious phone battery or distracting from the charging process.

Travel-Ready and Surprisingly Versatile Companion

As a compact media player, the PowerBoy can keep kids occupied with videos on road trips or serve as a secondary screen for a quick photo slideshow. For business travelers, it’s a useful buffer against tight connection times and crowded terminals—no need to juggle a separate handheld console and a power bank when one device handles both.

Because you can charge more than one device, it also doubles as a group-friendly lifesaver. A smartwatch, earbuds, and a phone can all get attention from a single gadget, reducing the cable clutter that usually bogs down travel bags.

How It Stacks Up Against Traditional Options

Traditional 5,000mAh magnetic packs from well-known accessory brands deliver similar on-the-go power but offer zero entertainment and rarely include built-in cables. On the flip side, retro handhelds from enthusiast makers provide deeper game libraries and larger screens but can’t top up your daily driver. The PowerBoy lands in a unique middle ground: not the most powerful charger, not the most advanced handheld, but a smart two-for-one that solves both “I’m bored” and “I’m at 9%.”

Value-wise, the discount matters. At $79.99, it undercuts the combined cost of a decent mini handheld plus a quality magnetic power bank, while keeping pack size and weight down.

Deal Takeaway: Why This Hybrid Gadget Is Worth It

With a 37% price cut, the PowerBoy makes a strong case for everyday carry. You get genuine utility—fast top-ups, multi-device support, integrated cables—and a built-in distraction that doesn’t drain your phone. If you frequently travel, commute, or just want a smarter way to survive long days away from outlets, this hybrid charger-console hits the right notes at the right price.

As always, match expectations to the use case: it’s a compact 5,000mAh pack and a casual retro player, not a desktop charger or a premium handheld. For most people, that balance is exactly what makes it compelling—especially at this discount.