Power User Quits ChatGPT, Shares Five Key Steps

After years of daily use, I made the jump from ChatGPT to a new AI assistant. Switching tools isn’t just about trying the latest model; it’s about preserving hard-won context, protecting your data, and avoiding downtime on active projects. With enterprise and consumer churn rising as generative AI options expand—Gartner projects more than 80% of enterprises will use generative AI APIs or applications by 2026—having a disciplined exit plan matters. Here are the five steps I took first and the pitfalls to avoid.

Back Up and Verify Your ChatGPT Data Thoroughly

Start with a full export of your ChatGPT account. In Settings, open Data Controls and request an export. Expect a delay: exports with heavy histories can take 24–72 hours to arrive by email. Don’t assume it’s perfect on the first try. Large archives sometimes arrive incomplete or render poorly.

After downloading the archive, open the bundled HTML viewer to scan conversations. If the file looks garbled or freezes, try a different browser—Firefox often handles very large local HTML files better than a Chrome-based browser. If threads are missing or the file won’t load at all, request a fresh export. Verify the backup before you make any irreversible changes elsewhere.

Extract The Personalization You’ve Built

Your real asset isn’t just chat logs—it’s the personalization embedded over time. In ChatGPT, visit Settings, then Personalization, and open Manage to reveal what the assistant “knows” about your preferences, tone, recurring tasks, and constraints. Copy this information into a living document.

Augment it with a structured self-brief. I used a community-praised approach popularized by creator Limited Edition Jonathan to prompt ChatGPT to summarize my style, key contacts, domain assumptions, toolchain, and recurring workflows. I then merged that output with manual notes. The result became a portable “AI operating manual” I can hand to any model, cutting ramp-up time dramatically.

Import Your Context Into The New Assistant

Different tools ingest context differently. For Anthropic’s Claude, open Settings, choose Capabilities, and use the import option to paste your profile. For Google’s Gemini, start a new chat and paste your profile with a clear request to retain it as working preferences. Because memory policies differ across vendors—and may be opt-in or session-bound—test persistence by ending the session and asking the model to restate your preferences later.

Expect stylistic drift. Models interpret the same brief differently, so run a few calibration prompts (write an email, summarize research, propose a project plan) and refine your profile until outputs match your tone. This is also the moment to exploit strengths: for example, Claude 3.5 Sonnet is strong in long-form reasoning with very large context windows, while Gemini 1.5 Pro can accept extremely long inputs—up to a million-token scale in certain tiers—useful for multifile or multimedia projects.

Save Priority Threads as Portable, Shareable Files

Full exports are unwieldy. For active work you know you’ll revisit, open those ChatGPT threads and “print” each to PDF. This gives you fast-loading, searchable snapshots you can drop into your new assistant as reference. I keep PDFs for project briefs, research syntheses, code reviews, and prompt libraries, then annotate them with a cover note explaining what I want continued.

This approach also mitigates context window limits. Instead of pasting a 100,000-token conversation, attach only the most relevant PDF sections and ask the model to index or summarize them first. It’s faster, cheaper, and yields cleaner chains of thought than dumping entire logs.

Close the Loop on Privacy, Integrations, and Billing

Once backups are verified and your new assistant is configured, delete residual data. In ChatGPT, go to Settings, open Data Controls, and choose Delete All Chats. Vendors note that full backend deletion can take weeks and that limited records may be retained for security or legal obligations; that’s standard across the industry and aligns with guidance from regulators like the FTC and the UK ICO.

If you’re done with the account entirely, submit an account deletion request through the provider’s privacy portal after canceling any paid plan. Also revoke third‑party integrations. In ChatGPT, check Settings and Apps to disconnect services like Google Drive, Slack, or GitHub, then confirm access is removed in the external service’s security dashboard. Finally, cancel billing where you started it: web, App Store, or Google Play. Pew Research Center has documented rapid growth in consumer experimentation with chatbots, and with that growth comes more accounts and dangling permissions—tidying these now prevents surprises later.

Switching AI assistants isn’t a clean slate; it’s a migration. Back up thoroughly, bottle your personalization, import with intention, preserve what matters, and then shut the door behind you. Do that, and you can switch tools in hours—not weeks—without losing the institutional memory you built one prompt at a time.