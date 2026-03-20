PopSockets Launches Pokémon Day And Night Collection

PopSockets has unveiled a fresh Pokémon Day and Night collection, pairing pastel daybreak vibes with deep-space night themes across a full slate of MagSafe-friendly accessories. The drop spotlights four fan favorites—Mew, Gengar, Espeon, and Umbreon—and early demand suggests the cutest designs will go fast. Here’s exactly where to buy, what’s included, and how to pick the right gear for your phone.

Where To Buy The Day And Night Collection

The complete assortment is available directly from the PopSockets official store. That’s the most reliable way to access every style, finish, and device option at launch, including character-specific MagSafe cases, grips, wallets, and accessories. Buying direct also reduces the risk of counterfeits and ensures you get legitimate Pokémon-licensed packaging from The Pokémon Company International.

If you’re browsing marketplaces or third-party listings, verify the seller and look for PopSockets branding and Pokémon licensing details on product pages and packaging. Limited-edition accessories tend to attract resellers; shopping first-party helps you avoid markups and mismatched components.

What’s Included In The PopSockets Day And Night Lineup

The Day and Night themes split cleanly between characters: bright pastels for Mew and Espeon, moody cosmic purples for Gengar and Umbreon. PopSockets didn’t stop at one or two SKUs—the collection spans MagSafe cases, snap-on grips, wallets, beaded wristlets, magnetic PowerPacks, and suction mounts for desks or dashboards.

Standout pieces include the Tidepool Dome Mew Aura Sphere grip with its liquid-effect dome, character-matched MagSafe cases, and themed wallets that pair color-accurate art with embedded magnets for cleaner stacking. The idea is mix-and-match: build a fully coordinated setup or contrast a day-case with a night-grip for a bolder look.

Pricing And Best Value Picks For Pokémon Accessories

Pricing runs from roughly $20 to $50 depending on the accessory. Expect around $45 for MagSafe cases across all four Pokémon, $35 to $50 for premium grips (including novelty designs like the Tidepool Dome), about $40 for magnetic PowerPacks, and near $30 for suction mounts. A few themed wallets round out the range.

For most buyers, the best value is a case-plus-grip pairing in the same character theme—MagSafe alignment is more consistent, and you’ll feel a stronger hold during one-handed use or selfies. Power users who game on the go should consider the magnetic PowerPack; it’s designed to ride behind the grip without covering the camera, keeping you charged during long Pokémon GO sessions.

Compatibility And Buying Tips For MagSafe Accessories

MagSafe grips and wallets snap best to iPhone 12 and newer. Android users can still join in with MagSafe-compatible cases that add a magnetic ring; just make sure the ring aligns with your device’s wireless charging coil to maintain charging speed and grip strength. If you already use a magnetic wallet, avoid stacking more than one thick accessory—each extra layer can reduce magnet hold and make chargers slip.

PopSockets’ MagSafe grips are designed to detach cleanly for flat wireless charging pads and can be swapped between cases. If you drive a lot, consider the suction mount for hands-free navigation—pair it with a MagSafe grip for fast dock-and-go. And if you’re rough on gear, a case plus grip combo will usually absorb drops better than a grip alone.

Collector Notes And Stock Expectations For This Launch

Pokémon collaborations tend to move quickly—its licensed merchandise consistently ranks among the world’s top performers according to industry trackers like License Global. Character-led SKUs and special finishes (think liquid domes or beaded wristlets) often sell out first, and restocks can be unpredictable.

To maximize your chances, buy through the PopSockets official store for the full selection at list price, sign up for restock alerts on the product pages, and decide on your character-theme pairing in advance. If you collect, keep boxes and inserts intact; The Pokémon Company International branding and PopSockets authenticity details help maintain value on the secondary market.

Bottom Line On The Pokémon Day And Night Collection

The PopSockets Pokémon Day and Night collection is a well-executed blend of art direction and everyday utility, covering cases, grips, wallets, power, and mounts in coordinated Mew, Gengar, Espeon, and Umbreon designs. For the widest choice and verified stock, head straight to the PopSockets official store—then pick your side of the clock and build a setup that’s as functional as it is collectible.