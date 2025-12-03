Pluto TV Launches Free Holiday Rage Rooms Across the Country

Pluto TV is bringing a free holiday-themed “rage room” experience to select cities across the U.S., a one-day destination for stressed-out celebrants to smash, shatter, and relieve pressure in a safe, supervised environment. The activation promotes the streamer’s Holidays Are Brutal programming lineup and is open to the public free of charge with advance registration.

What Pluto TV Is Constructing With Its Free Rage Rooms

Think festive chaos, but controlled. Smash-obsessed customers step into themed smash rooms stocked with items to break: ornaments and gift boxes, fake décor — all of it breakable (and pre-broken). Rage rooms usually involve waivers, goggles and gloves, and age restrictions — the same guardrails will be in effect here to ensure the cathartic activity is fun and safe.

The idea takes the rage room, a place where people can let out their emotions through destruction, and adds a holiday spin: cathartic destruction set within twinkle lights and candy cane colors. It’s a smart balm for holiday pressure without the mess at home, and it doesn’t cost anything to try.

Pluto TV’s free rage rooms will be open for one day each in partner venues in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Raleigh–Durham, and Phoenix. Participating venues are more established operators of smash rooms, including Rage Ground in Los Angeles, The Ragery in New York, and Break Life in Houston.

Space is limited and program sessions are intentionally brief, so booking early will be important. Anticipate time slots to be posted in advance based on first-come availability, and allow some extra time for check-in and a safety briefing upon arrival.

Why a Rage Room Promotion Makes Sense Right Now

The holidays are full of joy — and notorious for stress. “Financial strain, time constraints and family issues always exacerbate people’s stress at this time of year,” the American Psychological Association points out. Colors can reveal aspects of personality, and anger frames itself as an active, cheap, but indulgent mood, similar to spending a night in a fear room (something I would love to find after considering this experiment), although rage rooms sound like something every angry person wants just minutes away from their cubicle.

For brands, it’s also clever experiential marketing. EventTrack research from Event Marketer has shown that a vast majority of consumers are more inclined to feel favorable about a brand following an experience, and many indicated being likely to purchase. Providing a memorable, free pressure-release valve in multiple cities introduces Pluto TV to new audiences and gives fans of the group something to talk about.

The Streaming Tie-In: Pluto TV’s Holidays Are Brutal Lineup

Inside the rooms and at check-in, expect nods to Pluto TV’s Holidays Are Brutal lineup — a programming batch radiating punchy crowd-pleasers.

Think kinetic franchises — action hits like Charlie’s Angels, Rush Hour, The Expendables, and The Rock–level titles (likewise Gladiator, The Mask of Zorro) — or patently mythical, comic-bookized blockbusters such as Transformers, Blade, and The Mummy series. It’s a thematic handoff: let off steam in person, then sustain the adrenaline on the couch.

Pluto TV is one of the businesses that operate in the free ad-supported streaming television, or FAST marketplace, and says it has more than 80 million monthly active users globally, according to Paramount. These massive, ad-supported audiences have transformed curated seasonal stunts into predictable tune-in draws; packaging the pop-up with a ready-to-binge film slate is just the next logical step.

How to Join and What to Expect at the Free Rage Rooms

There is no admission fee, but space is limited and reservations are requested. Sessions are usually 10 to 20 minutes long with a quick safety intro, gear-up, and some supervised smash time. Attendees should wear closed-toe shoes, be prepared to sign a waiver, and follow on-site guidance regarding what can and cannot be smashed.

Groups are welcome, and operators tend to offer a variety of items to destroy — ceramic, plastic, and cardboard props alike — to mix spectacle with safety. Photo opportunities are often baked in, meaning you’re likely to leave not just with a more composed nervous system but also some shareable content.

Bottom Line: A Free, Festive Outlet With a Streaming Hook

The free holiday rage rooms from Pluto TV are an authentic form of stress relief paired with a slick programming push, finding fans where they’re at — frazzled and in need of catharsis. If you happen to be in one of the 10 participating cities, this is a soft yes: book a slot, suit up, and let those ornaments fly before settling in for an action marathon back at home.