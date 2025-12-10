PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 is live with year-end stats

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched PlayStation Wrap-Up, a custom end-of-year overview designed to capture your 2025 console gaming within easily digestible stats and eye-popping visuals.

If you’ve been curious about how many hours vaporized into Elden Ring runs, how many trophies you popped, or which genre quietly seized control of your evenings, then this is the snapshot. It’s only available for a limited time, and you can unlock a shareable summary card plus an exclusive glass-themed avatar when you finish.

What your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 summary shows

Wrap-Up surfaces a tidy ledger of your year on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Also to watch: a sum total for hours played, how many games you tried, and which titles you kept returning to. You’ll also find stats based on your favorite genres, a tally of trophies won across Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, along with a glance at when you logged the most time.

There’s a little more hardware taste as well. The recap features the DualSense wireless controller design you played with the most during the year — great to know for people who cycle controllers on themes, or switch between a standard and an Edge model.

This isn’t just novelty. For many players, these stats serve to crystallize what your backlog and brain already knew: the handful of games that owned your year and how your habits evolved over time. It is that behavioral pulse check that keeps year-end recaps popular across media and, thanks to gaming data — hours, sessions, trophies — the picture is especially clear.

How to get your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 summary

Access is straightforward. Head to the official Wrap-Up site and log in using your PlayStation account. You’ll also see highlights and stories, but after a short authentication your recap will be presented as a scrollable experience. At the end of it you can receive a summary card made for your stats to be shared on social platforms, and receive an exclusive glass-themed avatar for your profile.

Wrap-Up is live for a limited number of weeks and continues updating through year-end. Sony says that means if you check it today and then marathon a few games next week, your totals will also “get the memo,” updating when you visit.

Eligibility requirements and PlayStation data settings

Not all accounts will receive a recap. You’ll need to be an adult account holder who’s played at least 10 hours of playtime on PS4 or PS5 in 2025. If you played here and there but didn’t make the mark, your Wrap-Up won’t generate.

Data permissions matter. Be sure you’ve agreed to the right settings in system preferences on PS5: “Full Data Collection.” On PS4, it uses “Additional Data” instead. If those are turned off, there’s a chance your activity is too limited to generate a good summary. You can turn them on now, but only the hours you play from now until then will be eligible to count toward the recap while it’s active.

If you’re near that 10-hour mark, then yes, you can stretch it out a bit further before the window slams shut. Just don’t forget that a couple of days of sprint gaming aren’t going to tell you the whole story about your year — it’s a snapshot, not a journal.

Why this year-end PlayStation gaming recap matters

Year-end retrospectives prosper because they’re social currency and memory aids, all in one. News and marketing analysts often testify to the power of tailored recaps in provoking shares and re-engagement — how mundane action mutates into a highlight reel. In gaming, where hours spent, achievements unlocked, and genres favored all speak volumes about preference and mood, that self-portrait is particularly potent.

There’s value here to publishers and developers, too. Those trends influence what players are drawn to — co-op shooters, cozy sims, narrative epics — and guide studios in tuning content and live-service beats. And while your own Wrap-Up is personal unless you put it out there for others, the greater pattern recognition in how to do all of this is really valuable to the industry.

Troubleshooting steps and essential privacy tips

If your Wrap-Up is missing, be sure to confirm that you’ve signed in with the right adult account, that you have accumulated 10 hours of playtime this year, and that your data permissions are set to “Full Data” on PS5 or “Additional Data” on PS4.

As the recap updates through year-end, certain stats may be slow to display recent sessions — check back in a day or so if you think something’s not quite right.

As far as privacy, the settings you establish on your console dictate what can be gleaned. Those settings are reviewable and adjustable at any time in your system Privacy menu. The Wrap-Up is for fun and entirely optional; if you don’t want to share, that’s an easy fix — just sit it out.

For the rest of us, it’s a snappy, polished tool for wrapping up your year in gaming — with a souvenir avatar and numbers to back up that confession about whichever game owned your free time.