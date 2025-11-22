PlayStation 5 Slim Drops $100 for Black Friday

If you’ve been waiting for an opportune time to pick up a next-gen console, Sony has released a PlayStation 5 Slim price cut. A handful of major retailers are trumpeting a Black Friday weekend discount of $100 off, dropping the upgraded, slimmer PS5 well below its normal sticker price—an aggressive move for a system still firmly leading the console market.

What This PlayStation 5 Slim Deal Will Really Get You

The deal applies to Sony’s new-for-2021 PS5 chassis (“Slim” is a popular shorthand for the update), which reduces footprint and weight while sporting a more accommodating internal drive. Stock varies by retailer, but the bottom line is simple: You’re spending $100 less than typical for the current model.

Most listings are for the digital version, and some retailers are selling bundles at a discount as well. If you decide you want physical media later, Sony’s removable Ultra HD Blu‑ray Disc Drive (sold separately) snaps onto the Slim’s side panel. That accessory is receiving only a modest price bump over the cost of simply buying a disc-based console outright, with Sony listing it for pre-order at a $399.99 list price.

Why the PS5 Slim Excels for Most Console Gamers

Sony’s revision reduces the console’s volume by around 30% and its weight by up to 24% compared with the 2020 launch model, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment. That also makes it easier to slip into full media cabinets without sacrificing cooling or acoustics.

The Slim jumps internal storage up to 1TB, which is a sound boost given the size of today’s games. If you do need more than that, the console was designed to support hard drive expansion via PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD drives, so getting those extra few terabytes can be a simple tool‑free process for the vast majority of compatible sticks.

Performance and features that count on the PS5 Slim

Performance inside the PS5 Slim remains largely unchanged from a standard PS5 under the hood. Imagine 4K gaming at frame rates high enough to make your current screen weep tears of TMDS inadequacy, near‑instant loading owed to its custom SSD, and no‑pants‑required traversal in open‑world blockbusters.

The majority of PS4 titles are backward compatible, and many have better frame rates or resolution.

The DualSense controller is still a differentiating factor, sporting subtle haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that add tactile texture to some racing games, shooters, and platformers.

The library is a sales tool, too. Sony has put strong first‑party output at the fore this generation, with Marvel’s Spider‑Man 2 racking up 5 million copies almost immediately post release, while franchises such as God of War, Horizon, and Gran Turismo all continue to form the platform’s bedrock. On‑service hits and offbeat indies further embellish a catalogue well served by PS5’s rapid suspend‑and‑resume.

How significant is a $100 price drop on Black Friday

For some context, gaming hardware is among the most‑sought categories tracked by Adobe Digital Insights all weekend long—and average electronics discounts have floated in the mid‑teens. A nice $100 off a flagship console is nothing to sneeze at, especially on the latest models.

The broader market is also a witness to urgency. Research firm Circana has consistently said PS5 is the best‑selling console in the U.S. by both units and dollars over the last couple of years, and Sony indicated that PS5 reached 50 million global units. Where demand is that steady, true triple‑digit markdowns tend to be short‑lived or tied to only limited allocations.

Before You Check Out, Smart Buying Tips for PS5 Slim

Double-check which version you’re buying: digital‑only models tend to be cheaper, while the disc‑drive add‑on is a second purchase down the line if you decide it will be okay for games to live in the actual world.

If you want to grow your storage, consider PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives with a built‑in heatsink and about 7,000 MB/s read speeds for best results.

Connecting to a TV with 120Hz, VRR (variable refresh rate), or ALLM (auto low‑latency mode) enables the best graphics you can get with less lag.

You could spring for a PlayStation Plus tier if you’re a newcomer and imagine the subscription gets you cloud saves and a rotating catalog that’s useful while you build up your library.

The upshot: A $100 discount on the PS5 Slim over Black Friday weekend is the type of deal that does not stick around very long. If a model with a larger drive, fast load times, and a large digital library has been on your list, this is an excellent window to bite the bullet.