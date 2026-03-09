Pixel Watch Update Breaks Overnight Health Tracking

Reports from smartwatch owners indicate that a recent Pixel Watch software update is preventing overnight health metrics from being recorded, specifically blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and skin temperature. Sleep sessions are still logged for many users, but the detailed health graphs are blank the next morning. Community moderators and product experts suggest a full reset as the most reliable workaround so far, while an official fix has not yet been announced.

Across forums and social channels, owners describe waking up to “No data available” for SpO2 and skin temperature in the Fitbit app, even if total sleep time and stages appear normal. PiunikaWeb aggregated early complaints, and similar threads on the official Pixel Watch Help forum, the Fitbit Community forum, and the PixelCommunity subreddit point to the same pattern: the watch seems to recognize sleep but fails to attach the nightly health metrics that are recorded only while you sleep.

While experiences vary, the issue does not appear limited to a single model. Posts attribute the problem to multiple recent generations of the Pixel Watch lineup, suggesting a software-level regression rather than hardware failure or a bad batch of devices.

Why Missing Overnight Metrics on Pixel Watch Matter

SpO2 and skin temperature are among the most consequential data points you get from wearing a smartwatch overnight. Variations in blood oxygen can flag potential breathing disturbances during sleep, while nightly skin temperature trends feed into readiness insights and can indicate illness onset or menstrual cycle changes. Losing multiple nights of data breaks trendlines and can undermine the reliability of monthly health reports.

Technically, these metrics rely on background services that activate only when the device detects you’re sleeping, often with strict requirements around sensor contact, stability, and battery level. A change in how the update handles sleep-state detection, sensor scheduling, or companion-app permissions could explain why sleep logs appear but the underlying health measurements do not.

Workarounds Users Report Are Helping Restore Tracking

A Product Expert on the Pixel Watch Help forum advised clearing the Fitbit app’s cache on both the watch and the paired phone, then restarting both devices. That step has worked for some, but not consistently, according to multiple user follow-ups on the Fitbit Community forum.

A full factory reset is emerging as the most reliable fix reported so far, a step also echoed by the official PixelCommunity account on Reddit. After resetting, users say overnight measurements resume as expected. If you try this route, plan ahead: unpairing and re-pairing will require setting up watch faces, tiles, notifications, Wallet, and cellular service again, and any unsynced data on the watch will be erased. Expect 20–40 minutes to return to a familiar setup, plus extra time if you use eSIM.

After setup, open the Fitbit app and confirm that Health Metrics are enabled for your account.

Ensure SpO2 and skin temperature tracking are active.

Wear the watch snugly at night for consistent sensor contact.

Keep the battery well charged before bedtime to avoid interruptions.

How to Check If Your Pixel Watch Is Affected by the Bug

Open the Fitbit app on your phone, go to the Today tab, then Health Metrics. Tap into SpO2 and Skin Temperature to inspect the nightly graphs. Affected users typically see gaps or “Not enough data” messages despite having a sleep log. On the watch, check the Fitbit Today view after waking; if sleep is recorded but health metrics remain blank for multiple nights, you’re likely encountering the bug.

What We Know About the Issue and What’s Likely Next

Community moderators have acknowledged the wave of complaints and say they’ve escalated the reports. At the time of writing, there is no public acknowledgment from Google of the root cause or timing for a patch. Historically, similar wearable data dropouts—such as temporary outages affecting temperature logging on earlier Fitbit devices—have been resolved through a combination of firmware updates and server-side adjustments.

If you can tolerate the setup effort, a factory reset appears to restore nightly tracking immediately for many users. If you prefer to wait, keep your watch and the Fitbit app fully updated, avoid battery levels that dip too low overnight, and continue reporting issues via the Watch Help app or community forums with logs enabled. The more diagnostic data engineers receive, the faster a targeted fix usually arrives.