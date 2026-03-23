Pixel Watch Overcounts Steps After Update Fix Found

Pixel Watch owners are reporting a fresh twist in step tracking: watches and the companion Fitbit app are suddenly inflating daily totals, sometimes by thousands, even with little movement. While it sounds like a sensor meltdown, the most reliable fix so far is surprisingly simple and takes just a minute.

Reports Flag Inflated Step Totals Across Devices

Across multiple Pixel Watch generations, users say their devices are overshooting step counts well beyond normal variance. Several Reddit threads describe scenarios like gaining large step totals while seated at a desk or during a short commute. In many cases, the watch face readings look mostly plausible, but the Fitbit app shows a dramatically higher number, pointing to a sync or aggregation hiccup rather than a pure on-wrist sensor error.

Knock-on effects are piling up. Extra steps inflate estimated calories burned, distance walked, and daily progress rings. A handful of owners also report that other health metrics, including skin temperature and SpO2 on newer models, have gone missing or become unreliable since the recent software update.

Likely Culprit Is Data Sync Issues, Not Sensors

Step detection on modern wearables blends accelerometer and gyroscope signals, then filters out false positives from hand gestures, vehicle vibrations, or typing. Under normal conditions, peer-reviewed studies have found consumer wearables tend to deviate by single-digit percentages in free-living environments. Leaps of thousands of steps, though, suggest a higher-level issue: duplicate data streams or corrupted caches during phone–watch synchronization.

The Fitbit app commonly merges inputs from multiple sources, including the watch and a phone’s motion sensors. If the app fails to properly deduplicate those feeds—or if cached records are misread during sync—it can double-count movement. The fact that many users see sane totals on the watch but bloated numbers in the app aligns with a post-processing fault rather than a hardware problem.

A Simple Cache Reset Fixes It For Many Users

Here’s the good news: users say a quick cache clear and reboot chain restores accurate numbers. Multiple reports credit this exact sequence:

On your phone, clear the Fitbit app cache, then force close the app.

On your Pixel Watch, clear the Fitbit app cache as well.

Restart both the watch and the phone.

After doing this, step totals in the Fitbit app typically realign with the watch within the next sync cycle. Some users also recommend updating the Health Services component on the watch. If the issue persists, rolling the Fitbit app back to the previous version on your phone has reportedly helped a subset of affected users.

How To Spot The Issue Quickly And With Confidence

Compare the on-watch step total to the Fitbit app. If the app is much higher than the watch, you’re likely hitting the sync bug.

Look for sudden jumps during periods of inactivity, like meetings or car rides.

Check whether other metrics—distance, calories, Active Zone Minutes—also spike without a corresponding workout.

Why Accurate Step Counts Matter For Your Health Data

Inflated step counts do more than pad your daily total. They can distort calorie burn and progress toward activity goals, potentially undermining training plans or weight-management targets. If you notice a sudden jump in daily averages that doesn’t match your routine, treat recent summaries with caution until the data stabilizes. For athletes and people tracking recovery or energy balance, consider cross-checking with another source—such as a treadmill console, a chest-strap workout, or a second wearable—before adjusting goals.

If The Problem Persists After Trying Cache Resets

Ensure only one step source is active in your Fitbit app settings; disable phone-based step tracking if you exclusively use the watch.

Update the Fitbit app on your phone and the system software on your watch to the latest versions.

Remove and re-add the watch in the Fitbit app if cache clearing does not help, then sync fresh.

Report the issue via the Fitbit app’s Help or Support options, attaching logs. Widespread, well-documented reports accelerate server-side fixes.

Until an official patch or acknowledgment arrives, the cache-and-restart routine is the fastest path back to believable numbers. It’s not elegant, but for many Pixel Watch users, it’s working—no factory reset required.