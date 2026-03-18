Pixel Watch March Update Bug Erases Workout Steps

Pixel Watch owners are reporting a serious tracking glitch after the March software update, with step counts during certain workouts disappearing entirely. The problem appears to hit activities like aerobics and elliptical sessions while sparing basic walking workouts, leaving fitness summaries incomplete and daily goals out of reach.

Reports Point To Workout Modes As The Culprit

Dozens of posts across user forums indicate the bug affects multiple models, including Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3. The pattern is consistent: start a workout such as elliptical or a general “aerobic” session, and the watch records heart rate but fails to add steps. Switch to a walking workout and steps resume counting as expected. That split strongly suggests the issue sits inside specific workout profiles rather than the core step-detection engine.

On modern wearables, step counts are derived from accelerometer and gyroscope patterns, then filtered by activity profiles to avoid double counting. If a recent update adjusted how certain profiles weight or suppress step events, it could inadvertently block step accrual for non-walking workouts. In short, the hardware is sensing movement, but the software rules for those modes may be tossing out the data.

Users Describe Lost Steps And Skewed Calories

Frustration is high among users who rely on workout steps to close rings, maintain streaks, or hit coaching targets. Several describe daily routines suddenly showing “no additional steps” once a gym session begins, even though heart rate tracks normally. That breaks common training expectations: a 45-minute elliptical session can easily add thousands of steps’ worth of movement toward a 10,000-step goal.

Some are also seeing calorie estimates spiral out of bounds during impacted workouts. A small but notable subset reported daily totals inflating to 6,000–7,000 calories — far beyond typical daily energy expenditure for most adults, which research from sports science and nutrition groups commonly places closer to 1,800–3,000 calories depending on body size and activity level. That mismatch points to a secondary calculation error, likely tied to the same workout profile logic.

What Google And Fitbit Say So Far About the Fix

Company representatives have acknowledged the problem in community replies and said a fix is in the works. Fitbit community moderators have also flagged the calorie anomaly and pointed users to interim steps while engineers investigate. Although there is no official timeline yet, issues like this are often resolved via a software patch or a server-side configuration change to workout algorithms.

Acknowledgment matters because it typically unlocks diagnostic collection and prioritization internally. Pixel Watch fitness features are tightly integrated with Fitbit services, so a coordinated update may involve both the watch software and backend logic for activity recognition and metrics.

Workarounds To Preserve Your Data Until a Fix Arrives

Until an official fix lands, users have shared a few practical approaches to reduce disruption:

Track affected sessions as “Walking” to keep steps accruing, then add workout notes afterward to preserve context.

If you prefer accurate calorie burns over step counts, consider logging the activity type that best reflects effort and time while monitoring steps separately on your phone as a backup.

Perform a quick restart of the watch before workouts to ensure sensors and services initialize cleanly. While not a cure, a reboot can clear transient issues for some users.

Watch for app prompts from Fitbit support channels suggesting temporary settings changes. Prior moderator guidance for similar issues has included switching activity types or avoiding auto-recognition for specific modes until a patch deploys.

Why This Matters For Wearable Accuracy

For many people, step totals are more than vanity metrics — they are daily adherence markers that influence behavior. Public health guidance frequently cites 7,000–10,000 steps as a practical target, and even small tracking gaps can derail streaks, badges, and coaching plans. When metrics conflict — for example, zero workout steps alongside a high heart rate — it erodes confidence and can change training intensity or recovery decisions.

The episode also underlines how much wearable accuracy depends on software choices. A single tweak to motion classification can ripple into steps, distance, and calorie math. The best remedy is a transparent fix plus guardrails to keep core counts robust across activity types. Users will be watching closely for a resolution that restores workout steps without sacrificing the legitimate filtering that prevents double counting.

Bottom line: if your Pixel Watch suddenly drops workout steps after the March update, you are not alone. Keep logging activity, use the workarounds above to protect your goals, and expect an official patch once Google and Fitbit finalize changes to affected workout profiles.