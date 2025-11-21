Pixel Watch 4 gets its first $100 discount

The Google Pixel Watch 4 has just seen its very first price reduction for Black Friday, falling by $100 from a list price of $449 to $349.99 for the 41mm LTE model. It’s the lowest price yet and an early but solid discount on a flagship wearable that has held steady at its original list price since launch.

For people holding out for a capable luxury-class Wear OS watch to match with either a Pixel phone or Samsung phone, now is the rare time Google’s newest smartwatch neatly undercuts its launch pricing without requiring any gimmes (as in straight trade-ins) from you or relying on carriers being generous.

What makes this Black Friday Pixel Watch 4 deal stand out

A $100 price cut is about 22% off — smack dab in the sweet spot for Black Friday electronics. Adobe’s research into holiday shopping has made it clear that wearables are some of the most deeply discounted over the gift-giving season, and this is a pretty steep cut, making the Pixel Watch 4 sit squarely in that buyer pull mid-$300 range for more aggressive customers.

It’s also the first we’ve seen of the new Pixel Watch dipping below its MSRP, which is usually a harbinger that deal watchers use to determine when a product has reached its “true” street price. In real-world terms, it means it brings top-tier health features to Android users without charging them extra to simply unlock the hardware side of those health elements.

What you get with the Google Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch

The Pixel Watch line combines Google’s Wear OS software with Fitbit’s health platform, providing you with constant heart-rate monitoring, sleep stages, SpO2, stress measurements, and an ECG app that has been cleared by regulators to provide on-wrist atrial fibrillation assessments. And safety features such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Safety Check provide peace of mind for runners and commuters.

And, on the Google side, you also have Maps for turn-by-turn directions and Wallet that lets you tap to pay from your wrist — not to mention Calendar, Gmail, and Assistant present on your wrist all the time, plus deep integration with Pixel phones for quick pairing, Find My Device tracking, and feature drops. The LTE model can take calls, texts, and stream your music without the need for your phone, but only if your carrier plan allows it.

At 41mm, the design is still flexible: It sits nicely on a smaller wrist but feels weighty and high-end, with the domed display and easy-to-swap-out bands. Battery life is tailored for all-day wear and sleep tracking, while fast charging ensures quick top-ups when you’re darting between the gym and the office.

How the Pixel Watch 4 Black Friday price hangs together

With the middle-of-the-road GPS smartwatch costing $349.99, the Pixel Watch 4 LTE erases one big reason to opt for those devices while preserving advanced health sensors and a richer app ecosystem. If budget is your main focus, last year’s Pixel Watch 3 has also been the subject of aggressive Black Friday reductions to $199.99 from a $299 retail price, which is still great value for casual athletes who can do without the latest silicon and longest software runway.

To put that in perspective, market trackers such as Counterpoint Research have reported Wear OS’s growing share now that Google has been integrating Fitbit and app support. That momentum often results in longer update commitments and more frequent feature drops, an advantage that adds long-term value that you can’t see on a spec sheet.

Who should buy the Pixel Watch 4 at this price right now

For Android users, particularly Pixel phone owners, the Pixel Watch 4 delivers one-tap setup, smooth notifications, and safety features that work with Google’s wider Pixel ecosystem. Samsung phone owners also gain the benefits of Wear OS parity and Google’s app library. Just bear in mind that the Pixel Watch 4 is not iOS-friendly, so if you have an iPhone then look elsewhere.

If you’re building up for a 10K or marathon, the Watch 4’s accurate heart-rate tracking, GPS, and robust workout modes are sufficient for structured plans, while Fitbit Premium’s training insights and readiness metrics offer actionable recovery advice.

For your everyday life, it tracks all the most popular activities for overall wellness, including sleep tracking and measuring an irregular rhythm that is suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Shopping tips for Black Friday deals on Pixel Watch 4

Choose the LTE option if you want standalone connectivity; otherwise, the Bluetooth/Wi‑Fi version is usually less expensive and easier on battery life.

Look for bundled trials of Fitbit Premium and device protection.

Be aware of return windows if you’re giving the gift.

If you’re going to run without your phone, make sure your carrier offers smartwatch plans and supports the LTE bands in your area.

Bottom line: This first $100 price cut finally makes the Pixel Watch 4 the no-brainer recommendation it was always supposed to be — flagship health features, tight integration with Android, and a price that matches what discerning Black Friday deal hounds are willing to pay.